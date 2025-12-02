2026 NFL Draft Running Back Rankings: Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Justice Haynes, Kaytron Allen & More

Though the running back spot has been devalued in the NFL draft the past decade, a player at the position occasionally sneaks into the top 10. Such was the case this past April, when the Las Vegas Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty at No.6 overall.
History is ready to repeat itself in 2026 at a position that’s deep in the middle rounds.
Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)
I had concerns over Love’s sporadic usage in 2024 entering the season, but based on his performances since Week 1, those red flags have been quelled. The junior has been dominant in every facet of the position, showing the power to pound the ball on the inside, the speed necessary to turn the corner, as well as the explosiveness to break games open.
He’s a dynamic running back who has been counted on to carry the Irish offense this season with a freshman starting at quarterback. Along with his incredible ball-carrying skills, Love is a terrific pass catcher out of the backfield. Presently, Love has a higher rating on my board than Jeanty did a year ago.
Jadarian Price (Notre Dame)
Price would be the feature ball carrier for the Irish were it not for Love, and his game is similar to the nation’s No. 1-rated running back. He is explosive and breaks games open with terrific speed, but he also has the size as well as the strength to pick up the difficult yardage.
Scouts want Price to prove he is capable of carrying a heavier load, as he’s averaging just over nine carries per game, but that opportunity won’t present itself until next year.
Justice Haynes (Michigan)
Haynes’ decision to transfer from Alabama to Michigan has paid off, and injuries have been the only thing that has stopped him this season. Haynes, who has not seen the field in more than a month, had 100 or more yards in six of the seven games he dressed for this season. He’s an amazing downhill ball carrier who beats defenders into the open field, then easily runs to daylight, consistently breaking off long runs.
Haynes also shows a bit of wiggle in his game with the ability to set up defenders and make them miss. He’s a bit one-dimensional to this point, but he has the skill and ability to compete to be the top running back prospect heading towards 2027.
Kaytron Allen (Penn State)
Allen was not rated as the top back on the Penn State depth chart entering the season, yet he’s been one of the few bright spots during the Nittany Lions’ dismal campaign. Best between the tackles, Allen is a powerful ball carrier who is rarely brought down by the first defender and picks up a lot of yardage off initial contact.
Besides power, Allen is fast for a bigger back with an explosive burst of speed that allows him to get a step past defenders. He also possesses a nose for the end zone and has 39 rushing touchdowns in the past four years.
CJ Baxter (Texas)
Baxter struggles with injury, yet when healthy and on his game, he’s impossible to stop. He possesses great power as well as speed and has a smooth style. Baxter is also a terrific receiver out of the backfield, but durability is a major concern. After a brilliant freshman season in 2023, Baxter missed the following year after tearing two knee ligaments in summer camp.
He was hot out of the gate this season before getting bit by the injury bug once again, and his playing time has been sparse since the second game. Baxter has early-round skills yet late-round durability, and the latter will win out if he can’t stay on the field.
Demond Claiborne (Wake Forest)
Claiborne is one of the most underappreciated backs outside the scouting community. He’s a smaller yet swift ball carrier who shows a burst through the hole and creates yardage, as defenders grasp at air when Claiborne quickly cuts back against the grain, slipping through their tackles.
He’s a multi-cut ball carrier who is also effective catching the ball out of the backfield and nicely projects to the next level as a third-down back.
Darius Taylor (Minnesota)
Taylor is another talented ball carrier with a complete game who has been slowed by injury this season. He’s sized well, possessing the strength to break tackles, yet he also displays excellent foot quickness and the ability to create yardage.
Entering the season projected as a second-round prospect, Taylor should consider returning for another year of college ball, considering how the campaign has gone.
Cam Edwards (UConn)
Few had Edwards on the scouting radar prior to the season, as he was rated much lower than teammate Mel Brown, who was graded by NFL scouts as a Day 3 draft pick. Yet Edwards showed a lot of ability in 2024 and has transitioned into a productive starting ball carrier.
He possesses a nice build, power, and tenacity. He consistently picks up big yardage on each carry and has found the end zone 14 times this season.
RB Rankings
Here is a table showcasing EssentiallySports’ ranking of 44 running backs.
|
Grade
|
Round
|
Full Name
|
School
|
Year
|
4.15
|
1st
|
Jeremiyah Love
|
Notre Dame
|
3Jr
|
3.82
|
2nd
|
Jadarian Price
|
Notre Dame
|
4Jr
|
3.80
|
2nd
|
Justice Haynes
|
Michigan
|
3Jr
|
3.75
|
3rd
|
Kaytron Allen
|
Penn State
|
4Sr
|
3.70
|
3rd
|
CJ Baxter
|
Texas
|
3So
|
3.68
|
3rd
|
Demond Claiborne
|
Wake Forest
|
4Sr
|
3.63
|
3rd
|
Darius Taylor
|
Minnesota
|
3Jr
|
3.59
|
4th
|
Cam Edwards
|
UConn
|
4Jr
|
3.58
|
4th
|
Hollywood Smothers
|
North Carolina State
|
3So
|
3.56
|
3rd
|
Nick Singleton
|
Penn State
|
4Sr
|
3.55
|
4th
|
Jonah Coleman
|
Washington
|
4Sr
|
3.54
|
4th
|
Le’Veon Moss
|
Texas A&M
|
4Sr
|
3.49
|
4-5
|
T.J. Harden
|
SMU
|
4Jr
|
3.48
|
5th
|
Quintrevion Wisner
|
Texas
|
3Jr
|
3.47
|
5th
|
Sedrick Alexander
|
Vanderbilt
|
3Jr
|
3.44
|
5th
|
Mark Fletcher Jr.
|
Miami-Fl
|
3Jr
|
3.41
|
5th
|
Noah Whittington
|
Oregon
|
5Sr
|
3.38
|
6th
|
Jam Miller
|
Alabama
|
4Sr
|
3.35
|
6th
|
Al-Jay Henderson
|
Buffalo
|
4Sr
|
3.34
|
6th
|
Carson Hansen
|
Iowa State
|
3Jr
|
3.33
|
6th
|
CJ Donaldson Jr.
|
Ohio State
|
4Sr
|
3.32
|
6th
|
Makhi Hughes
|
Oregon
|
4Jr
|
3.30
|
6-7
|
Roman Hemby
|
Indiana
|
5Sr
|
3.29
|
7th
|
DeaMonte Trayanum
|
Toledo
|
5Sr
|
3.24
|
FA
|
Logan Diggs
|
Mississippi
|
5Sr
|
3.22
|
FA
|
Jamal Haynes
|
Georgia Tech
|
5Sr
|
3.20
|
FA
|
Davon Booth
|
Mississippi State
|
5Sr
|
3.19
|
FA
|
Myles Montgomery
|
Central Florida
|
5Sr
|
3.18
|
FA
|
Eli Heidenreich
|
Navy
|
4Sr
|
3.14
|
FA
|
Gavin Sawchuk
|
Florida State
|
4Jr
|
3.13
|
FA
|
Devin Mockobee
|
Purdue
|
5Sr
|
3.11
|
FA
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
Appalachian State
|
4Sr
|
3.10
|
FA
|
Dean Connors
|
Houston
|
4Sr
|
3.09
|
FA
|
Anthony Hankerson
|
Oregon State
|
4Sr
|
3.08
|
FA
|
Terion Stewart
|
Virginia Tech
|
6Sr
|
3.07
|
FA
|
Rodney Hammond Jr.
|
Sacramento State
|
5Sr
|
3.06
|
FA
|
Jalen Buckley
|
Western Michigan
|
4Jr
|
3.05
|
FA
|
Desmond Reid
|
Pittsburgh
|
4Sr
|
3.04
|
FA
|
Kentrel Bullock
|
South Alabama
|
4Sr
|
3.03
|
FA
|
Jaydn Ott
|
Oklahoma
|
5Sr
|
3.03
|
FA
|
CJ Campbell Jr.
|
Rutgers
|
5Sr
|
3.02
|
FA
|
Evan Pryor
|
Cincinnati
|
5Sr
|
3.01
|
FA
|
Rahsul Faison
|
South Carolina
|
6Sr
|
3.00
|
FA
|
Mel Brown
|
UConn
|
4Sr
