Bo Nix and Will Anderson Lead Key Difference Makers from the NFL Divisional Round

- A few stars took control of the weekend, delivering defining moments
- Several performances came from unexpected places
- From clutch throws to defensive takeovers, this round set the tone for who truly belongs on the playoff stage
Every year, the playoffs are defined by a handful of players who show up in the biggest moments. This year will be no different. Every week, someone’s going to cement their name in the history books, and there were plenty of them this weekend.
Here were some of the key difference makers from the NFL Divisional Round.
Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
I feel horrible for Bo Nix, but it’s hard to deny that he was a key player in this game. The Denver Broncos QB1 has been the subject of criticism all season long, but he stepped up in this game, totaling over 300 yards and throwing three touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score in the final minute on a beautiful ball. His season may be over, but he should feel great about how he played on Saturday.
Stats: 279 passing yards, 29 rushing yards, 3 passing touchdowns
Kenneth Walker, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Have a day, Kenneth Walker. Everyone was doubting Seattle after the news of Sam Darnold’s oblique injury came out, but it was a non-factor in this game, mostly because of Kenneth Walker. He had a career day, rushing for 116 yards and three scores in their win over the 49ers. He was easily the best player on the field on Saturday, and this game will certainly drive up his price in free agency.
Stats: 19 rushes, 116 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards, 3 TD
Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
There wasn’t a whole lot of offense on Sunday night, but Kyren Williams made his mark. The Los Angeles Rams‘ RB1 didn’t get a whole lot of touches early, but as the game went on, they leaned on him more, and he was great, rushing for 87 yards and two scores while adding 30 yards through the air. In a game where Matthew Stafford completed under half of his throws, they needed Williams to step up, and he did.
Stats: 21 carries, 87 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards, 2 TD
Carlton Davis, CB, New England Patriots
Carlton Davis was one of many New England Patriots defenders who deserve to be on this list. The former Buccaneer logged four tackles and four pass breakups while picking off two passes. But it wasn’t just him. The entire Patriots defense deserves recognition for completely shutting C.J. Stroud down, but I don’t have the time to list them all, so Davis represents the group as a whole.
Stats: 4 tackles, 4 PBUs, 2 INT
Will Anderson & Danielle Hunter, DE, Houston Texans
Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter both showed up on Sunday. Unfortunately, the rest of their team (mainly on offense) did not. The Houston Texans’ pass rush duo combined for seven tackles, five sacks, three tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. They were all over Drake Maye and were the main reason the score of this game wasn’t uglier than it already was. These two are one of the best pass-rushing duos we’ve seen in the 21st century, and if the Texans want to take advantage of their time in the Lone Star state, they need to make a big change offensively.
Combined Stats: 7 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 TFL, 3 FF
Malcolm Roach, DT, Denver Broncos
Malcom Roach was all over the field on Saturday in Denver’s win over Buffalo. Not only did he sack Josh Allen 1.5 times, but he forced a fumble, pressured him three times, logged five tackles, and had three run stops. Denver’s defense was great, forcing five turnovers, and Roach was a huge reason why.
Stats: 5 tackles, 3 pressures, 3 QB hits, 1.5 sacks, fumble
