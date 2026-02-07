Chargers’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Los Angeles Taking Penn State Guard in 1st Round to Replace Mekhi Becton

Essentials Inside The Story Penn State guard projected first round to replace Becton.

Oregon guard targets potential Zion Johnson vacancy in Round 2.

Michigan tackle reunites with Jim Harbaugh to bolster defensive interior.

Changes were made to the offensive coaching staff of the Chargers after a first-round playoff loss to the New England Patriots, and the team must do a better job protecting Justin Herbert. Help is needed on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and the Chargers may need another pass rusher.

NEEDS

Interior Offensive Line

Mekhi Becton

As I reported from Shrine Bowl practices, the belief in the league is that the Chargers will cut Mekhi Becton, who was horrendous after signing a lucrative two-year deal with the team last March. Center Bradley Bozeman also struggled, while 2022 first-round pick Zion Johnson is scheduled to be a free agent.

Interior Defensive Line

Jamaree Caldwell

Jamaree Caldwell turned out to be a steal, as the third-round pick from the 2025 draft played beyond anyone’s expectations. Help is needed in the form of a two-gap end.

Pass Rusher

Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack is slated for free agency, while Bud Dupree is a potential cap casualty. If neither returns, the team will need someone to pair with Tuli Tuipulotu. Kyle Kennard, selected in the fourth round of last year’s draft, played in just five games as a rookie and did not post a sack.

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 1: Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State

Olaivavega Ioane

Penn State OL Olaivavega Ioane

Ioane is large and powerful, and he can move. He blocks with a nasty attitude and is the talented type of blocker that Jim Harbaugh lined up at Michigan.

ROUND 2: Emmanuel Pregnon/G/Oregon

Emmanuel Pregnon

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

If the Chargers lose Johnson in free agency, they may have to double-dip at guard. Pregnon is not far below Ioane on my board, and you can make the argument that he’s better at blocking in motion than the Penn State junior.

ROUND 3: Ray Benny/DL/Michigan

Ray Benny/DL/Michigan

I grade Benny as a fourth-round prospect, but he’s an athletic defensive tackle with the ability to be a two-gap lineman. The fact that he played for Harbaugh at Michigan won’t hurt his cause.

ROUND 4: R Mason Thomas/Edge/Oklahoma

R Mason Thomas/Edge/Oklahoma

Thomas is a fierce, nasty edge rusher who is coming off a terrific season. He has the body type and playing style that scream OLB in a 4-3 scheme.