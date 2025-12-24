Browns’ Biggest Roster Needs: Tony Pauline’s 3-Round Mock Draft Has Cleveland Picking Oregon QB Dante Moore

Essentials Inside The Story Cleveland Browns’ defense elite, offense riddled with holes

Quarterback, line, receiver top offseason priorities

Mock draft targets Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore among two other major CFB talents

The difference for the Cleveland Browns on the lines of scrimmage is night and day. The defense is strong and possesses one of the best pass rushers in the NFL (Myles Garrett), a second-round pick likely to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year (Carson Schwesinger), and a lot of talented pieces in between.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The offense, on the other hand, is another story. Once their strength, the Browns’ offensive line needs a lot of help; the receiver position is held together by castoffs as well as undrafted free agents, and the Browns’ 30-year search for a franchise quarterback continues unabated. The team has an extra first-round pick thanks to their trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last April and a chance to fill some holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Needs:

Quarterback: There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and the Cleveland Browns needing a quarterback. Dillon Gabriel has proven to be what everyone knew he was: a solid backup in the NFL. Shedeur Sanders has proven he’s not worthy of carrying a franchise forward. It’s another year when the Browns are drafting at the top and will be looking for a signal-caller.

Offensive Line: High-priced free agent Jack Conklin has spent almost as much time on the sidelines mending injuries as he has on the field. The same can be said for 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr., who is no longer in the league. Injuries have kept Dawand Jones from reaching his potential.

Receiver: There is no No. 1 or No. 2 receiver on the depth chart, rather a ragtag group primarily brought in via free agency or trades for late-round picks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mock Draft:

ROUND 1: Dante Moore/QB/Oregon Ducks – There are no guarantees Moore enters the draft, but his athleticism, arm strength, and winning attitude are what Cleveland desperately needs at the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore 5 throws on the move during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_254 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

ROUND 1 (via Jacksonville): Kadyn Proctor/T/Alabama Crimson Tide- This pick is likely going to be much later in the first round than anyone projected when the trade with Jacksonville, who is playoff-bound, was made back in April. I project Proctor to right tackle, while others believe he’ll play inside at guard; both are areas of concern for Cleveland.

ROUND 2: Chris Bell/WR/Louisville Cardinals– Bell suffered a late-season knee injury that could sideline him until the start of the 2026 season, yet he’s a terrific receiver with excellent size as well as speed who has a large upside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell 0 reacts after a carry against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00114

ROUND 3: Keith Abney II/CB/Arizona State Sun Devils – The Browns have a decision to make on oft-injured starter Denzel Ward, as there is a potential out on his contract after the season. Abney may not make it out of the second round, but he has terrific upside and starting potential on Sundays.