Biggest Winners and Losers From Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Combine: Sonny Styles’ Stock Rises, Rueben Bain’s Falls

The first day of workouts at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is over. On Thursday, defensive line and linebacker prospects took the field for measurements, tests and workouts in front of all 32 NFL teams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There was a wide array of results. Some guys really impressed and raised their draft stock, while others did not perform well and watched their stock potentially plummet. If you didn’t have time to tune in, here are my winners and losers from day one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner: LB Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles’ combine performance is going to go down as one of the best of all time. Every few years we get someone who is just a freak athlete at their position and flies up draft boards, and this year, that was Sonny Styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ohio State linebacker started his day by weighing in at 6-foot-5, 244 pounds, which for a modern day linebacker is exactly what you want to see. But that was far from the most impressive part of his day.

After measurements, Styles took the field for workouts and recorded a 43.5-inch vertical with a 11-foot, 2-inch broad jump and a 4.46 40-yard dash. He ranked in the 99th percentile in both the vertical leap and broad jump, while posting a sub 4.5-second 40 time. That’s insane for a linebacker.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Styles was already viewed as a likely top-15 pick, but his combine performance might’ve put him in top-five discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loser: DE Rueben Bain

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Southern Methodist Nov 1, 2025 Dallas, Texas, USA SMU Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Dallas Gerald J. Ford Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20251101_jpm_an4_4345

Everyone knew Rueben Bain had short arms coming into the NFL Combine, but I don’t think anyone expected them to measure as short as they are. Typically, you want an NFL pass rusher to have 33-inch arms. You can live with something in the 32s, but once you get below that, you’re getting into uncharted territory. There aren’t many successful NFL pass rushers that had sub-32 inch arms, and Bain’s came in at 30 7/8 inches. If he is drafted in the first round, he will have the shortest arms of any DE in the first round since at least 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a lot of talk about teams not being too worried about his arm length, but it is definitely a concern. He was a lock to go in the top five, and while someone might be bold enough to pick him that high, don’t be surprised if he does slip towards the end of the top 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner: LB Anthony Hill

Everyone was enamored with Sonny Style’s performance, and rightfully so, because it was historically good, but we can’t ignore how well Texas LB Anthony Hill tested either.

Hill seems to be viewed as a second round pick, but after his performance on Thursday, he could sneak into the first round. He measured in a little small at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, but he made up for it with a 4.51 40-yard dash, a 37-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump. He earned a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.93, which was the second-best among all linebackers, behind only Sonny Styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill is only 21 years old, an athletic freak and he produced all three years in college. He’s a future Pro Bowler, in my eyes.

Loser: DT Lee Hunter

Nobody expected Lee Hunter to blow everyone away with his athleticism, but he did himself no favors at the combine. He was a borderline first rounder coming into the draft, but now I think he’s almost locked himself into the second round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter weighed in at 6-foot-3, 318 pounds, which was expected, while running a 5.18 40-yard dash with a 21.5-inch vertical and a 8-foot, 4-inch broad jump. Again, I didn’t expect him to go out there and put in a sub 5-second 40 with a 30-inch vertical, but those numbers were much worse than I expected.

For someone who doesn’t have a ton of pass rush upside, seeing numbers like that won’t help his draft stock. He’s going to be a great run stuffer in the NFL, but that’s about it.

Winner: DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

Imago December 27, 2025, Bronx, New York, USA: Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton 33 after sacking Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik 2 at Yankee Stadium. Bronx USA – ZUMAs325 20251227_zsp_s325_081 Copyright: xJessxStilesx

Dani Dennis-Sutton did exactly what he needed to do at the NFL Combine to raise his draft stock. First, he weighed in at 6-foot-6, 256 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms, which in this draft class is a big deal. Then he tested really well in on-field workouts, posting a 9,96 RAS.

Dennis-Sutton ran a 4.63 40-yard dash with a 39.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump. Those are all incredible numbers for a defensive end, but he also showed off his agility with a 6.9-second three cone drill (anything under 7.0 for a defensive lineman is pretty incredible).

The Penn State product is much more of a prototypical edge rusher than some of the other guys in this class, and teams are going to value that.

Loser: DE Cashius Howell

Cashius Howell was another edge rusher with arm length concerns, and his measurements were even worse than Bain’s. Howell measured in with 30 1/4-inch arms, which are the shortest recorded by an edge rusher since at least 1999.

His arm measurements already put him on the back foot, but I don’t think he tested all that well either. He ran an impressive 4.59-second 40-yard dash, but he only leapt 32.5 inches in the vertical and 9 feet, 7 inches in the broad jump. If a team is going to spend a first round pick on an edge with historically short arms, he better test better than Howell did.

Winner: DE Malachi Lawrence

Malachi Lawrence is an undersized edge rusher, coming in at 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, but he more than made up for his small frame with one of the best workouts we saw from a defensive lineman.

Lawrence posted a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, which ranked second among edge rushers behind only David Bailey (and technically Arvell Reese, but I see him as an off-ball linebacker). He also tested well in the broad jump (10 feet, 10 inches) and vertical leap (40 inches), earning a 9.90 RAS.

The UCF product definitely raised his draft stock on Thursday.

Loser: LB Harold Perkins

Harold Perkins is a unique player in this draft class. As a true freshman in college, he dominated as an edge rusher, but he’s too small to come off the edge full time in the NFL, so LSU moved him around to different positions, but could never find the right spot for him. Pretty much every team has questions about where he’ll play in the league, but there’s one thing no one can deny: he’s an incredible athlete.

The combine was the place for Perkins to make a name for himself. If he tested well, it wouldn’t matter where he was going to play in the league. Someone was going to take a shot on him in the middle rounds, but instead of showcasing his abilities at the combine, he elected not to workout. Instead, he will workout at LSU’s pro day later in the draft process.

Perkins’ decision raised a lot of questions at the combine. As someone who is probably going to be drafted on day three and is a freak athlete, why would you not workout at the combine? That’s the best place for someone like him to raise his stock, but he turned it down. Just a head scratching decision that certainly didn’t help his stock.