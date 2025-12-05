2026 NFL Draft OL Rankings: Left Tackle Class Lacks a True No. 1 as Prospects Disappoint

Entering the 2025 season, the belief was that offensive tackle would be one of the strongest positions in the entire 2026 NFL Draft. And while the tackle position leads the offensive line, it’s been woefully inadequate compared to the expectations. Many of the prospects listed at tackle could eventually end up inside at guard on Sundays, which will enhance the strength of that position. As is often the case, center will be the weak link on the offensive line. Here’s a ranking of the top 130 offensive linemen with write-ups on the best 8.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Spencer Fano/T/Utah: Fano has been a terrific three-year starter for the Utes on both the left and right side. He’s strong, fluid, and athletic with the power to drive opponents off the line and enough mobility to block in motion. He’s terrific as a run blocker while holding his own in pass protection, yet the 21-year-old lacks great size, which has many believing a move into guard is inevitable.

Francis Mauigoa/T/Miami: Mauigoa, whose linebacker brother was drafted by the New York Jets last April, has been a starter at right tackle for the Hurricanes since he was a true freshman. He has better size and mobility than Fano and moves well enough to get consideration at left tackle. This offensive tackle moves incredibly well, shows a lot of ability blocking in motion, and shuts down opponents in pass protection. He has room to get bigger, which will only help improve his run blocking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadyn Proctor/T/Alabama: There’s a variety of opinions on Proctor, but I am of the mind that he’ll be a terrific right tackle on Sundays. Like many of the recent blockers coming from Alabama, Proctor is massive and displays great power that he uses to annihilate defenders, yet he is also very good at blocking on the second level. The 20-year-old struggles with his footwork off the edge and, in my opinion, is strictly a strong-side lineman.

Isaiah World/T/Oregon: While many of the top offensive tackles have disappointed scouts this season, World has done the opposite, elevating his game significantly. Coming to Oregon from Nevada, he’s an outstanding left tackle prospect with quick feet, long arms, and an agile frame. He stood out in an early-season contest against Penn State, shutting down their pesky pass rushers, and he has only gotten better since. He’s also developed a nasty streak in his game, something scouts love to see. World is the top left tackle on my board, and it would not be a surprise if he ended up in the first round.

Caleb Lomu/T/Utah: The two-year starter at left tackle for the Utes has a contrasting style to his teammate Fano. Lomu is slightly more athletic, more mobile, and better in pass protection. Yet he’s not nearly as effective as a run blocker and did not improve his game this season as I had anticipated. Still, he’s just a redshirt sophomore with a large upside who should get better in time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State: The top pure guard in the draft has been mocked in the first round by some, but I’m not so sure. Ioane is a power gap lineman who easily controls one-on-one blocking assignments and annihilates defenders at the point of attack. He’s a devastating run blocker, yet he shows a lot of stiffness and struggles blocking any distance from the line of scrimmage. The one-dimensionality of his game will limit the schemes Ioane can line up in on Sundays.

Evan Link/T/Michigan: Link really caught my eye over the summer and stood out in the early going this season until he went down with a knee injury in the middle of October. He’s a large and mobile left tackle who does a terrific job in pass protection while showing the ability to block in motion. If he returns to health and prior form in 2026, Link is a potential top-45 prospect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Xavier Chaplin/T/Auburn: If there’s one prospect who best exemplifies the disappointment at the offensive tackle position, it’s Chaplin. The Virginia Tech transfer entered the season graded as an early first-round prospect by scouts, and justifiably so. Chaplin was a dominant left tackle during the two years he played for the Hokies, showing tremendous ability in pass protection, effortlessly moving his 6-foot-6, 330-pound frame around the field and taking defenders out of the play run blocking.

Yet it was a completely different story this season at Auburn, as Chaplin was a human penalty flag, constantly setting the offense back with infractions. Even when he wasn’t flagged, Chaplin’s plays this season left a lot to be desired, and his game regressed. Who knows what will happen next with the coaching change at Auburn, but if Chaplin decides to enter the draft, he does so with multiple red flags.

4.12 1st Spencer Fano T Utah 3Jr 4.11 1st Francis Mauigoa T Miami-Fl 3Jr 4.03 1-2 Kadyn Proctor T Alabama 3Jr 4.01 1-2 Isaiah World T Oregon 5Sr 3.88 2nd Caleb Lomu T Utah 3So 3.82 2nd Olaivavega Ioane G Penn State 4Jr 3.80 2nd Evan Link T Michigan 3So 3.79 3rd Xavier Chaplin T Auburn 4Jr 3.78 3rd Chase Bisontis G Texas A&M 3Jr 3.76 3rd Trevor Goosby T Texas 3So 3.75 3rd Emmanuel Pregnon G Oregon 5Sr 3.73 3rd Jaeden Roberts G Alabama 5Sr 3.72 3rd Connor Lew C Auburn 3Jr 3.71 3rd Cayden Green G Missouri 3Jr 3.68 3rd Brian Parker II G Duke 4Jr 3.64 3rd Fa’alili Fa’amoe T Wake Forest 6Sr 3.63 3rd Max Iheanachor T Arizona State 5Sr 3.59 3-4 Ryan Baer T Pittsburgh 4Jr 3.57 4th Drew Shelton T Penn State 4Sr 3.56 4th Jude Bowry T Boston College 4Jr 3.55 4th Carter Smith T Indiana 4Jr 3.54 4th Austin Barber T Florida 4Sr 3.53 4th Drew Azzopardi T Washington 4Jr 3.52 4th Cole Rhett T Toledo 3So 3.51 4th Parker Brailsford C Alabama 4Jr 3.50 4-5 Logan Jones C Iowa 6Sr 3.46 4-5 Henry Tabansi T Buffalo 3So 3.48 5th Caleb Tiernan T Northwestern 5Sr 3.47 5th Monroe Freeling T Georgia 3Jr 3.49 5th Gennings Dunker T Iowa 5Sr 3.46 5th Keylan Rutledge G Georgia Tech 4Sr 3.45 5th Kage Casey T Boise State 4Jr 3.45 5th Jake Slaughter C Florida 5Sr 3.45 5th Billy Schrauth G Notre Dame 4Jr 3.44 5th Dametrious Crownover T Texas A&M 5Sr 3.43 5th J.C. Davis T Illinois 4Sr 3.42 5th McKale Boley T Virginia 4Sr 3.42 5th Kade Pieper G Iowa 3So 3.41 5th DJ Campbell G Texas 4Sr 3.39 6th Diego Pounds T Mississippi 4Sr 3.40 5-6 Trey Zuhn III C Texas A&M 5Sr 3.38 6th Alani Noa G USC 3Jr 3.38 6th Sam Hecht C Kansas State 5Sr 3.37 6th Lyndon Cooper C Pittsburgh 5Sr 3.37 6th Chris Adams G Memphis 5Sr 3.37 6th Blake Miller T Clemson 4Sr 3.36 6th Weylin Lapuaho G BYU 4Sr 3.36 6th Jacarrius Peak T North Carolina State 4Jr 3.36 6th Jaren Kump C Utah 5Sr 3.35 6th Earnest Greene III G Georgia 4Jr 3.35 6th Beau Stephens G Iowa 5Sr 3.35 6th Logan Taylor G Boston College 5Sr 3.35 6th Garrett DiGiorgio T UCLA 5Sr 3.35 6th DJ Chester C LSU 3So 3.34 6th Dillon Wade G Auburn 5Sr 3.34 6th Connor Tollison C Missouri 5Sr 3.33 6th Bryce Foster C Kansas 5Sr 3.33 6th Jeremiah Wright G Auburn 5Sr 3.33 6th Micah Pettus T Florida State 5Sr 3.32 6th Aamil Wagner T Notre Dame 5Sr 3.32 6th Iapani Laloulu C Oregon 3Jr 3.32 6th BJ Tolo G New Mexico State 3So 3.31 6th Mark Petry G Syracuse 6Sr 3.31 6th Jager Burton G Kentucky 4Sr 3.31 6th Pat Coogan C Indiana 5Sr 3.31 6th Riley Mahlman T Wisconsin 5Sr 3.31 6th Trevor Brock G Buffalo 5Sr 3.30 6-7 Fernando Carmona G Arkansas 5Sr 3.30 6-7 Elijah Paige T USC 3So 3.29 7th Josh Thompson G LSU 5Sr 3.29 7th Kobe Baynes G Kansas 5Sr 3.29 7th Jeff Persi T Pittsburgh 5Sr 3.29 7th Daniel King G North Carolina 5Sr 3.28 7th Ar’maj Reed-Adams G Texas A&M 5Sr 3.28 7th Mason Randolph C Boise State 5Sr 3.27 7-FA Tyler Doty G Buffalo 5Sr 3.27 7-FA Dorion Strawn G Texas State 5Sr 3.26 FA Ethan Onianwa T Ohio State 5Sr 3.26 FA Melvin Priestly G Illinois 4Sr 3.25 FA Michael Mokofisi G Utah 5Sr 3.25 FA Carson Hinzman C Ohio State 4Jr 3.25 FA Bryce Lovett T Florida 3So 3.25 FA Josh Kreutz C Illinois 5Sr 3.24 FA Izavion Miller T Auburn 4Sr 3.23 FA Alex Harkey T Oregon 5Sr 3.23 FA Dylan Barrett G Iowa State 5Sr 3.23 FA Nick Dawkins C Penn State 5Sr 3.22 FA Tristan Leigh T Clemson 5Sr 3.22 FA Micah Morris G Georgia 5Sr 3.21 FA Josh Gesky G Illinois 5Sr 3.21 FA Walker Parks G Clemson 6Sr 3.20 FA Ryan Mosesso G UMass 5Sr 3.19 FA Shiyazh Pete T Kentucky 5Sr 3.19 FA Jacob Sexton T Oklahoma 4Sr 3.19 FA J’Onre Reed C USC 5Sr 3.19 FA Tanoa Togiai G Utah 5Sr 3.18 FA Derek Simmons T Oklahoma 5Sr 3.17 FA Ka’ena Decambra C Arizona 5Sr 3.17 FA Will O’Steen G North Carolina 5Sr 3.16 FA Jack Walsh C Wyoming 5Sr 3.15 FA Albert Reese IV T Mississippi State 5Sr 3.15 FA Jake Renfro C Wisconsin 5Sr 3.15 FA Febechi Nwaiwu G Oklahoma 5Sr 3.14 FA Andrew Leingang G Kansas State 5Sr 3.13 FA Giovanni El-Hadi G Michigan 5Sr 3.12 FA Caden Barnett T Wyoming 5Sr 3.07 FA Evan Beerntsen G Northwestern 6Sr 3.11 FA Tomas Rimac G Virginia Tech 5Sr 3.10 FA Joshua Braun G Kentucky 6th 3.10 FA Reuben Fatheree II T Texas A&M 4Sr 3.09 FA Makylan Pounders T Louisville 5Sr 3.06 FA Evan Malcore T Northern Illinois 4Jr 3.08 FA Ben Coleman G Arizona State 6Sr 3.05 FA Coltin Deery C TCU 4Sr 3.05 FA Malik Williams G New Mexico State 6Sr 3.04 FA Jackson Brown T Pittsburgh 4Jr 3.04 FA Carver Willis G Washington 5Sr 3.04 FA Brock Dieu C Washington State 5Sr 3.03 FA Patrick Kutas G Mississippi 4Sr 3.03 FA Kahlil Benson T Indiana 5Sr 3.02 FA Jayden Williams T Mississippi 5Sr 3.02 FA Anez Cooper G Miami-Fl 4Sr 3.02 FA Kyle Scott G Arizona State 5Sr 3.02 FA Jakai Moore G North Carolina 7Sr 3.02 FA Derrick Graham G Tulane 5Sr 3.02 FA Jordan White C Vanderbilt 6Sr 3.01 FA Bryan Felter G Rutgers 5Sr 3.01 FA Devin Kylany C Wake Forest 6Sr 3.01 FA Mason Murphy T Auburn 5Sr 3.00 FA Fintan Brose G Delaware 6Sr 3.00 FA Gus Zilinskas C Rutgers 5Sr