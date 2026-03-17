Biggest NFL Draft Needs for Every Team After Free Agency

Free agency frenzy is basically over. Many of the top free agents have either re-signed with their former team or landed new contracts elsewhere, meaning it’s time for everyone to fully shift their focus to the upcoming NFL Draft.

Every team has needs. Even the best teams in the league have holes on their roster, and there’s no better way to fill them than through the draft. Today we’ll be looking at the biggest needs for every NFL team so you can get an idea of who they may draft next month.

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Arizona Cardinals: OL, QB, DE

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The Arizona Cardinals need to establish themselves in the trenches if they want to have success under Mike LaFleur. They also need to find a quarterback, but this draft class doesn’t have a lot of great ones, so they’re going to have to take a shot on a high-upside guy in the middle rounds.

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Atlanta Falcons: DT, CB, WR

The Atlanta Falcons have two big holes on defense at defensive tackle and cornerback that they must fill in the draft. Getting another receiver to pair with Drake London would be a big help too, given this is a pretty deep receiver class. You can find a good one in rounds three and four.

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Baltimore Ravens: DE, OL, WR

Jesse Minter wants his team to be physical, so I’d expect them to focus on the trenches early in the draft. And like I said with Atlanta, this is a deep receiver class, so I’d expect them to add another wideout to pair with Zay Flowers at some point.

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Buffalo Bills: LB, DL, WR

The Buffalo Bills need to get better across their defensive line. They had one of the worst run defenses in the league last season, so finding an impact defensive tackle/edge rusher and a good off-ball linebacker will be paramount. Luckily, this is a pretty good draft to need both of those things. Also, adding another receiver alongside D.J. Moore would be big for Josh Allen.

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Carolina Panthers: TE, S, CB

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The Carolina Panthers are in a great spot to potentially land a tight end in the first or second round. Their No. 1 guy right now is Tommy Tremble, so they absolutely have to draft one of the top guys this year. They addressed linebacker and edge rusher in free agency, but they should continue to add to their defense in the secondary with a cornerback or safety.

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Chicago Bears: CB, DE, S

The Chicago Bears got a good start on remaking their defense with Coby Bryant and Devin Bush, but they still need to add some players. Corner is their most pressing need, but defense end is right up there with it. Wouldn’t mind them adding another safety, too.

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Cincinnati Bengals: LB, CB, OL

Same goes for Cincinnati. They made a couple big signings with Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe, but they still need a ton of help on that side of the ball, specifically at linebacker and corner. They also need to address their offensive line, which they’ve neglected for quite some time.

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Cleveland Browns: OL, WR, QB

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of revamping their entire offensive line, so they have a pretty obvious need up front. But outside of that, they really need to address their receiver and quarterback room. The latter will be tough, given there’s only one or two real starters in this class, so I’d focus on OL and WR if I were them and try to land my QB next year.

Dallas Cowboys: CB, DE, LB

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The Dallas Cowboys started remaking their defense by adding Rashan Gary and Jalen Thompson, but they still have a ton of needs on that side of the ball, including corner, linebacker and another edge rusher. They’re far from done remaking this defense.

Denver Broncos: DT, RB, TE

With John Franklin-Meyers leaving, the Denver Broncos need to find his replacement at DT, but otherwise, their defense is solid. Once they find his replacement, they should go heavy on offense, adding a running back and tight end.

Detroit Lions: OL, CB, DE

The Detroit Lions used to have one of the best OLs in the league, but now they need some help up front. They signed a couple of free agents, but tackle is still a big need for this team. Defensively, they need some help at cornerback and could really use another pass rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson with Al-Quadin Muhammad walking in free agency.

Green Bay Packers: CB, DE, DT

The Green Bay Packers need help in the secondary, specifically at cornerback, but they could also use some help across the defensive line. Micah Parsons is great, but he can’t do it by himself, and after trading Rashan Gary, they need another force on the other side and in the middle.

Houston Texans: OL, DT, RB

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The Houston Texans have been working on their offensive line for years, but it still needs work. Outside of that, they could use a young defensive tackle, and even though they traded for David Montgomery, they need a young workhorse.

Indianapolis Colts: DE, S, LB

The Indianapolis Colts need a pass rusher to pair with Laiatu Latu, but they could also really use a star linebacker in the middle of their defense. Their cornerback room is fine with Sauce Gardner, but they still need to add a safety to their secondary to feel good about that unit.

Jacksonville Jaguars: LB, S, DE

With Devin Lloyd leaving, the Jacksonville Jaguars have to find his replacement ASAP. After that, they need to get better off the edge and add a safety to the backend of their defense. All of this is made much harder by the fact that they don’t have a first-round pick this year.

Kansas City Chiefs: CB, WR, DE

The Kansas City Chiefs filled their biggest hole at running back in free agency, but this roster still has a ton of needs. They need multiple cornerbacks, at least one wide receiver, and could use another edge rusher. There’s a lot to add before they’re back to being Super Bowl contenders.

Las Vegas Raiders: QB, WR, OL

The Las Vegas Raiders obviously need QB help, and they’re going to get it at No. 1. In rounds two and beyond, though, they need to continue to address their receiver and offensive line room.

Los Angeles Chargers: OL, DE, CB

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It’s no secret the Los Angeles Chargers need help at both guard spots after missing out on all the top options in free agency. Once they address that need, they need to shift their focus to the defensive side of the ball and add a defensive end and cornerback to the mix.

Los Angeles Rams: OL, WR, QB

The Los Angeles Rams don’t really have any needs after their trade for Trent McDuffie and after signing Jaylen Watson to fill two big holes at corner. They could use some help at tackle and receiver, and could definitely take a swing at quarterback, hoping to find someone to replace Matthew Stafford, but there are no gaping holes on this roster.

Miami Dolphins: CB, DE, WR

Jeff Hafley has his hands full trying to rebuild this roster. Their defense has a ton of needs, but their most glaring are at cornerback and defensive end. Offensively, they could use some help up front, but I’d like to see them get Malik Willis some kind of a weapon out wide after trading Jaylen Waddle, so they can see what they actually have in him.

Minnesota Vikings: S, CB, DL

The Minnesota Vikings need help at both corner and safety, especially because Harrison Smith is retiring sooner than later. I’d expect them to address both of those needs early, but don’t be surprised if a defensive lineman in sprinkled in there.

New England Patriots: DE, WR, OL

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With K’Lavon Chaisson leaving, the New England Patriots need to address their opening at edge rusher. But in round one or two, even though they signed Romeo Doubs, I expect them to add another receiver. OL should also be a priority for them in April.

New Orleans Saints: DE, WR, CB

With running back and guard, their two glaring needs, filled, the New Orleans Saints should focus on defense this draft, specifically defensive end and cornerback. I do expect them to use their first or second rounder on a receiver, but outside of that, it should primarily be defense.

New York Giants: OL, CB, WR

The New York Giants need to get better along their offensive line and at receiver next to Malik Nabers if they really want to get to most out of Jaxson Dart. Defensively, they could use a lot of help, but corner is certainly their top need.

New York Jets: QB, DE, CB

Unfortunately for the New York Jets, with Dante Moore returning to school, they probably won’t get their quarterback in this draft. However, they can still address some other needs, though, including defensive end and cornerback.

Philadelphia Eagles: DE, TE, OL

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The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of holes on their roster, but none more glaring than defensive end. They were unable to get after the quarterback at a high level last season, so that should be their biggest focus. Beyond that, they could really use some help along their offensive line, mainly finding an heir for Lane Johnson, and tight end, even with Dallas Goedert returning.

Pittsburgh Steelers: QB, OL, CB

Even if Aaron Rodgers does return in 2026, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to find a quarterback to lead them in the future. That likely won’t be addressed until the later rounds, though, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they focus on offensive line and their secondary early on.

San Francisco 49ers: OL, WR, S

A lot of people have defensive end as a need for San Fran, but many are forgetting about Mykel Williams, their first-rounder last year who tore his ACL. I think offensive line, receiver and safety are all much bigger needs.

Seattle Seahawks: CB, RB, OL

The Seattle Seahawks lost a lot of players to free agency this year, including Kenneth Walker, Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen. They need to find replacements for those three guys, but they could also use some help up front offensively.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB, DE, CB

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have big holes at linebacker and defensive end. I know they brought in Alex Anzalone, but he’s getting older, so adding youth at linebacker would be big. They could also use some help in the secondary, so expect them to go heavy defense early in this draft.

Tennessee Titans: WR, DE, RB

I liked the addition of Wan’Dale Robinson, but Cam Ward still needs an outside guy that can win one-on-one down the field. He could also use a more consistent run game, so receiver and running back are two big needs for Tennessee. I’d also expect them to be in play for an edge rusher at No. 4.

Washington Commanders: RB, WR, CB

The Washington Commanders also need help at running back and receiver, but they also have a massive need at cornerback now. They could go any one of these directions at pick seven, so they’re a very intriguing team to watch.