Cardinals’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Arizona Picking Kelvin Beachum’s Replacement in 2026

- Who should the Cardinals replace Kelvin Beachum with after holding a top-10 pick in the 2026 draft?
- Cardinals' offensive line, running back, receiver headline needs
- Mock draft targets tackle early, skill players later
The 2026 NFL Draft marks the third time since their last playoff appearance in 2022 that the Arizona Cardinals will have a pick in the top 10. The most pressing needs are on offense, but do not yet include quarterback. That could change depending on the team’s plans for Kyler Murray.
Cardinals’ needs ahead of the 2026 NFL season:
1) Offensive Line:
The Cardinals have holes all over the offensive line, except at left tackle. The most pressing need is right tackle, where 36-year-old Kelvin Beachum is the starter by default.
2) Running Back:
Michael Carter, a free-agent pickup, presently starts at running back for the team with aging veteran James Conner on IR. The offense needs an injection of dynamic young talent at running back.
3) Wide Receiver:
Despite Michael Wilson’s breakout season and tight end Trey McBride setting pass-catching records, another wideout is needed.
Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft:
ROUND 1: Spencer Fano/T/Utah:
Fano is the top-rated offensive tackle on my board and fills a need on the right side. While some project him to guard, I feel he’s big enough and strong enough to line up on the perimeter of the strong side. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love must be a consideration with this pick if he’s available.
ROUND 2: Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State:
A receiver such as Denzel Boston or Deion Burks is a consideration in Round 2, but Ioane fills another hole on the offensive line. While many grade Ioane as a first-rounder, I’m not sold just yet.
ROUND 3: Germie Bernard/WR/Alabama:
I’d prefer a receiver with more speed, but Bernard is tough, smart, and dependable. He has the potential to develop into a No. 2 wideout.