2026 NFL Draft OL Rankings: Left Tackle Class Lacks a True No. 1 as Prospects Disappoint

Entering the 2025 season, the belief was that offensive tackle would be one of the strongest positions in the entire 2026 NFL Draft. And while the tackle position leads the offensive line, it’s been woefully inadequate compared to the expectations. Many of the prospects listed at tackle could eventually end up inside at guard on Sundays, which will enhance the strength of that position. As is often the case, center will be the weak link on the offensive line. Here’s a ranking of the top 130 offensive linemen with write-ups on the best 8.
Spencer Fano/T/Utah: Fano has been a terrific three-year starter for the Utes on both the left and right side. He’s strong, fluid, and athletic with the power to drive opponents off the line and enough mobility to block in motion. He’s terrific as a run blocker while holding his own in pass protection, yet the 21-year-old lacks great size, which has many believing a move into guard is inevitable.
Francis Mauigoa/T/Miami: Mauigoa, whose linebacker brother was drafted by the New York Jets last April, has been a starter at right tackle for the Hurricanes since he was a true freshman. He has better size and mobility than Fano and moves well enough to get consideration at left tackle. This offensive tackle moves incredibly well, shows a lot of ability blocking in motion, and shuts down opponents in pass protection. He has room to get bigger, which will only help improve his run blocking.
Kadyn Proctor/T/Alabama: There’s a variety of opinions on Proctor, but I am of the mind that he’ll be a terrific right tackle on Sundays. Like many of the recent blockers coming from Alabama, Proctor is massive and displays great power that he uses to annihilate defenders, yet he is also very good at blocking on the second level. The 20-year-old struggles with his footwork off the edge and, in my opinion, is strictly a strong-side lineman.
Isaiah World/T/Oregon: While many of the top offensive tackles have disappointed scouts this season, World has done the opposite, elevating his game significantly. Coming to Oregon from Nevada, he’s an outstanding left tackle prospect with quick feet, long arms, and an agile frame. He stood out in an early-season contest against Penn State, shutting down their pesky pass rushers, and he has only gotten better since. He’s also developed a nasty streak in his game, something scouts love to see. World is the top left tackle on my board, and it would not be a surprise if he ended up in the first round.
Caleb Lomu/T/Utah: The two-year starter at left tackle for the Utes has a contrasting style to his teammate Fano. Lomu is slightly more athletic, more mobile, and better in pass protection. Yet he’s not nearly as effective as a run blocker and did not improve his game this season as I had anticipated. Still, he’s just a redshirt sophomore with a large upside who should get better in time.
Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State: The top pure guard in the draft has been mocked in the first round by some, but I’m not so sure. Ioane is a power gap lineman who easily controls one-on-one blocking assignments and annihilates defenders at the point of attack. He’s a devastating run blocker, yet he shows a lot of stiffness and struggles blocking any distance from the line of scrimmage. The one-dimensionality of his game will limit the schemes Ioane can line up in on Sundays.
Evan Link/T/Michigan: Link really caught my eye over the summer and stood out in the early going this season until he went down with a knee injury in the middle of October. He’s a large and mobile left tackle who does a terrific job in pass protection while showing the ability to block in motion. If he returns to health and prior form in 2026, Link is a potential top-45 prospect.
Xavier Chaplin/T/Auburn: If there’s one prospect who best exemplifies the disappointment at the offensive tackle position, it’s Chaplin. The Virginia Tech transfer entered the season graded as an early first-round prospect by scouts, and justifiably so. Chaplin was a dominant left tackle during the two years he played for the Hokies, showing tremendous ability in pass protection, effortlessly moving his 6-foot-6, 330-pound frame around the field and taking defenders out of the play run blocking.
Yet it was a completely different story this season at Auburn, as Chaplin was a human penalty flag, constantly setting the offense back with infractions. Even when he wasn’t flagged, Chaplin’s plays this season left a lot to be desired, and his game regressed. Who knows what will happen next with the coaching change at Auburn, but if Chaplin decides to enter the draft, he does so with multiple red flags.
|4.12
|1st
|Spencer Fano
|T
|Utah
|3Jr
|4.11
|1st
|Francis Mauigoa
|T
|Miami-Fl
|3Jr
|4.03
|1-2
|Kadyn Proctor
|T
|Alabama
|3Jr
|4.01
|1-2
|Isaiah World
|T
|Oregon
|5Sr
|3.88
|2nd
|Caleb Lomu
|T
|Utah
|3So
|3.82
|2nd
|Olaivavega Ioane
|G
|Penn State
|4Jr
|3.80
|2nd
|Evan Link
|T
|Michigan
|3So
|3.79
|3rd
|Xavier Chaplin
|T
|Auburn
|4Jr
|3.78
|3rd
|Chase Bisontis
|G
|Texas A&M
|3Jr
|3.76
|3rd
|Trevor Goosby
|T
|Texas
|3So
|3.75
|3rd
|Emmanuel Pregnon
|G
|Oregon
|5Sr
|3.73
|3rd
|Jaeden Roberts
|G
|Alabama
|5Sr
|3.72
|3rd
|Connor Lew
|C
|Auburn
|3Jr
|3.71
|3rd
|Cayden Green
|G
|Missouri
|3Jr
|3.68
|3rd
|Brian Parker II
|G
|Duke
|4Jr
|3.64
|3rd
|Fa’alili Fa’amoe
|T
|Wake Forest
|6Sr
|3.63
|3rd
|Max Iheanachor
|T
|Arizona State
|5Sr
|3.59
|3-4
|Ryan Baer
|T
|Pittsburgh
|4Jr
|3.57
|4th
|Drew Shelton
|T
|Penn State
|4Sr
|3.56
|4th
|Jude Bowry
|T
|Boston College
|4Jr
|3.55
|4th
|Carter Smith
|T
|Indiana
|4Jr
|3.54
|4th
|Austin Barber
|T
|Florida
|4Sr
|3.53
|4th
|Drew Azzopardi
|T
|Washington
|4Jr
|3.52
|4th
|Cole Rhett
|T
|Toledo
|3So
|3.51
|4th
|Parker Brailsford
|C
|Alabama
|4Jr
|3.50
|4-5
|Logan Jones
|C
|Iowa
|6Sr
|3.46
|4-5
|Henry Tabansi
|T
|Buffalo
|3So
|3.48
|5th
|Caleb Tiernan
|T
|Northwestern
|5Sr
|3.47
|5th
|Monroe Freeling
|T
|Georgia
|3Jr
|3.49
|5th
|Gennings Dunker
|T
|Iowa
|5Sr
|3.46
|5th
|Keylan Rutledge
|G
|Georgia Tech
|4Sr
|3.45
|5th
|Kage Casey
|T
|Boise State
|4Jr
|3.45
|5th
|Jake Slaughter
|C
|Florida
|5Sr
|3.45
|5th
|Billy Schrauth
|G
|Notre Dame
|4Jr
|3.44
|5th
|Dametrious Crownover
|T
|Texas A&M
|5Sr
|3.43
|5th
|J.C. Davis
|T
|Illinois
|4Sr
|3.42
|5th
|McKale Boley
|T
|Virginia
|4Sr
|3.42
|5th
|Kade Pieper
|G
|Iowa
|3So
|3.41
|5th
|DJ Campbell
|G
|Texas
|4Sr
|3.39
|6th
|Diego Pounds
|T
|Mississippi
|4Sr
|3.40
|5-6
|Trey Zuhn III
|C
|Texas A&M
|5Sr
|3.38
|6th
|Alani Noa
|G
|USC
|3Jr
|3.38
|6th
|Sam Hecht
|C
|Kansas State
|5Sr
|3.37
|6th
|Lyndon Cooper
|C
|Pittsburgh
|5Sr
|3.37
|6th
|Chris Adams
|G
|Memphis
|5Sr
|3.37
|6th
|Blake Miller
|T
|Clemson
|4Sr
|3.36
|6th
|Weylin Lapuaho
|G
|BYU
|4Sr
|3.36
|6th
|Jacarrius Peak
|T
|North Carolina State
|4Jr
|3.36
|6th
|Jaren Kump
|C
|Utah
|5Sr
|3.35
|6th
|Earnest Greene III
|G
|Georgia
|4Jr
|3.35
|6th
|Beau Stephens
|G
|Iowa
|5Sr
|3.35
|6th
|Logan Taylor
|G
|Boston College
|5Sr
|3.35
|6th
|Garrett DiGiorgio
|T
|UCLA
|5Sr
|3.35
|6th
|DJ Chester
|C
|LSU
|3So
|3.34
|6th
|Dillon Wade
|G
|Auburn
|5Sr
|3.34
|6th
|Connor Tollison
|C
|Missouri
|5Sr
|3.33
|6th
|Bryce Foster
|C
|Kansas
|5Sr
|3.33
|6th
|Jeremiah Wright
|G
|Auburn
|5Sr
|3.33
|6th
|Micah Pettus
|T
|Florida State
|5Sr
|3.32
|6th
|Aamil Wagner
|T
|Notre Dame
|5Sr
|3.32
|6th
|Iapani Laloulu
|C
|Oregon
|3Jr
|3.32
|6th
|BJ Tolo
|G
|New Mexico State
|3So
|3.31
|6th
|Mark Petry
|G
|Syracuse
|6Sr
|3.31
|6th
|Jager Burton
|G
|Kentucky
|4Sr
|3.31
|6th
|Pat Coogan
|C
|Indiana
|5Sr
|3.31
|6th
|Riley Mahlman
|T
|Wisconsin
|5Sr
|3.31
|6th
|Trevor Brock
|G
|Buffalo
|5Sr
|3.30
|6-7
|Fernando Carmona
|G
|Arkansas
|5Sr
|3.30
|6-7
|Elijah Paige
|T
|USC
|3So
|3.29
|7th
|Josh Thompson
|G
|LSU
|5Sr
|3.29
|7th
|Kobe Baynes
|G
|Kansas
|5Sr
|3.29
|7th
|Jeff Persi
|T
|Pittsburgh
|5Sr
|3.29
|7th
|Daniel King
|G
|North Carolina
|5Sr
|3.28
|7th
|Ar’maj Reed-Adams
|G
|Texas A&M
|5Sr
|3.28
|7th
|Mason Randolph
|C
|Boise State
|5Sr
|3.27
|7-FA
|Tyler Doty
|G
|Buffalo
|5Sr
|3.27
|7-FA
|Dorion Strawn
|G
|Texas State
|5Sr
|3.26
|FA
|Ethan Onianwa
|T
|Ohio State
|5Sr
|3.26
|FA
|Melvin Priestly
|G
|Illinois
|4Sr
|3.25
|FA
|Michael Mokofisi
|G
|Utah
|5Sr
|3.25
|FA
|Carson Hinzman
|C
|Ohio State
|4Jr
|3.25
|FA
|Bryce Lovett
|T
|Florida
|3So
|3.25
|FA
|Josh Kreutz
|C
|Illinois
|5Sr
|3.24
|FA
|Izavion Miller
|T
|Auburn
|4Sr
|3.23
|FA
|Alex Harkey
|T
|Oregon
|5Sr
|3.23
|FA
|Dylan Barrett
|G
|Iowa State
|5Sr
|3.23
|FA
|Nick Dawkins
|C
|Penn State
|5Sr
|3.22
|FA
|Tristan Leigh
|T
|Clemson
|5Sr
|3.22
|FA
|Micah Morris
|G
|Georgia
|5Sr
|3.21
|FA
|Josh Gesky
|G
|Illinois
|5Sr
|3.21
|FA
|Walker Parks
|G
|Clemson
|6Sr
|3.20
|FA
|Ryan Mosesso
|G
|UMass
|5Sr
|3.19
|FA
|Shiyazh Pete
|T
|Kentucky
|5Sr
|3.19
|FA
|Jacob Sexton
|T
|Oklahoma
|4Sr
|3.19
|FA
|J’Onre Reed
|C
|USC
|5Sr
|3.19
|FA
|Tanoa Togiai
|G
|Utah
|5Sr
|3.18
|FA
|Derek Simmons
|T
|Oklahoma
|5Sr
|3.17
|FA
|Ka’ena Decambra
|C
|Arizona
|5Sr
|3.17
|FA
|Will O’Steen
|G
|North Carolina
|5Sr
|3.16
|FA
|Jack Walsh
|C
|Wyoming
|5Sr
|3.15
|FA
|Albert Reese IV
|T
|Mississippi State
|5Sr
|3.15
|FA
|Jake Renfro
|C
|Wisconsin
|5Sr
|3.15
|FA
|Febechi Nwaiwu
|G
|Oklahoma
|5Sr
|3.14
|FA
|Andrew Leingang
|G
|Kansas State
|5Sr
|3.13
|FA
|Giovanni El-Hadi
|G
|Michigan
|5Sr
|3.12
|FA
|Caden Barnett
|T
|Wyoming
|5Sr
|3.07
|FA
|Evan Beerntsen
|G
|Northwestern
|6Sr
|3.11
|FA
|Tomas Rimac
|G
|Virginia Tech
|5Sr
|3.10
|FA
|Joshua Braun
|G
|Kentucky
|6th
|3.10
|FA
|Reuben Fatheree II
|T
|Texas A&M
|4Sr
|3.09
|FA
|Makylan Pounders
|T
|Louisville
|5Sr
|3.06
|FA
|Evan Malcore
|T
|Northern Illinois
|4Jr
|3.08
|FA
|Ben Coleman
|G
|Arizona State
|6Sr
|3.05
|FA
|Coltin Deery
|C
|TCU
|4Sr
|3.05
|FA
|Malik Williams
|G
|New Mexico State
|6Sr
|3.04
|FA
|Jackson Brown
|T
|Pittsburgh
|4Jr
|3.04
|FA
|Carver Willis
|G
|Washington
|5Sr
|3.04
|FA
|Brock Dieu
|C
|Washington State
|5Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Patrick Kutas
|G
|Mississippi
|4Sr
|3.03
|FA
|Kahlil Benson
|T
|Indiana
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Jayden Williams
|T
|Mississippi
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Anez Cooper
|G
|Miami-Fl
|4Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Kyle Scott
|G
|Arizona State
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Jakai Moore
|G
|North Carolina
|7Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Derrick Graham
|G
|Tulane
|5Sr
|3.02
|FA
|Jordan White
|C
|Vanderbilt
|6Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Bryan Felter
|G
|Rutgers
|5Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Devin Kylany
|C
|Wake Forest
|6Sr
|3.01
|FA
|Mason Murphy
|T
|Auburn
|5Sr
|3.00
|FA
|Fintan Brose
|G
|Delaware
|6Sr
|3.00
|FA
|Gus Zilinskas
|C
|Rutgers
|5Sr
