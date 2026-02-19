Best Free Agent Signing Every NFL Team Has Ever Made: Cowboys’ Deion Sanders, Broncos’ Peyton Manning & More

Essentials Inside The Story Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,005-yard 2024 season powered Philadelphia’s Super Bowl victory.

Trey Hendrickson’s 17.5 sack 2024 performance solidified his elite status in Cincinnati.

Peyton Manning’s surgical Denver tenure remains the greatest quarterback signing in history.

NFL free agency is one of the best times of the year for everyone involved with the sport. The players get more money, teams get to fill holes on their roster, and fans get hope that their favorite teams’ signees can help them take the next step. It’s a time of hope for everyone, and we are just under a month away from this year’s free agency kicking off on March 11th.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With free agency on the horizon, it got us thinking about the best free agent signings of all time, so today, we’ll be looking at the best signing every team has ever made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona Cardinals: QB Kurt Warner

Imago Kurt Warner, Kurt Warner, quarterback, Arizona Cardinals, looks to pass against Philadelphia in 2008.

After Kurt Warner led the Greatest Show on Turf and helped the Rams win a Super Bowl, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent in 2005. He only played a combined 16 games his first two seasons there, but he finished his career with three straight 14+ game seasons, and even led the Cardinals to their only Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Unfortunately, they were not able to win, but Warner led them to their most successful season in franchise history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta Falcons: RB Michael Turner

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t made a ton of splashy signings in free agency, but they hit a home run with Michael Turner in 2008. After four seasons in San Diego, where he wasn’t used much, Turner became one of the best running backs in the league, rushing for 1,300+ yards in three of his five seasons in Atlanta, including a 1,699-yard, 17-touchdown season in his first year with the Falcons. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2008 and was named to two Pro Bowls with Atlanta.

Baltimore Ravens: S Rod Woodson

Rod Woodson is best known for his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a five-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback, but he became a crucial piece in the Baltimore Ravens‘ secondary after signing with them in 1998. He helped lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl in 2000 and was one of the key pieces of arguably the most dominant defense we’ve ever seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo Bills: OLB Bryce Paup

The Buffalo Bills have signed a lot of great players over the course of their history, but none more impactful than Bryce Paup, who recorded 17.5 sacks and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in his first season with Buffalo. Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Ted Washington, and others could also be considered here, but Paup had the highest peak of them all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carolina Panthers: LB Sam Mills

The Carolina Panthers are a very young franchise, so they haven’t had a ton of time to sign impactful free agents, but they made one key signing early on in Sam Mills. After a successful career in New Orleans, Mills jumped ship to Carolina and recorded back-to-back 100+ tackle seasons while earning All-Pro honors in 1996 and helping Carolina advance to the NFC Championship. He only played three seasons for the Panthers, but they were very impactful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago Bears: DE Steve McMichael

Steve McMichael signed with the Chicago Bears in 1981 after a year in New England. It took him a couple of years to crack the starting lineup, but once he did, he made a huge impact. Over his 13 seasons with the Bears, McMichael recorded 92.5 sacks and was a two-time All-Pro. After a long wait, McMichael was finally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cincinnati Bengals: DE Trey Hendrickson

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 26: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson 91 in action during the game against the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 26, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 26 Jets at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251026086

Trey Hendrickson was a solid pass rusher in New Orleans, but as soon as he signed with Cincinnati, his career took off. He’s recorded 14+ sacks in three of his five seasons, which includes two 17.5 sack seasons and a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2024. He completely transformed Cincinnati’s pass rush and helped them get to a Super Bowl in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland Browns: K Phil Dawson

How fitting is it that the Cleveland Browns’ best free agent of all time is a kicker? I dug deep, trying to make sure I wasn’t missing anyone, and while others were solid signings, Phil Dawson was a dog for Cleveland. He played 14 seasons in Cleveland and drilled nearly 85 percent of his kicks and scored 100+ points six times. This may seem like a joke, but Dawson was a great signing.

Dallas Cowboys: CB Deion Sanders

Jay Novacek could’ve easily been the pick here, but I had to go with Prime Time. In five seasons with Dallas, Deion Sanders was a three-time First-Team All-Pro and helped them win a Super Bowl in 1995. He’s one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time, so while Novacek was great, he’s not even the best tight end in Cowboys history.

Denver Broncos: QB Peyton Manning

Any time you sign a future Hall of Fame quarterback, and he leads you to a Super Bowl, he’s going to be the pick. After a long career in Indianapolis, Manning signed with Denver, coming off a brutal neck injury, and in four seasons, he racked up two First-Team All-Pros, an MVP, and a Super Bowl. Not bad, Denver.

Detroit Lions: CB Dick LeBeau

Dick LeBeau was cut by the Browns, but went on to have a Hall of Fame career in Detroit. He played 14 seasons, picked off 62 passes, and was a part of one of the best CB tandems we’ve ever seen with him and Night Train Lane. He also went on to have an incredible coaching career, but that wasn’t with Detroit.

Green Bay Packers: DE Reggie White

Imago Syndication: PackersNews 1998 SEASON: Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White in a game against the Tennessee Oilers on Dec. 20, 1998 at Lambeau Field. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSarahxKloepping/USAxTODAYxNETWORK-Wisconsinx 20593029

Reggie White is one of the most decorated defensive players in NFL history. He has eight First-Team All-Pros, five Second-Team All-Pros, two Defensive Player of the Year award, and a Super Bowl ring. His main contributions came as a member of the Eagles, but he was still very productive with the Packers, totaling 10+ sacks in four of his six seasons with the team. Easy pick.

Houston Texans: RB Arian Foster

The Houston Texans are another young franchise, but they made a splash in free agency when they signed Arian Foster in 2009. He was one of the most dynamic running backs in football during his prime. In 2010, Foster totaled 2,220 yards and 18 touchdowns, and after that, he went on to post 1,500+ yards in three of his next four seasons (the only one he didn’t, he played just eight games). Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to injuries, but he was so fun to watch growing up.

Indianapolis (Baltimore) Colts: QB Johnny Unitas

Adam Vinatieri could’ve been the pick here, but I ultimately went with Johnny Unitas. He’s known as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, winning three pre-merger championships and one Super Bowl. He was also a three-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler. Not a bad signing, I’d say.

Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Jimmy Smith

When you talk about Jacksonville Jaguars free agents, Jimmy Smith is the first one that comes to mind. After two seasons with Dallas, where he did next to nothing, Smith signed with the Jags, where he recorded nine 1,000-yard seasons, including seven straight from 1996 to 2002. He was named to five Pro Bowls during that span and was a two-time Second-Team All-Pro in 1998 and 1999.

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Priest Holmes

Priest Holmes may not have done it for a long time, but when he was at his peak, he was the best running back in the league. After signing with Kansas City in 2001, Holmes put up 1,400+ rushing yards and 2,000+ total yards in his first three seasons with the Chiefs, earning First-Team All-Pro honors every season. His career ended with a bunch of injuries, but his peak was incredibly impressive.

Las Vegas/Oakland Raiders: QB Jim Plunkett

Rich Gannon, who won an MVP with the Raiders, was in consideration, but I have to go with Jim Plunkett. He was a backup for the first two years with the Raiders, but he earned the starting job and didn’t let go, eventually leading the Raiders to two Super Bowls in 1980 and 1983.

Los Angeles (San Diego) Chargers: TE Antonio Gates

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chargers vs Giants NOV 08 November 8, 2009: San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates 85 with the ball during warm ups prior to the game between the San Diego Chargers and the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Credit Image: Chris Szagola/Cal East Rutherford New Jersey United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20091108_zaf_cs7_008.jpg ChrisxSzagolax csmphoto286995

Antonio Gates is an easy pick here. The Los Angeles (San Diego) Chargers signed him after an incredible basketball career in college, and he turned into one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He was a three-time First-Team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler and leads all tight ends in touchdown catches. Not much competition here.

Los Angeles (St. Louis) Rams: QB Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner cracks this list twice. While he was successful in Arizona, Warner is remembered for his time in St. Louis, where he led one of the most efficient offenses of all time and won a Super Bowl in 1999. He also won two MVPs as a member of the Rams, so his heart will always be in St. Louis.

Miami Dolphins: OL Jim Langer

Jim Langer went undrafted before he was cut by Cleveland and signed with Miami, where he became one of the best interior offensive linemen of his generation. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a three-time All-Pro, and helped the Dolphins win back-to-back Super Bowls in 1972 and 1973.

Minnesota Vikings: DE John Randle

John Randle is one of the most feared defenders of all time, but he went undrafted and left without signing a contract before picking the Minnesota Vikings in 1990. There, he would become one of the best pass rushers we’ve ever seen, logging 114 sacks (eight straight years with 10+) and becoming a six-time First-Team All-Pro. I’d say that was a pretty good signing.

New England Patriots: LB Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel’s career started in Pittsburgh, where he wasn’t utilized very much, so in 2001, he signed with the New England Patriots, where he immediately became one of the best linebackers in the league. He helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls during his tenure and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2007. He gets a bonus for bringing New England back to the Super Bowl as a head coach.

New Orleans Saints: QB Drew Brees

USA Today via Reuters Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) gestures after a touchdown run by running back Alvin Kamara (41) in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Do I really need to say anything? Drew Brees is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, retiring as the NFL’s passing yards and 2nd passing touchdowns leader while being dubbed the most accurate quarterback of all time. He led the New Orleans Saints to their first Super Bowl just a few years after Hurricane Katrina. There may not be a single better free agent signing in NFL history.

New York Giants: QB Kerry Collins

Kerry Collins was a career journeyman, but some of his best years came as a member of the New York Giants. He played five years for New York, throwing for 3,600+ yards and in three of them and leading the Giants to the Super Bowl in 2000. There were some other players in the running here, but you don’t sign a QB that can take you to the big game every year.

New York Jets: RB Curtis Martin

Curtis Martin logged three straight 1,000-yard seasons with New England before becoming a member of the Jets. He played eight seasons in the Big Apple, and he hit the 1,400 total yard mark in each of his first seven years. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro in 2004 after rushing for 1,697 yards and 12 touchdowns with 245 receiving yards. Martin is one of the most underrated running backs of all time and certainly one of the best players in franchise history.

Philadelphia Eagles: RB Saquon Barkley

You don’t have to look far to find the Philadelphia Eagles‘ best free agent signing. In 2024, they brought in Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns while leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl. He put up nearly 500 rushing yards, 75 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in just four postseason games that year. He wasn’t as efficient in 2025, but any time you sign a player that transforms your offense enough to win a Super Bowl, he’s gonna make this list.

Pittsburgh Steelers: LB James Farrior

James Farrior looked like a bust when he was with the Jets, but as soon as he signed with the Steelers, he broke out. He posted six 100+ tackle seasons and recorded multiple sacks while he was with the Steelers. He was a key piece of their linebacking core, which helped them win two Super Bowls in 2005 and 2008.

San Francisco 49ers: CB Deion Sanders

The only other player outside of Kurt Warner to crack this list twice is Deion Sanders. The San Francisco 49ers lost back-to-back NFC Championships to the Cowboys, so they signed Deion Sanders, who won NFL Defensive Player of the Year and helped the Niners get over the hump and win their fifth Super Bowl in 1994.

Seattle Seahawks: DE Michael Bennett

After four seasons with Tampa Bay, Michael Bennett signed with the Seattle Seahawks, where he became a key piece to their defense. He played five seasons for the Seahawks and helped them win a Super Bowl in year one when he posted 8.5 sacks. Over his next four years with the team, he was named to three Pro Bowls before leaving in 2018.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Tom Brady

Imago DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady 12 throws a pass during a regular season game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions on December 26, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 26 Buccaneers at Lions Icon201226140

Like I said earlier, any time you can sign a future Hall of Fame quarterback and he leads you to a Super Bowl, he’s going to be the pick. After an incredible career with New England, Tom Brady decided to leave and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In year one, he brought Tampa to the Super Bowl and captured the franchise’s second Super Bowl title. It’s hard to make an argument for anyone else being a better signing in Tampa.

Tennessee Titans: C Kevin Mawae

Delanie Walker was in the conversation here, but Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae wrapped up his illustrious career with the Tennessee Titans. He spent four years with Tennessee and was named to two Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2008. A year later, Mawae paved the way for Chris Johnson to rush for 2,000+ yards before retiring.

Washington Commanders: QB Doug Williams

After five years with Tampa Bay, Doug Williams signed with Washington. In 1988, his third year with the team, Williams led them to the Super Bowl, where he threw four touchdowns and became the first black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, as well as win Super Bowl MVP. He didn’t do much else in Washington, but he brought them a championship and paved the way for many more black QBs in the league.