Chiefs’ Biggest Roster Needs: 4-Round Mock Draft Has Andy Reid Picking a ‘Clutch’ WR and Travis Kelce’s Heir

- The Chiefs find themselves in unfamiliar territory with a top-10 draft pick
- The Chiefs are pivoting toward size and reliability on offense
- Reid's primary concern is the failure to find a reliable left tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes
It’s been a long fall from grace for the Kansas City Chiefs. After participating in five of the past six Super Bowls and winning three of them, the franchise now finds itself drafting in the top 10. They’ve struggled to find a top left tackle to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the receiver position is unsettled, and the team may need a tight end, depending on the decision made by Travis Kelce.
NEEDS
Pass Catchers
The pass-catching unit needs an overhaul at receiver and potentially tight end. Kelce is expected to decide on whether he’ll return or retire before the draft. Rashee Rice is a solid receiver when he’s on the field, but off-the-field issues continue to pile up. Xavier Worthy, the team’s 2024 first-round pick, regressed after a terrific rookie season.
Cornerback
Starting corner Jaylen Watson is slated for free agency, as are reserves Josh Williams and Nazeeh Johnson. Trent McDuffie, the team’s other starter at corner, could be traded in the offseason.
Running Back
Isiah Pacheco was a great seventh-round pick from the 2022 draft, yet he’s struggled with injuries the past two seasons. Aging Kareem Hunt is also not the long-term answer.
MOCK DRAFT
ROUND 1: Carnell Tate/WR/Ohio State
Carnell Tate offers Mahomes a sturdy, big-bodied pass catcher he really didn’t have at his disposal last season. Tate is dependable as well as clutch, but he’s not a vertical threat, something the Chiefs needn’t worry about with Worthy on the roster. If Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is available to the Chiefs in Round 1, that could be the pick.
ROUND 2: Chris Johnson/CB/San Diego State
Chris Johnson is a long, athletic corner with a physical style and next-level ball skills. He can line up in press and hold his own in zone coverage. Johnson combined for 13 PBUs and five interceptions in the past two seasons. We’ll see him at the Senior Bowl in two weeks.
ROUND 3: Tanner Koziol/TE/Houston
Regardless of whether Kelce retires, Tanner Koziol would be a good option in the third round. He’s a lot like Kelce when the All-Pro tight end entered the league out of Cincinnati, a natural pass catcher who finds a way to sneak downfield.
ROUND 4: Drew Shelton/T/Penn State
Drew Shelton is an athletic pass-protecting left tackle who, like many of his Penn State teammates, fell well short of expectations last season. He’s an athletic blocker who easily slides off the edge while showing the ability to block in motion. Shelton was graded as a potential top-60 pick by scouts before the season.
