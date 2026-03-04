Biggest Bargain NFL Free Agents: Travis Etienne & Joe Flacco Lead Cheapest Impact Players

With the NFL Combine behind us, the next biggest date on the NFL calendar is free agency, which kicks off on the first day of the new league year on March 11th. We’re just over a week away from the beginning of FA, where every team will be able to go out and spend their cash to improve their roster.

While everyone’s talking about who will make the most money, the thing teams are really looking for is value. Every year, players sign for a lot less money than they’re worth, and that can completely alter the future of a franchise.

I used Spotrac’s market value tool to identify some of the biggest bargain free agents on the market.

QB Joe Flacco

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco 16 looks to pass during the second half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 28, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Cardinals at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228188

Spotrac Market Value: $5.6 million

Putting a 41-year-old quarterback on this list may seem a bit weird, but Joe Flacco proved last season that he can still play at a high level. There are a lot of teams out there that need a quarterback, including some that could be contending for a playoff spot (i.e. Minnesota), so if they can land Flacco at his projected $5.6 million number, that opens up a ton of cap to spend on the rest of the roster.

For reference, he would be making the same amount as Michael Penix and J.J. McCarthy, and less than guys like Jarrett Stidham and Davis Mills. For someone like Minnesota, who needs to bring in a veteran to push J.J. McCarthy to play better and maybe even start, that’s not a bad contract whatsoever.

RB Travis Etienne

Spotrac Market Value: $6.8 million

Teams don’t like to pay running backs big money, but I think we could begin to see a shift in that philosophy as the position is beginning to be much more important in recent years. With Kenneth Walker and Breece Hall hitting the market this offseason, Travis Etienne is the RB3 in this FA class, but he’s still a very capable duel-threat back, and you can sign him for next to nothing.

Etienne is a great runner, but he’s also a really good receiver out of the backfield. Running backs like him are super valuable in this league, and if you can get him for close to $7 million per season, that’s a bargain. He’d be making Jaylen Warren/Tony Pollard money at that price tage.

I ultimately think he’ll land a little higher. Probably close to $8 or $9 million, but that’s just a fraction of each team’s cap space. And in two years when the cap goes up another $50 million, it will be a complete steal.

RB Tyler Allgeier

Spotrac Market Value: $5.6 million

Tyler Allgeier is a really solid running back, but he’s had to play behind Bijan Robinson for basically his entire career. The one year he didn’t, he ran for 1,000 yards behind a near five-yard average. He’s not a duel threat like Etienne is, but he’s a bruiser that can run through the middle of the offensive line and get you some tough yards. And the best part is that he comes with less than 800 touches in his career. He’s not all that worn down and he’s still only 25 years old.

For teams that already have a scat back, he could make a great compliment for a pretty cheap price tag.

TE Dallas Goedert

USA Today via Reuters Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) after a catch during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Spotrac Market Value: $6 million

I know Dallas Goedert is 31 years old and doesn’t have too many years left in him, but you’re telling me someone’s going to sign him for Zach Ertz/Colby Parkinson money? If he does sign in the $6-7 million per year, someone’s getting an absolute steal.

Goedert is a solid blocker, but he’s an even better receiver. He’s gone for 500+ yards every season since his rookie year (except 2024 when he had 496), and he just put up 11 touchdowns in 2025. You obviously wouldn’t want to give him a long-term deal, but if there’s a playoff team out there looking for immediate tight end help, he could be a great signing.

C Lloyd Cushenberry

Spotrac Market Value: $7.1 million

In 2024, his first year in Tennessee, Lloyd Cushenberry tore his Achilles. He came back in 2025, but he was not good, giving up six sacks as a center. But people forget he was pretty dang good before that Achilles tear, and those injuries usually take two years before the player starts to feel 100 percent again.

I’m not saying Cushenberry will get back to the level he was at before his injury, but if he can play half as well as he was early in his career, he’ll be a solid center. $7.1 million is a cheap price to pay for a someone who could be your starter for the next 4+ years.

LB Quincy Williams

Spotrac Market Value: $9.1 million

Quincy Williams gets over-shined by his brother, Quinnen Williams, but he’s still a really solid player. From 2021-2024, Williams posted 100+ tackles every season and forced a total of nine fumbles with nine sacks. He played just 13 games in 2025, so his 100+ tackle streak came to an end, but he finished with 83 tackles and a career-high 3.5 sacks. He’s not an All-Pro like his brother, but he’s a very good linebacker.

If his $9.1 million price tag is correct, he will be the 18th highest-paid linebacker in the league and on a similar deal to guys like Bobby Wagner and Kenneth Murray. I’d pay that price for a 29-year-old with multiple years of high-level football in front of him.

LB Devin Bush

Imago Cincinnati, OH – JANUARY 04: Linebacker Devin Bush 30 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception for a touchdown in a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon168260104007

Spotrac Maret Value: $8.9 million

Everyone’s been waiting for Devin Bush to breakout again after a stellar rookie season in 2019, but it hasn’t come. That is, until 2025, when he posted a career-high 125 tackles with two sacks, two forced fumbles and three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He completely revitalized his career with the Cleveland Browns, and now he’s set to hit the open market.

Bush’s price tag is very similar to Williams’. He probably has more upside, but he really only has one good season under his belt since 2019. He’s still 27 years old, too, so he could be very enticing for a team looking to sign an off-ball linebacker.

CB Tariq Woolen

Spotrac Market Value: $8.1 million

Tariq Woolen didn’t have the best season in 2024, but I thought he bounced back nicely in 2025. He gave up a 56 percent completion rate, 329 yards and three touchdowns while breaking up eight passes and picking one off.

I think Woolen could end up signing for closer to $10-12 million over one season, but even that would be a steal. Cornerbacks don’t grown on trees, especially ones that are 26 years old, 6-foot-4 and have 4.26 speed. I’m excited to see where he ends up, because someone’s going to get a really solid cornerback.

CB Eric Stoke

Spotrac Market Value: $7.3 million

The Eric Stokes breakout has been a pretty long time in the making, but it finally happened in 2025. He had his best season in coverage, giving up a 56 percent completion rate, 261 yards and one touchdown while breaking up four passes. He hasn’t had a pick since his rookie season, but if he can lockdown his opponent, I’m not too worried about interception numbers.

At 27 years old, Stokes has a lot of good football ahead of him, and if I could land him for $7.3 million, putting him in the same range as Donte Jackson and Darious Williams, I’m certainly doing it.

DE K’Lavon Chaisson

Imago Credits: Via X @daniel_rotman15

Spotrac Market Value: $8.9 million

Good edge rushers are hard to find, especially on the free agent market, which is why I’d jump at the opportunity to sign someone like K’Lavon Chaisson. He recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks last year (10.5 including the playoffs) and is still just 26 years old. He has a lot of good football ahead of him, and if you can get him for $9-11 million per season, putting him on par with guys like Dorance Armstrong and Malcolm Koonce, you do it.

DE Joseph Ossai

Spotrac Market Value: $9.1 million

Joseph Ossai is 25 years old and just had a career year with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he logged 43 pressures, 29 hurries and five sacks in 375 pass rush snaps. Like I said earlier, good edge rushers are hard to find, and they rarely make it to free agency. Ossai isn’t going to be a No. 1 guy, but for $9 million per season, he can be a very productive No. 2. And who knows, if he continues this upward trajectory, maybe he can be a No. 1 guy eventually.