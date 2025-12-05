brand-logo
2026 NFL Draft OL Rankings: Left Tackle Class Lacks a True No. 1 as Prospects Disappoint

ByTony Pauline

Dec 4, 2025 | 10:29 PM EST

Entering the 2025 season, the belief was that offensive tackle would be one of the strongest positions in the entire 2026 NFL Draft. And while the tackle position leads the offensive line, it’s been woefully inadequate compared to the expectations. Many of the prospects listed at tackle could eventually end up inside at guard on Sundays, which will enhance the strength of that position. As is often the case, center will be the weak link on the offensive line. Here’s a ranking of the top 130 offensive linemen with write-ups on the best 8.

Spencer Fano/T/Utah: Fano has been a terrific three-year starter for the Utes on both the left and right side. He’s strong, fluid, and athletic with the power to drive opponents off the line and enough mobility to block in motion. He’s terrific as a run blocker while holding his own in pass protection, yet the 21-year-old lacks great size, which has many believing a move into guard is inevitable.

Francis Mauigoa/T/Miami: Mauigoa, whose linebacker brother was drafted by the New York Jets last April, has been a starter at right tackle for the Hurricanes since he was a true freshman. He has better size and mobility than Fano and moves well enough to get consideration at left tackle. This offensive tackle moves incredibly well, shows a lot of ability blocking in motion, and shuts down opponents in pass protection. He has room to get bigger, which will only help improve his run blocking.

Kadyn Proctor/T/Alabama: There’s a variety of opinions on Proctor, but I am of the mind that he’ll be a terrific right tackle on Sundays. Like many of the recent blockers coming from Alabama, Proctor is massive and displays great power that he uses to annihilate defenders, yet he is also very good at blocking on the second level. The 20-year-old struggles with his footwork off the edge and, in my opinion, is strictly a strong-side lineman.

Isaiah World/T/Oregon: While many of the top offensive tackles have disappointed scouts this season, World has done the opposite, elevating his game significantly. Coming to Oregon from Nevada, he’s an outstanding left tackle prospect with quick feet, long arms, and an agile frame. He stood out in an early-season contest against Penn State, shutting down their pesky pass rushers, and he has only gotten better since. He’s also developed a nasty streak in his game, something scouts love to see. World is the top left tackle on my board, and it would not be a surprise if he ended up in the first round.

Caleb Lomu/T/Utah: The two-year starter at left tackle for the Utes has a contrasting style to his teammate Fano. Lomu is slightly more athletic, more mobile, and better in pass protection. Yet he’s not nearly as effective as a run blocker and did not improve his game this season as I had anticipated. Still, he’s just a redshirt sophomore with a large upside who should get better in time.

Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State: The top pure guard in the draft has been mocked in the first round by some, but I’m not so sure. Ioane is a power gap lineman who easily controls one-on-one blocking assignments and annihilates defenders at the point of attack. He’s a devastating run blocker, yet he shows a lot of stiffness and struggles blocking any distance from the line of scrimmage. The one-dimensionality of his game will limit the schemes Ioane can line up in on Sundays.

Evan Link/T/Michigan: Link really caught my eye over the summer and stood out in the early going this season until he went down with a knee injury in the middle of October. He’s a large and mobile left tackle who does a terrific job in pass protection while showing the ability to block in motion. If he returns to health and prior form in 2026, Link is a potential top-45 prospect.

Xavier Chaplin/T/Auburn: If there’s one prospect who best exemplifies the disappointment at the offensive tackle position, it’s Chaplin. The Virginia Tech transfer entered the season graded as an early first-round prospect by scouts, and justifiably so. Chaplin was a dominant left tackle during the two years he played for the Hokies, showing tremendous ability in pass protection, effortlessly moving his 6-foot-6, 330-pound frame around the field and taking defenders out of the play run blocking.

Yet it was a completely different story this season at Auburn, as Chaplin was a human penalty flag, constantly setting the offense back with infractions. Even when he wasn’t flagged, Chaplin’s plays this season left a lot to be desired, and his game regressed. Who knows what will happen next with the coaching change at Auburn, but if Chaplin decides to enter the draft, he does so with multiple red flags.

4.121stSpencer FanoTUtah3Jr
4.111stFrancis MauigoaTMiami-Fl3Jr
4.031-2Kadyn ProctorTAlabama3Jr
4.011-2Isaiah WorldTOregon5Sr
3.882ndCaleb LomuTUtah3So
3.822ndOlaivavega IoaneGPenn State4Jr
3.802ndEvan LinkTMichigan3So
3.793rdXavier ChaplinTAuburn4Jr
3.783rdChase BisontisGTexas A&M3Jr
3.763rdTrevor GoosbyTTexas3So
3.753rdEmmanuel PregnonGOregon5Sr
3.733rdJaeden RobertsGAlabama5Sr
3.723rdConnor LewCAuburn3Jr
3.713rdCayden GreenGMissouri3Jr
3.683rdBrian Parker IIGDuke4Jr
3.643rdFa’alili Fa’amoeTWake Forest6Sr
3.633rdMax IheanachorTArizona State5Sr
3.593-4Ryan BaerTPittsburgh4Jr
3.574thDrew SheltonTPenn State4Sr
3.564thJude BowryTBoston College4Jr
3.554thCarter SmithTIndiana4Jr
3.544thAustin BarberTFlorida4Sr
3.534thDrew AzzopardiTWashington4Jr
3.524thCole RhettTToledo3So
3.514thParker BrailsfordCAlabama4Jr
3.504-5Logan JonesCIowa6Sr
3.464-5Henry TabansiTBuffalo3So
3.485thCaleb TiernanTNorthwestern5Sr
3.475thMonroe FreelingTGeorgia3Jr
3.495thGennings DunkerTIowa5Sr
3.465thKeylan RutledgeGGeorgia Tech4Sr
3.455thKage CaseyTBoise State4Jr
3.455thJake SlaughterCFlorida5Sr
3.455thBilly SchrauthGNotre Dame4Jr
3.445thDametrious CrownoverTTexas A&M5Sr
3.435thJ.C. DavisTIllinois4Sr
3.425thMcKale BoleyTVirginia4Sr
3.425thKade PieperGIowa3So
3.415thDJ CampbellGTexas4Sr
3.396thDiego PoundsTMississippi4Sr
3.405-6Trey Zuhn IIICTexas A&M5Sr
3.386thAlani NoaGUSC3Jr
3.386thSam HechtCKansas State5Sr
3.376thLyndon CooperCPittsburgh5Sr
3.376thChris AdamsGMemphis5Sr
3.376thBlake MillerTClemson4Sr
3.366thWeylin LapuahoGBYU4Sr
3.366thJacarrius PeakTNorth Carolina State4Jr
3.366thJaren KumpCUtah5Sr
3.356thEarnest Greene IIIGGeorgia4Jr
3.356thBeau StephensGIowa5Sr
3.356thLogan TaylorGBoston College5Sr
3.356thGarrett DiGiorgioTUCLA5Sr
3.356thDJ ChesterCLSU3So
3.346thDillon WadeGAuburn5Sr
3.346thConnor TollisonCMissouri5Sr
3.336thBryce FosterCKansas5Sr
3.336thJeremiah WrightGAuburn5Sr
3.336thMicah PettusTFlorida State5Sr
3.326thAamil WagnerTNotre Dame5Sr
3.326thIapani LalouluCOregon3Jr
3.326thBJ ToloGNew Mexico State3So
3.316thMark PetryGSyracuse6Sr
3.316thJager BurtonGKentucky4Sr
3.316thPat CooganCIndiana5Sr
3.316thRiley MahlmanTWisconsin5Sr
3.316thTrevor BrockGBuffalo5Sr
3.306-7Fernando CarmonaGArkansas5Sr
3.306-7Elijah PaigeTUSC3So
3.297thJosh ThompsonGLSU5Sr
3.297thKobe BaynesGKansas5Sr
3.297thJeff PersiTPittsburgh5Sr
3.297thDaniel KingGNorth Carolina5Sr
3.287thAr’maj Reed-AdamsGTexas A&M5Sr
3.287thMason RandolphCBoise State5Sr
3.277-FATyler DotyGBuffalo5Sr
3.277-FADorion StrawnGTexas State5Sr
3.26FAEthan OnianwaTOhio State5Sr
3.26FAMelvin PriestlyGIllinois4Sr
3.25FAMichael MokofisiGUtah5Sr
3.25FACarson HinzmanCOhio State4Jr
3.25FABryce LovettTFlorida3So
3.25FAJosh KreutzCIllinois5Sr
3.24FAIzavion MillerTAuburn4Sr
3.23FAAlex HarkeyTOregon5Sr
3.23FADylan BarrettGIowa State5Sr
3.23FANick DawkinsCPenn State5Sr
3.22FATristan LeighTClemson5Sr
3.22FAMicah MorrisGGeorgia5Sr
3.21FAJosh GeskyGIllinois5Sr
3.21FAWalker ParksGClemson6Sr
3.20FARyan MosessoGUMass5Sr
3.19FAShiyazh PeteTKentucky5Sr
3.19FAJacob SextonTOklahoma4Sr
3.19FAJ’Onre ReedCUSC5Sr
3.19FATanoa TogiaiGUtah5Sr
3.18FADerek SimmonsTOklahoma5Sr
3.17FAKa’ena DecambraCArizona5Sr
3.17FAWill O’SteenGNorth Carolina5Sr
3.16FAJack WalshCWyoming5Sr
3.15FAAlbert Reese IVTMississippi State5Sr
3.15FAJake RenfroCWisconsin5Sr
3.15FAFebechi NwaiwuGOklahoma5Sr
3.14FAAndrew LeingangGKansas State5Sr
3.13FAGiovanni El-HadiGMichigan5Sr
3.12FACaden BarnettTWyoming5Sr
3.07FAEvan BeerntsenGNorthwestern6Sr
3.11FATomas RimacGVirginia Tech5Sr
3.10FAJoshua BraunGKentucky6th
3.10FAReuben Fatheree IITTexas A&M4Sr
3.09FAMakylan PoundersTLouisville5Sr
3.06FAEvan MalcoreTNorthern Illinois4Jr
3.08FABen ColemanGArizona State6Sr
3.05FAColtin DeeryCTCU4Sr
3.05FAMalik WilliamsGNew Mexico State6Sr
3.04FAJackson BrownTPittsburgh4Jr
3.04FACarver WillisGWashington5Sr
3.04FABrock DieuCWashington State5Sr
3.03FAPatrick KutasGMississippi4Sr
3.03FAKahlil BensonTIndiana5Sr
3.02FAJayden WilliamsTMississippi5Sr
3.02FAAnez CooperGMiami-Fl4Sr
3.02FAKyle ScottGArizona State5Sr
3.02FAJakai MooreGNorth Carolina7Sr
3.02FADerrick GrahamGTulane5Sr
3.02FAJordan WhiteCVanderbilt6Sr
3.01FABryan FelterGRutgers5Sr
3.01FADevin KylanyCWake Forest6Sr
3.01FAMason MurphyTAuburn5Sr
3.00FAFintan BroseGDelaware6Sr
3.00FAGus ZilinskasCRutgers5Sr

