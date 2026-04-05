Bengals 7-Round Mock Draft: Mansoor Delane Headlines Slew of Big Defensive Additions For Cincinnati

It is April, which means it is officially NFL Draft season. It’s been draft season for a while now, but this is the time of the year when the excitement really starts to ramp up, and we begin to get an idea of which players teams are interested in and who could end up where on draft night.

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As we count down the days until the draft, we at EssentiallySports have been creating one 7-round mock draft a day until we cover all 32 NFL teams. We’re almost finished with the top-10, so today, we’re focusing on the Cincinnati Bengals.

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Here’s how the draft shook out for Cincy.

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Round 1, Pick 10: CB Mansoor Delane

Imago August 30, 2025: LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane 4 celebrates an interception against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_541 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

It’s hard to figure out where Mansoor Delane will be drafted on April 23rd. He’s the top cornerback in this class, and pretty much every team picking in the 7-12 range needs cornerback help, but it’s not necessarily their biggest need. He could come off the board as early as Washington at No. 7 or as late as Dallas at No. 12. But I have the Bengals taking him 10th overall.

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DJ Turner II is fantastic and is coming off his best season, but he can’t do it all alone. He needs some help on the other side, and if the Bengals draft Delane, they’ll have one of the best cornerback duos in the entire league.

After three strong years in the ACC, Delane transferred to LSU to play against the best talent in the world in the SEC, and he was a lockdown. Delane was targeted just 35 times all season and allowed 14 catches (41 percent) for 165 yards and no touchdowns while picking off two passes and breaking up seven more. Almost a third of his targets resulted in a PBU or an interception. That’s pretty incredible.

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We’ve seen some great cornerbacks come out of LSU, and Delane is right up there with the best of them. If Cincinnati can get him at 10, then they’re going to be very, very happy.

Round 2, Pick 41: DT Caleb Banks

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Caleb Banks is going to be a fascinating one to watch during the draft. He seemed to be a consensus first-round talent despite not playing much football during his time at Florida due to multiple foot injuries, and at the combine—where he actually tested really well—he broke his foot and is now rehabbing from yet another foot injury. But it’s hard to deny that he will be a good NFL player

Banks is absolutely massive at 6 foot 6, 327 pounds, but still ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash with a 32-inch vertical. For a guy that big, those are really good numbers. He has played just 513 pass rush snaps in college but logged 60 pressures and 6.5 sacks from the interior of the defensive line. He’s a very disruptive pass rusher, but he needs to stay on the field.

If I’m Cincinnati, I’m taking a shot on him at 41 if he’s still there. He’s better than any DT they have on the roster, and they really need pass-rush help. They signed Boye Mafe, but they need some push inside, and Banks can provide that…if he can stay healthy.

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Round 3, Pick 72: OT Caleb Tiernan

Imago October 21, 2023 – Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan 72 sets up to block Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Princewill Umanmielen 18 in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..Nebraska won 17-9.Attendance: 86,769.393rd consecutive sellout. /Cal Media Lincoln United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20231021_zma_c04_819 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

Caleb Tiernan is a very experienced offensive tackle out of Northwestern, who is known to be a very good pass blocker, but he will probably kick inside at the NFL level, with his arms measuring in at 32 1/4 inches. Still, Cincinnati has needs at both tackle and on the interior, so they can plug him in wherever they feel he fits best.

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During his five years in college, Tiernan gave up a total of 61 pressures and nine sacks in 1,500+ pass-blocking snaps. And he did that in the Big Ten. There is some work to do in the run game, as is the case with most tackles, but it wasn’t like he was a liability in the run game.

Offensive line isn’t as big a need for Cincinnati as it has been in the past, but adding a versatile player like Tiernan would certainly help.

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Round 4, Pick 110: DE Jaishawn Barham

Jaishawn Barham is one of my favorite mid-round edge rushers. He’s been a solid pass rusher his entire career, posting 20 pressures and 3+ sacks in three of his four seasons, but he’s an incredibly good run defender for his position. In 2024 and 2025, Barham posted an 86.7 and 90.4 run defense grade with 31 and 24 run stops, respectively.

The Bengals need pass-rush help, but they brought in Boye Mafe and hope Myles Murphy or Shemar Stewart can take a leap in year two. If one of them can, it’s not as big a need, but they still need some depth, and Barham can be a quality rotational player off the edge.

Round 6, Pick 189: TE Tanner Koziol

Imago December 27, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol 9 during the Kinders Texas Bowl between the University of Houston Cougars and the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on December 27, 2025. Houston USA – ZUMAp213 20251227_znp_p213_138 Copyright: xLynnxPenningtonx

Tanner Koziol could be Joe Burrow’s best friend. He’s 6-foot-7 and has proven to be an excellent pass catcher with 237 receptions, 2,234 yards, and 24 touchdowns in his collegiate career. And while there’s work to be done as a blocker, he’s not a horrific blocker, either.

Right now, the Bengals are set to roll out a tight end room of Mike Gesicki, Erick All Jr., and Drew Sample. They need to add at least one young pass catcher to that room, and Koziol would be a fun one.

Round 6, Pick 199: S Jalen Huskey

Jalen Huskey has the build you want at safety, standing at 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, but his main deficiency is his speed. He ran in the 4.5s at his pro day, but he makes up for his speed by just being a really good football player.

During his two seasons at Maryland, Huskey totaled 117 tackles and seven interceptions while playing just over 600 coverage snaps. He also gave up just 26 receptions and 272 yards during that span. He’s a great coverage safety who isn’t afraid to come down and get his nose dirty in the run game. I’d take a shot at him in round six.

Round 7, Pick 221: LB Kendal Daniels

November 23, 2024: Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kendal Daniels 5 during a football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK. /CSM Stillwater United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241123_zma_c04_1030 Copyright: xGrayxSiegelx November 23, 2024: Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kendal Daniels 5 during a football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK. /CSM Stillwater United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241123_zma_c04_1030 Copyright: xGrayxSiegelx

Kendal Daniels didn’t have the season he envisioned when he transferred to Oklahoma, but I think he’s a very intriguing prospect. He can play a little bit everywhere. ESPN has him listed as an edge rusher, but he played 92 snaps on the defensive line, 192 in the box, 196 in the slot, and 57 at free safety last season. He’s 6 foot 5, 242 pounds, so he could certainly come off the edge in the league, but he can be a bit of an all-around weapon for someone’s defense.

There’s a lot of polishing to do with his game, but he has great size and is a really good athlete. He’s worth a pick in the seventh round, just to see if you can’t get anything out of him.

Round 7, Pick 226: WR Tyren Montgomery

Tyren Montgomery played DII football at John Carroll, but he put up some massive numbers, catching 119 passes for 1,530 yards and 15 touchdowns in 14 games. He received a late invite to the Senior Bowl, but he dominated practices and looked really sharp. He went from being an undrafted free agent to likely hearing his name called during the draft.

The Bengals don’t necessarily need receiver help, but he would be a very intriguing addition to their offense in the seventh round if he were even still on the board then.