2026 NFL Draft Running Back Rankings: Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Justice Haynes, Kaytron Allen & More

Though the running back spot has been devalued in the NFL draft the past decade, a player at the position occasionally sneaks into the top 10. Such was the case this past April, when the Las Vegas Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty at No.6 overall.

History is ready to repeat itself in 2026 at a position that’s deep in the middle rounds.

Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Syracuse at Notre Dame Nov 22, 2025 South Bend, Indiana, USA Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love 4 celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. South Bend Notre Dame Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxCaterinax 20251122_szo_xo0_0093

I had concerns over Love’s sporadic usage in 2024 entering the season, but based on his performances since Week 1, those red flags have been quelled. The junior has been dominant in every facet of the position, showing the power to pound the ball on the inside, the speed necessary to turn the corner, as well as the explosiveness to break games open.

He’s a dynamic running back who has been counted on to carry the Irish offense this season with a freshman starting at quarterback. Along with his incredible ball-carrying skills, Love is a terrific pass catcher out of the backfield. Presently, Love has a higher rating on my board than Jeanty did a year ago.

Jadarian Price (Notre Dame)

Imago October 18, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price 24 runs with the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_781 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Price would be the feature ball carrier for the Irish were it not for Love, and his game is similar to the nation’s No. 1-rated running back. He is explosive and breaks games open with terrific speed, but he also has the size as well as the strength to pick up the difficult yardage.

Scouts want Price to prove he is capable of carrying a heavier load, as he’s averaging just over nine carries per game, but that opportunity won’t present itself until next year.

Justice Haynes (Michigan)

Imago September 20, 2025 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes 22 runs for a touchdown as Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones 37 gives chase in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between 21 Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..Michigan won 30-27.Attendance: 87278.406th consecutive sellout. /Cal Media Lincoln United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_1326 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

Haynes’ decision to transfer from Alabama to Michigan has paid off, and injuries have been the only thing that has stopped him this season. Haynes, who has not seen the field in more than a month, had 100 or more yards in six of the seven games he dressed for this season. He’s an amazing downhill ball carrier who beats defenders into the open field, then easily runs to daylight, consistently breaking off long runs.

Haynes also shows a bit of wiggle in his game with the ability to set up defenders and make them miss. He’s a bit one-dimensional to this point, but he has the skill and ability to compete to be the top running back prospect heading towards 2027.

Kaytron Allen (Penn State)

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Northwestern at Penn State Oct 11, 2025 University Park, Pennsylvania, USA Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen 13 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. University Park Beaver Stadium Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20251011_mcd_bm2_283

Allen was not rated as the top back on the Penn State depth chart entering the season, yet he’s been one of the few bright spots during the Nittany Lions’ dismal campaign. Best between the tackles, Allen is a powerful ball carrier who is rarely brought down by the first defender and picks up a lot of yardage off initial contact.

Besides power, Allen is fast for a bigger back with an explosive burst of speed that allows him to get a step past defenders. He also possesses a nose for the end zone and has 39 rushing touchdowns in the past four years.

CJ Baxter (Texas)

Imago January 01, 2024: Texas running back CJ Baxter 4 runs with the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Washington defeated Texas 37-31. /CSM. USA – ZUMAc04_ 20240101_zma_c04_469 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Baxter struggles with injury, yet when healthy and on his game, he’s impossible to stop. He possesses great power as well as speed and has a smooth style. Baxter is also a terrific receiver out of the backfield, but durability is a major concern. After a brilliant freshman season in 2023, Baxter missed the following year after tearing two knee ligaments in summer camp.

He was hot out of the gate this season before getting bit by the injury bug once again, and his playing time has been sparse since the second game. Baxter has early-round skills yet late-round durability, and the latter will win out if he can’t stay on the field.

Demond Claiborne (Wake Forest)

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Wake Forest at Oregon State Oct 11, 2025 Corvallis, Oregon, USA Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne 1 runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Corvallis Reser Stadium Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCraigxStrobeckx 20251011_nts_qi6_0008

Claiborne is one of the most underappreciated backs outside the scouting community. He’s a smaller yet swift ball carrier who shows a burst through the hole and creates yardage, as defenders grasp at air when Claiborne quickly cuts back against the grain, slipping through their tackles.

He’s a multi-cut ball carrier who is also effective catching the ball out of the backfield and nicely projects to the next level as a third-down back.

Darius Taylor (Minnesota)

Imago October 17, 2025, Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States: Minnesota player DARIUS TAYLOR finds open space. The University of Minnesota and Nebraska faced off at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 17th. The University of Minnesota was victorious 24-6. Minneapolis United States – ZUMAt166 20251017_zsp_t166_030 Copyright: xMichaelxTurnerx

Taylor is another talented ball carrier with a complete game who has been slowed by injury this season. He’s sized well, possessing the strength to break tackles, yet he also displays excellent foot quickness and the ability to create yardage.

Entering the season projected as a second-round prospect, Taylor should consider returning for another year of college ball, considering how the campaign has gone.

Cam Edwards (UConn)

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Duke at Connecticut Nov 8, 2025 East Hartford, Connecticut, USA UConn Huskies running back Cam Edwards 0 scores against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. East Hartford Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Connecticut USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20251108_db2_sv3_057

Few had Edwards on the scouting radar prior to the season, as he was rated much lower than teammate Mel Brown, who was graded by NFL scouts as a Day 3 draft pick. Yet Edwards showed a lot of ability in 2024 and has transitioned into a productive starting ball carrier.

He possesses a nice build, power, and tenacity. He consistently picks up big yardage on each carry and has found the end zone 14 times this season.

RB Rankings

