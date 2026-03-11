Best NFL Free Agents Still Available Entering Day 3 of Free Agency: Tyreek Hill, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray & More

Day two of NFL free agency is coming to a close, and we’ve already seen billions of dollars handed out to players on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is the first day all of these deals can become official, and while many of the top players are gone, there are still a few hidden gems on the market.

Here are some of the top free agents still available as we prepare to officially enter the new league year on Wednesday.

QB Kyler Murray

Imago September 21 2025 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray 1looks for the deep pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco beat Arizona 16-15 at Levi Stadium Santa Clara, Calif / CSM Santa Clara USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250921_zma_c04_537 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

The Arizona Cardinals can’t officially release Kyler Murray until Wednesday, but once he hits the market, he will be one of the best players available. Right now, it seems like he’s heading to Minnesota on a minimum deal, but we’ll see if that changes. He’s still an exciting talent, and in the right system, he could be a solid starter.

QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is another quarterback that will be looking for a starting job this offseason. With Minnesota likely taken, the Jets and Cardinals seem to be likely destinations for the former Viking and Falcon. He doesn’t have a ton left in the tank, but he can be an above average starter for a couple of years.

OT Rasheed Walker

I’m surprised Rasheed Walker hasn’t come off the board yet. He’s arguably the best tackle in this free agent class, but I have a feeling his asking price is too high for some teams. He’s a solid pass blocker, but his run blocking leaves a lot to be desired. We’ll see if someone meets his price, or he has to come down a bit.

LB Bobby Okereke

Imago ILB Bobby Okereke New York Giants, 58 läuft ein – München 10.11.2024: Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, Allianz Arena, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Munich Game 2024

Best Landing Spot: Cincinnati Bengals

Bobby Okereke was the leader of the New York Giants defense for the past three seasons before the Giants released him not long ago. Now, he’s one of the best free agents on the market after recording 130+ tackles in four of the last five seasons. Someone’s going to get a seasoned veteran at middle linebacker.

WR Jauan Jennings

Over the last two seasons, Jauan Jennnigs has caught 130+ passes for 1,500+ yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s 6-foot-3, 212 pounds and is a very intriguing receiver option. I think he’s probably asking for a bit too much money right now, which is why he hasn’t signed yet, but once someone meets his demands, they’re going to get a really good WR2.

S Jaylinn Hawkins

Most of the top safeties are off the board, but there are still plenty of teams that need safety help. Jaylinn Hawkins didn’t play much early in his career, but has put together back-to-back solid campaigns for the Patriots and was a key part of their defense this year. He’s not going to demand Bryan Cook or Coby Bryant money, but he should get a good payday.

WR Tyreek Hill

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree333765

We can’t forget about Tyreek Hill. I know he hasn’t cracked 1,000 yards in either of the last two seasons, but he’s just two years removed from a 1,700-yard campaign, and he’s still really freaking fast. If he ends up in the right system, I think he could be a 1,000-yard receiver again.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Al-Quadin Muhammad has been a solid rotational pass rusher throughout his career, but he broke out in 2025 with 11 sacks. He is 30 years old, though, so there is some concern that it may have just been a one-off while teams were focusing their attention on Aidan Hutchinson. Still, you don’t record 11 sacks by accident. I’ll be interested to see where he ends up and what kind of deal he gets.

S Kevin Byard

Kevin Byard is quite a few years removed from his All-Pro days, but he’s still a really good player, and a lot of teams could use a veteran like him in the secondary. I would like to see him back in Chicago, but if he leaves, there will be plenty of teams who missed out on the top safeties looking to bring him in.

WR Calvin Austin

Imago Credit: @calvinaustiniii Instagram account

I’m a big fan of Calvin Austin. He’s played really well in Pittsburgh and can be a real weapon in the slot, where he played almost half his snaps last season. He’s not a WR1 or really even a WR2, but if you can get him for $5-8 million a year, I think that’s a steal.

TE David Njoku

David Njoku has never lived up to the hype he had coming out of college, but he’s been a really solid tight end for a while now, and he can finally get out of Cleveland. There are a lot of teams that could use an athletic, pass-catching tight end, so he should put pen to paper soon as well.

S Nick Cross

Nick Cross is coming off back-to-back 100-tackle seasons and has four interceptions during the span. He’s developed into a very good young safety, and now it’s time for him to get paid. With most of the top safeties gone, Cross will be at the top of other team’s wish list at the position.

DE Joey Bosa

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 30: Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa 97 looks on before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 30 Bills at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25113008871

There is always a market for veteran edge rushers, which Khalil Mack proved earlier this offseason by signing an $18 million deal. Someone’s going to want Joey Bosa on their team, and he’s probably going to demand $10+ million. I don’t see his deal getting done for a little while, but once a few teams miss out on these younger edge rushers, one will come calling for Bosa.

OG Wyatt Teller

Veteran guards will always have a market in the league, so someone like Wyatt Teller will be pretty highly sought after later in free agency once all the younger guys are gone. There’s always a need for offensive linemen in the league, so the 31-year old will probably land a one or two year deal with someone trying to fill a gap they couldn’t in free agency.

S Jaquan Brisker

Jaquan Brisker is a fun one. He’s a great run defender and pass rusher from the safety position, but he’s a bit of a liability in coverage. He’s still 26 years old, so there’s room for him to grow, so I’m interested to see where he ends up and if they can make him a more complete player.

WR Deebo Samuel

Imago 2025 NFL, American Football Herren, USA Regular Season: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Washington Commanders Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel 1 catching touchdown pass in second half during the NFL regular season game at Northwest Stadium in Landover Maryland on November 9, 2025. The Detroit Lions defeated the Washington Commanders 44-22 Jeff Scudder / Image of Landover Maryland United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x xJeffxScudderx JeffxScudderx iosphotos385295

Deebo Samuel is no longer this dynamic weapon that he was with the San Francisco 49ers, but he’s still a really good veteran wideout, who recorded 700+ yards and five touchdowns last season. As with guards, there’s always a need for veteran receivers. Whoever misses out on some of these free agents will likely be calling Samuel’s agent in the coming weeks.