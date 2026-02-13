Cardinals’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Arizona Picking Kelvin Beachum’s Replacement in 2026

Essentials Inside The Story Who should the Cardinals replace Kelvin Beachum with after holding a top-10 pick in the 2026 draft?

Cardinals' offensive line, running back, receiver headline needs

Mock draft targets tackle early, skill players later

The 2026 NFL Draft marks the third time since their last playoff appearance in 2022 that the Arizona Cardinals will have a pick in the top 10. The most pressing needs are on offense, but do not yet include quarterback. That could change depending on the team’s plans for Kyler Murray.

Cardinals’ needs ahead of the 2026 NFL season:

1) Offensive Line:

The Cardinals have holes all over the offensive line, except at left tackle. The most pressing need is right tackle, where 36-year-old Kelvin Beachum is the starter by default.

Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Kelvin Beachum #68 and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrate after a run by Murray in the fourth quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

2) Running Back:

Michael Carter, a free-agent pickup, presently starts at running back for the team with aging veteran James Conner on IR. The offense needs an injection of dynamic young talent at running back.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts Oct 12, 2025 Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter 22 looks on prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTrevorxRuszkowskix 20251012_hlf_br2_022

3) Wide Receiver:

Despite Michael Wilson’s breakout season and tight end Trey McBride setting pass-catching records, another wideout is needed.

Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft:

ROUND 1: Spencer Fano/T/Utah:

Imago Eli Rehmer/Utah Athletics

Fano is the top-rated offensive tackle on my board and fills a need on the right side. While some project him to guard, I feel he’s big enough and strong enough to line up on the perimeter of the strong side. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love must be a consideration with this pick if he’s available.

ROUND 2: Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State:

A receiver such as Denzel Boston or Deion Burks is a consideration in Round 2, but Ioane fills another hole on the offensive line. While many grade Ioane as a first-rounder, I’m not sold just yet.

ROUND 3: Germie Bernard/WR/Alabama:

Imago Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer talks to wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-16. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

I’d prefer a receiver with more speed, but Bernard is tough, smart, and dependable. He has the potential to develop into a No. 2 wideout.