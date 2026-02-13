Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNFL

Cardinals’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Arizona Picking Kelvin Beachum’s Replacement in 2026

Tony Pauline

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 13, 2026 | 8:00 AM EST

HomeNFL

Cardinals’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Arizona Picking Kelvin Beachum’s Replacement in 2026

Tony Pauline

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 13, 2026 | 8:00 AM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Who should the Cardinals replace Kelvin Beachum with after holding a top-10 pick in the 2026 draft?
  • Cardinals' offensive line, running back, receiver headline needs
  • Mock draft targets tackle early, skill players later

The 2026 NFL Draft marks the third time since their last playoff appearance in 2022 that the Arizona Cardinals will have a pick in the top 10. The most pressing needs are on offense, but do not yet include quarterback. That could change depending on the team’s plans for Kyler Murray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardinals’ needs ahead of the 2026 NFL season:

1) Offensive Line:

The Cardinals have holes all over the offensive line, except at left tackle. The most pressing need is right tackle, where 36-year-old Kelvin Beachum is the starter by default.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Banner
NFL Banner
NFL Banner
article-image

Getty

2) Running Back:

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before!

Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed

Google News feed preview
Google News feed preview

Michael Carter, a free-agent pickup, presently starts at running back for the team with aging veteran James Conner on IR. The offense needs an injection of dynamic young talent at running back.

article-image

Imago

3) Wide Receiver:

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Michael Wilson’s breakout season and tight end Trey McBride setting pass-catching records, another wideout is needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft:

ROUND 1: Spencer Fano/T/Utah:

article-image

Imago

Fano is the top-rated offensive tackle on my board and fills a need on the right side. While some project him to guard, I feel he’s big enough and strong enough to line up on the perimeter of the strong side. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love must be a consideration with this pick if he’s available.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 2: Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State:

ADVERTISEMENT

A receiver such as Denzel Boston or Deion Burks is a consideration in Round 2, but Ioane fills another hole on the offensive line. While many grade Ioane as a first-rounder, I’m not sold just yet.

ROUND 3: Germie Bernard/WR/Alabama:

article-image

Imago

I’d prefer a receiver with more speed, but Bernard is tough, smart, and dependable. He has the potential to develop into a No. 2 wideout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT