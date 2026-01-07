Boom or Bust: Rating NFL QBs Who’ve Never Won a Playoff Game

The NFL has delivered one of its most unpredictable seasons in recent memory. Teams that nobody thought would be in it (i.e. New England, Jacksonville and Carolina) made the postseason, while teams everyone thought would be competing for a Super Bowl (i.e. Kansas City, Detroit and Baltimore) couldn’t even sniff the Wild Card round.

Part of the reason for this unpredictable season has been quarterback play. Guys like Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, Caleb Williams and Bo Nix have had incredible seasons. Obviously, fans had high hopes for them, but I don’t think anyone expected those four quarterbacks leading the 1 and 2-seeds in their respective divisions. In fact, it’s the first time in NFL history that both 1 and 2-seeds are led by quarterbacks who have never won a playoff game.

There are a lot of inexperienced signal callers that will be playing in the postseason this year, so I’ve gone through all X of the guys who have never won a playoff game and identified whether I think they’ll boom or bust in the playoffs.

Bo Nix: Boom

I have been pretty critical of Bo Nix for most of the year. He’s been very underwhelming, but I have to give credit where it’s due, he’s stepped up in big moments all season long and delivered when the Denver Broncos have needed him to. And that’s exactly why I think he’s going to boom in the postseason. We don’t know who his Divisional Round opponent will be, but unless it’s Houston (which is actually very plausible), I think he’s going to step up and deliver. The Broncos should make the AFC Championship game, especially if Nix plays how I expect him to.

Drake Maye: Boom

Drake Maye has exploded onto the scene this year. He has the second-best odds to win the MVP award, and he’s leading the second-best team in the AFC based on record. Nobody expected this coming into the season, but Maye has arrived and has cemented himself as a top-five QB in the league. He has done nothing this year to make me believe he will bust in the playoffs, so I expect him to play well against a tough Los Angeles defense, and we’ll see what happens from there. I think an AFC Championship appearance would be enough to solidify him as a boom.

Justin Herbert: Bust

Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in football. I truly do believe that. But his offensive line is just horrible without his two starting tackles, and New England has an extremely tough defense. This has bust written all over it for Herbert, who started the season as an MVP candidate, but quickly came back to reality after his two starting tackles went down for the year. I love Herbert, but I don’t see this going well for him.

Sam Darnold: Boom

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say Sam Darnold overcomes his demons and booms in the playoffs. He’s only started on playoff game in his career, and it was last season, after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record, but missing out on the first-round bye because of Detroit. Darnold and Co. had to go to LA to face the Rams, and they got obliterated, scoring nine points in an 18-point loss. Darnold did not look great, but he seems very comfortable in this offense Klint Kubiak has built around him, and he has an excellent defense. A Super Bowl victory is very much in the cards for Darnold this year if he plays well.

Caleb Williams: Bust

Caleb Williams has played great football in his sophomore season. He hasn’t been asked to do too much. With the run game Chicago has, all he needs to do is make the plays the defense gives him, and he’s done exactly that. Despite that, I don’t think the playoffs will be too nice to him, mostly because I think the Packers will win this game. This is Williams’ first trip to the playoffs, and the Bears have everything to lose. They’re having their best season in almost a decade, and they have to face the team that historically owns them. If they lose at home, it would be embarrassing, which is exactly why I think Green Bay takes this game. It just seems right for the Bears for Williams to bust and them to lose to Green Bay.

Bryce Young: Bust

I don’t think I need to give too much reasoning here. Bryce Young is having a career year, and he actually played very well against the Rams earlier this season, but that was such a fluke game. Do you really think Young is going to throw for 200+ yards and three touchdowns against this defense again? Absolutely not. This has blowout written all over it, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Young’s stat line looked some like 175 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.