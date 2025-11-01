Chiefs vs Bills: Fantasy Football Verdict on Patrick Mahomes, James Cook and Others

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will meet in arguably the biggest game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. These two teams always give us incredible games, and this year should be no different.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As always, there are stars littering the field in this game, so we’re going to dive into the stats and see which players you should be starting and sitting in fantasy this week.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fantasy Breakdown

Imago October 19, 2025, Kansas City, Missouri, United States: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 celebrates after making a reception in the first quarter during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs beat the Raiders 31-0. Kansas City United States – ZUMAh180 20251019_zsp_h180_017 Copyright: xKimxHukarix

Before we get into the start, sit recommendations. Here’s a table breaking down how many points each team gives up to each position group, and where that ranks across the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Position Chiefs Rank Bills Rank QB 14.14 5th 13.75 2nd RB 18.09 6th 24.81 27th WR 27.18 6th 29.76 9th TE 8.30 4th 5.66 7th K 5.88 5th 7.43 9th DEF 2.63 6th 2.43 5th

Note: 32nd means they give up the most points. 1st means they give up the fewest points.

So what does this table mean?

Both defense are nightmares for opposing fantasy players. Outside of the Bills giving up 24.81 points to running backs, both defense rank top 10 in every single category. Most weeks this would be a bad thing, but no matter how good these defenses are, these offenses are going to score some points.

Best Starts

Imago October 19, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 is seen during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251019_zma_c04_470 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen

I don’t care what the statistics say, this game always comes down to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. These two guys are going to throw it and run it all over the field on Sunday, and if this game goes how I expect it to, they should both finish as top 10, if not top five, fantasy quarterbacks this week.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills

Khalil Shakir is the Bills’ WR1, and while he isn’t as efficient as Rice or someone like that, he’s still Allen’s favorite target. Like I said, I think this is going to be a high-scoring game, which means a lot of passing attempts for Allen. Shakir might not finish with 20+ points, but he should crack that 13-point mark, making him a solid WR2 option.

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Since returning from injury, Rashee Rice has been targeted 19 times in two games. That’s 28 percent of Mahomes’ attempts since he’s been healthy. That target share should only go up this week. Big players make big plays in big games, and this is a huge game. Mahomes is going to look Rice’s way more often than not, and I predict he’ll finish as a top five WR this week.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce may not be the same tight end he used to be, but he still knows how to show up in big moments. Games like this are what he lives for, and his connection with Mahomes is like one we’ve never seen before. Mahomes knows exactly where he’ll be, even if he goes off script, so he’s going to make some big, impactful plays in this game.

Best Sits

Imago October 6, 2024, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman 0 prior to the start of the second half between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on October 6, 2024. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20241006_aap_w137_089 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills

Keon Coleman has not developed into the wide receiver the Bills hoped he would, and while he’s the second-most targeted guy on the team, I don’t think he’s going to play well on Sunday. I expect Shakir and Dalton Kincaid to play the biggest role through the air, so I’d steer clear of Coleman.

Both Defenses

Even though both defenses have been pretty good this year – especially the Chiefs – I’m not starting either of them. Again, these two always provide a high-scoring thriller, so while Kansas City’s defense has been one of the best in fantasy this year, I wouldn’t start them or Buffalo on Sunday.

AD