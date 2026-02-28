Biggest Winners and Losers From Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Combine: Eli Stowers’ Stock Rises, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s Falls

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and on Friday afternoon, the tight ends and defensive backs took the field for workouts. Unfortunately, some of the top guys, such as Caleb Downs, did not perform, but we still got to see a lot of great players take the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

We already went over our winners and losers from day one, which saw the linebackers and defensive linemen take the field, so now it’s time for our winners and losers from day two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner: S Lorenzo Styles

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: UCLA at Ohio State Nov 15, 2025 Columbus, Ohio, USA Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. 3 celebrates with his brother linebacker Sonny Styles 0 after his punt return for a touchdown during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium. Columbus Ohio Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20251115_szo_mb3_0285

Just a day after Lorenzo Styles’ brother Sonny Styles shocked the world at the combine on Thursday, Lorenzo did the same on Friday. He only performed in two tests – the 40-yard dash and the vertical leap – but he excelled in both, running the fastest time of the weekend so far with a 4.27 while leaping 39 inches in the vertical. And he did that at a respectable 6-foot, 194 pounds. Styles earned a 9.96 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) for his performance, which was just shy of his brother’s 9.99.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Loser: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline reported earlier this draft cycle that Emmanuel McNeil-Warren opted out of the Senior Bowl because he was concerned about his speed. He was worried some of the top receivers in the country would expose him, so he sat out, and that raised a lot of red flags with NFL teams. So when it was McNeil-Warren’s turn to run the 40-yard dash at the combine, all eyes were on him.

McNeil-Warren ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, which ranked second to last among safeties. Only Bishop Fitzgerald was slower with a 4.55. The concerns about McNeil-Warren’s speed were confirmed, and it likely cements him as a second round pick instead of a first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner: TE Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq was already the consensus TE1 in this draft class, but his performance on Friday cemented that status. He topped the tight end timing sheets with a 4.40-second 40-yard dash (a whole tenth of a second faster than any other tight end and tied for a combine record at the position), and finished second among tight ends in the vertical leap (43.5 inches) and broad jump (11 feet, 1 inch). He was viewed as a late first round pick, but his performance today might’ve bumped him into the top-20 or possibly even the top-15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loser: CB TJ Hall

TJ Hall measured in at 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, which is great for a corner, but he does not have the athleticism to match. Hall finished dead last among cornerbacks with a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, and didn’t do much better in the vertical leap, finishing 19th out of 23 cornerbacks with a 36-inch vertical. He’s not fast and he can’t jump that high. That’s not a great mix for a cornerback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner: TE Eli Stowers

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Auburn at Vanderbilt Nov 8, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers 9 against the Auburn Tigers during pre-game warmups at FirstBank Stadium. Nashville FirstBank Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20251108_kdn_ra1_028

While Sadiq is TE1, Eli Stowers will certainly be the consensus TE2 in this draft class after Friday’s performance, if he wasn’t already. The Vanderbilt prospect put on a clinic, running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash (second among TEs) with an insane 45.5-inch vertical (highest by a tight end in NFL Combine history, and third-highest regardless of position) and an 11-foot, 3-inch broad jump (also a TE combine record). I don’t think this puts him in first round conversations, but you never know. Teams love freak athletes, so someone may take a chance on him in the back half of the first.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Loser: S Bishop Fitzgerald

While Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was slow, Bishop Fitzgerald was slower, running a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, which ranked dead last among safeties. On top of that, he finished second to last with a 33-inch vertical. Of the 73 players at the combine who have been graded so far, Fitzgerald’s 6.50 RAS score ranks 68th. He’s the lowest-ranked safety and the third-lowest ranked defensive back. Not a great showing for the USC prospect.

Winner: S Dillon Thieneman

Dillon Thieneman has been shooting up draft boards recently, and his performance on Friday did nothing to stop that. The Oregon prospect said he’d run in the 4.3s earlier this week, and he did not lie, finishing with a 4.35-second time, which ranked fourth among safeties. But that’s not all. Thieneman leapt 41 inches in the vertical (second among safeties) and 10 feet, 5 inches in the broad jump (eighth among safeties). He showed teams exactly what they wanted to see, so don’t be surprised when his name is called in the first round in April.