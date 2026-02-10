Brutally Honest Grades For Every NFL Team’s 2025 Season

The 2025 NFL season is officially over. After the Super Bowl, we have just a couple of days to reminisce on the previous season before everyone turns their attention to the next year. But before we do that, it’s time to hand out some grades for 2025.

I won’t just be grading these teams by how they finished in the standings. Sometimes losing isn’t the worst thing for you, so if a team lost a bunch of games but set themselves up for success in 2026, their grade won’t be as low as some of the other teams with their same record.

You also have to factor in preseason expectations, so a team like Baltimore, who just missed out on the playoffs, but had high hopes for the season, will have a lower grade than someone like Indianapolis, who had the same record as them.

With all that said, let’s get right into the grades.

Arizona Cardinals: D

The Arizona Cardinals started the season with a promising 2-0 record before everything fell apart. Kyler Murray got hurt, their defense fell apart and they finished the season winning one of their final 15 games. The only thing keeping this grade from being worse is that they found a star in Michael Wilson, and they were bad enough that they’re finally giving up on Murray and Jonathan Gannon.

Atlanta Falcons: C-

The Atlanta Falcons came into the season with playoff aspirations, but that quickly faded. They started the year 3-7 and waited until they were eliminated from playoff contention before they started winning. Michael Penix didn’t take the steps they hoped for, and now he could miss the beginning of next season with a torn ACL. I will give them points for getting rid of Raheem Morris, and I do like the hire of Kevin Stefanski, but they need to get a lot of things sorted out before they’re ready to win.

Baltimore Ravens: D+

The Baltimore Ravens had Super Bowl aspirations this season. Lamar Jackson was coming off what should’ve been an MVP campaign, but he got hurt and the Ravens fell to 1-5. They almost dug themselves out of the hole, but they missed the playoffs because their rookie kicker missed a field goal in Week 18 as time expired. Hard to find many positives from this year, especially after they fired their head coach two years too late, and the guy they should’ve replaced him with a couple of years ago won the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills: B-

The Buffalo Bills were another team with Super Bowl aspirations and fell short, but at least they made the playoffs. Considering the talent they had on offense, it’s amazing they were in overtime, on the road against the 1-seed with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. Obviously, every season without a Super Bowl is going to be considered a failure for Buffalo until Josh Allen retires, but at least they got rid of their coach, who couldn’t get over the hump.

Carolina Panthers: A-

The Carolina Panthers had one of their most successful seasons in recent memory. Bryce Young took some steps forward, their defense improved and they won the NFC South for the first time since 2015. They even gave the Rams a run for their money in the Wild Card Round, so while I don’t know if how they won is sustainable next year, this year has to be an A-.

Chicago Bears: A

It’s no coincidence that the Chicago Bears have their best season in a decade, the same year a Chicago native is elected Pope. Caleb Williams took massive steps forward, especially in late-game situations, and they look like they have one of the best offenses in the league under Ben Johnson. They had by far the worst defense of any playoff team, and still took LA to the ropes in the Divisional Round. I’m excited to see what they can do in 2026.

Cincinnati Bengals: D+

Every year without a playoff berth for the Cincinnati Bengals is a year wasted. Joe Burrow isn’t old, but he isn’t getting any younger, and the more he gets beaten up, the earlier he’s going to retire or leave. I’m shocked Zac Taylor still has a job, because he hasn’t done anything, not even made the playoffs, since 2022.

Cleveland Browns: D-

The Cleveland Browns are a dumpster fire. Neither of their rookie quarterbacks panned out, they have no offensive weapons outside of Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin and they fired their 2x Coach of the Year head coach before hiring the worst coach of the cycle in a year that didn’t have many good coaching candidates. The only thing holding this back from being an F is Myles Garrett getting the sack record and Carson Schwesinger winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Dallas Cowboys: C-

The Dallas Cowboys achieved every goal they set offensively. They had one of the best offenses in the league, Dak Prescott looked fantastic, and their two big additions, George Pickens and Javonte Williams, hit. But their defense was absolutely atrocious and cost them a spot in the postseason. It was certainly a below-average season for Dallas.

Denver Broncos: A

The Denver Broncos were tabbed as the team that could finally end the Chiefs’ AFC West reign, and they lived up to the hype. They earned the 1-seed in the AFC and were a Bo Nix injury away from likely making the Super Bowl. They were in a few too many close games, but an AFC Championship appearance has to earn an A.

Detroit Lions: C-

The Detroit Lions thought they could win the Super Bowl this year, but instead ended up watching the entire playoffs from their couch. It felt like this team was good enough to make the postseason, but injuries to their defense derailed their season, and they really missed Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. It feels like their Super Bowl window may have already closed, but we’ll see what they can do next year.

Green Bay Packers: C-

Yay, another playoff berth and early exit as the 7-seed! The Green Bay Packers are like the Pittsburgh Steelers, just one level up. They’re always good, but never great, and this season was no different. They probably deserve higher than a C- for what they accomplished, but this team hasn’t taken the “next step” they’ve been waiting to take for three years, and now they don’t have any picks because of the Micah Parsons deal. I don’t think any Packers fan is thrilled with this season.

Houston Texans: B

This season was looking like a disaster for the Houston Texans before they ended the regular season on a nine-game win streak. Their defense was phenomenal, but the main reason I’m giving this a B and not an A- is because of C.J. Stroud. Their “franchise quarterback” has regressed, and they can no longer count on him to even manage a game. I mean, four interceptions in the AFC Divisional Round is unforgivable. They have a bright future, but need a new QB (offer the house for Joe Burrow).

Indianapolis Colts: B-

The Indianapolis Colts were the hardest team to grade. On one hand, they came out of nowhere at the beginning of the season, had the best rushing attack and Daniel Jones was playing high-level football. On the other hand, after Jones got hurt and they brought in Philip Rivers, they looked like a peewee team. I’m still giving them a B- even though they missed the playoffs, but Shane Steichen was cooking something good. I don’t love the move for Sauce Gardner, though.

Jacksonville Jaguars: A-

I know they got bounced in the first round, but this team went from four wins in 2024 to 13 in 2025. Liam Coen has been a fantastic addition. He’s turned Trevor Lawrence into the quarterback we knew he could be coming out of college, Travis Etienne has revived his career and their defense was stout. Can’t knock them for losing to an experienced Bills team led by Josh Allen in year one of a rebuild.

Kansas City Chiefs: D-

What a disaster of a year for Kansas City. They lost in the Super Bowl last year and won just six games in 2025. Patrick Mahomes played well, but his supporting cast failed him, and now he’s in danger of missing a few games at the start of next season. Can’t imagine things going much worse for them.

Las Vegas Raiders: F

Everything the Las Vegas Raiders did this offseason was a failure. They brought in Pete Carroll, who was fired after one season, and signed Geno Smith to a $75 million deal. Then, they drafted a running back in the top 10 despite not having an offensive line to run behind. Oh, and their defense was horrible. On top of all that, they tanked for a quarterback whose ceiling is a more mobile Jared Goff and floor is Josh Rosen. At least they got a pretty good coach in Klint Kubiak, but this season was a failure.

Los Angeles Chargers: B-

The Los Angeles Chargers were another team that was hard to grade. They showed potential early in the season, but once their two star tackles went out, there really wasn’t much that offense could do. They still somehow made the playoffs, but were embarrassed by the Super Bowl runner-ups. If it weren’t for their injuries at tackle, they could’ve made an AFC Championship push.

Los Angeles Rams: B+

The Los Angeles Rams had high expectations coming into the year, and they pretty much met them. Their offense was fantastic with Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, who led them to the NFC Championship. I have to dock some points for how they ended the year defensively, though. If they played how they did early in the year, they’re Super Bowl champions right now.

Miami Dolphins: C

I don’t know how to feel about Miami. They were not a good team, but when it looked like they could juts lay down and die, they rallied and won a handful of games. I like the fact that they know Tua Tagovailoa is not their future, but I’m still iffy on the decision to let Mike McDaniel go, especially for Jeff Hafley. They get a middle-of-the-road grade.

Minnesota Vikings: D+

After going 14-3 and making the playoffs in 2024, the Minnesota Vikings said bye-bye to Sam Darnold in favor of J.J. McCarthy. Well, that didn’t work. Minnesota missed the playoffs and Darnold is a Super Bowl champion. Their season was more of a C, but seeing Darnold’s success elsewhere and how poorly McCarthy played, they have to be in the Ds.

New England Patriots: A

The New England Patriots absolutely exceeded expectations. They went from four wins to 17 in one offseason, and Drake Maye looked like an MVP candidate during the regular season. I know they had an easy schedule and didn’t look the part in the playoffs, but when you consider where they were expected to be at the start of the year to where they finished, they have to get an A. Don’t let the end of the season fool you, this team is good.

New Orleans Saints: C+

A lot of things went wrong for the New Orleans Saints. At the halfway point, they would’ve had a D grade, but Tyler Shough has given this team new hope. Despite having next to no offensive weapons around him, he balled out, and the Saints’ defense has also given the fanbase reason to be optimistic. Fans went from wondering when the rebuild will finally end to believing they can make the playoffs next year, just because of Shough.

New York Giants: C+

Record-wise, this season was a bust for New York. However, I don’t think it was all bad. Jaxson Dart looks legit, Malik Nabers will be back and give him a real WR1, Cam Skattebo looks like a future star and they finally got rid of Brian Daboll. They finished 4-13, but it opened the door for them to bring John Harbaugh in, and they have a top draft pick.

New York Jets: D

I love watching football, but I hated watching the New York Jets. Aaron Glenn’s team didn’t play with a whole lot of passion. They looked like a bunch of 9-5 workers who hate their job and just want to go home to their families. However, they did find a little bit of something late in the year, and if they can build on it, maybe they can win five games next year!

Philadelphia Eagles: C-

Philadelphia made the playoffs, but it never felt like they really had a chance to repeat. After fielding one of the most dominant teams of the 21st century, the Eagles looked like a shell of themselves in 2025. Jalen Hurts and the offense took massive steps back, and they had next to no pass rush to speak of. It was a really disappointing season in Philly.

Pittsburgh Steelers: C

Another winning season for Pittsburgh, but once again, it was completely underwhelming. They have now lost their last seven playoff games, and after Mike Tomlin left, they finally made a big hire! Oh, wait, they just hired the offensive Mike Tomlin in Mike McCarthy. They get one grade better than the Packers because they at least tried to make a change.

San Francisco 49ers: B

The San Francisco 49ers made the Divisional Round despite suffering multiple injuries to their star players. Ultimately, this season was a major success, but it ended like pretty much every other season under Kyle Shanahan: with disappointment. This will always be a season of what could’ve been.

Seattle Seahawks: A+

Do I really need to explain my reasoning here? They won the Super Bowl, of course, it’s going to be an A+. This team was good offensively, but that defense was something else. It’s up there with some of the best we’ve seen this century.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the NFC South in the bag after their hot start, but they completely fell apart and ended up losing out to the Panthers of all teams. I have to give them some credit, because when they were fully healthy at the start of the year, they looked really good, but it’s hard to swallow missing the playoffs because you went 2-7 down the stretch.

Tennessee Titans: D+

The Tennessee Titans didn’t really have high expectations coming into the season, and yet it still felt like a failure. They weren’t all that competitive, and they fired their head coach early in the season. Cam Ward showed some flashes, though, so that’s what’s keeping them from a D or D- grade.

Washington Commanders: D-

The Washington Commanders went from the NFC Championship to 5-12. They were basically the exact opposite of the Patriots this year. Jayden Daniels got hurt, but they just made so many bad choices this offseason that they were never going to succeed. We’ll see if they can turn it around next year, but it’s going to be tough.