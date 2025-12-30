Bengals’ Biggest Roster Needs: 3-Round Mock Draft Has Zac Taylor Drafting Clemson DT in 2026

Essentials Inside The Story
- Bengals' top-12 pick marks a significant decline for a team that was in the Super Bowl just three seasons ago
- The proposed draft focuses entirely on rebuilding the defense with high-upside prospects
- Bengals' primary roster needs are at defensive tackle, safety, and edge rusher
So close and yet so far. Just three seasons removed from a last-second AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which was preceded by a trip to Super Bowl, the Bengals find themselves with an expected top-12 pick. The primary need for the Bengals would be quarterback Joe Burrow staying healthy; then it’s help on defense, and lots of it.
Needs
1) Defensive Tackle – The Bengals have one of the worst defenses in the NFL and are battling the Washington Commanders to be the worst run stoppers in the league. They rank at the bottom of the league in total rushing yards allowed, as well as yards per carry.
2) Safety – The Bengals have been a mess at the safety position since losing Jessie Bates in free agency three years ago. Veteran Geno Stone signed a one-year deal before the season and probably won’t be back in 2026. Jordan Battle was a solid third-round pick in 2023, but the cupboard is bare after that.
3) Edge Rusher – It’s very unlikely that veteran Trey Hendrickson will be back with the Bengals in 2026, despite stating publicly his desire to stay with the franchise. Shemar Stewart was a gamble in the first round last April that has not yet paid off. He missed more than a month with an injury and played only seven games this season, and he has been marginally productive, a problem that plagued him in college.
Mock Draft
ROUND 1: Peter Woods/DT/Clemson
Peter Woods is the type of quick, athletic defensive tackle the Bengals have had success with in the past. He’s incredibly athletic and comes with great upside potential, but Woods’ drop in production this past season does concern me. If the Bengals fall outside the top 10 selections, an edge rusher such as David Bailey or T.J. Parker would enter the conversation.
ROUND 2: Kenyatta Jackson Jr./Edge/Ohio State
Jackson is in the midst of a terrific campaign and would be a perfect fit for the Bengals’ four-man front. His intensity and approach to the game could also help push Shemar Stewart along.
ROUND 3: Dillon Thieneman/S/Oregon
Thieneman’s game parallels what Jessie Bates brought to the Bengals, which is a tough, hard-hitting, and incredibly instinctive safety. Thieneman makes as many plays with his head as he does with sheer physical talent.
