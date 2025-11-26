Cowboys’ 10 Keys to Take Down the Chiefs: An In-Depth Look at Thanksgiving Game Plan

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys trotted triumphantly up the locker-room tunnel in the bowels of AT&T Stadium on Sunday, celebrating their improbably historic 24-21 comeback win over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles with a two-word pronouncement from bar-brawl-style utility offensive lineman Brock Hoffman.

“(Bleep) Philadelphia!’’ he said.

But now comes the second half of Dallas “Turkey Sandwich,’’ and the need to follow up that high-profile upset with yet another. Thanksgiving Thursday brings here to AT&T Stadium what I’m predicting will be the highest-TV-ratings NFL regular-season game of all time.

So, can the Cowboys “(Bleep) Kansas City,’’ too?

“We have to win every game,’’ says team leader Dak Prescott, well aware that Dallas’ 5-5-1 record has the Cowboys 2.5 games out of a playoff berth. “With that being said, you can only do that by winning every play and giving it your best every play. When you do that, you can stay focused and finish with elite execution, you’re going to feel confident and good about what you’ve done.

“We just have to find that, and it really starts … getting ready for Kansas City. Tons of confidence in this group and this team.’’

From one Super Bowl finalist in Philly to another in KC. And again, the Cowboys are a 3-point underdog at home but bolstered by a great deal of confidence in the belief that they belong on the big stage right along teams like the Eagles and the Chiefs.

Here, my in-depth 10-point examination of how Dallas plans to do just that on Thursday:

FISH TAKE 1 – The Care And Feeding Of CeeDee Lamb: Lamb, the All-Pro receiver, is coming off an embarrassing performance in which his three drops allowed him to be greatly overshadowed by pal George Pickens.

“He’s not from this planet,’’ marveled Prescott of Pickens, acquired in trade from Pittsburgh last spring.

How huge are Pickens’ numbers? Put it this way: Pickens now has 1,054 yards receiving this year. The entire Steelers receivers room has 1,082.

So will Dallas keep riding Pickens while letting its trust in Lamb fade? Quite the contrary. In the last few days, everybody in this organization, from owner Jerry Jones on down, has responded to questions about Pickens with mentions of Lamb.

And it’s on purpose; they’re trying to avoid hard feelings and jealousy here.

Said coach Brian Schottenheimer in previewing Thanksgiving: Lamb’s “got that look in his eye that he means business. He’s ready to play. … When we start drawing up plays for Kansas City, I’ll give him a little heads-up …

“There will be plenty of balls going to 88 Thursday afternoon.”

FISH TAKE 2 – Hit KC’s Offense Where It Hurts: The trade-deadline acquisition of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has created a two-week goldmine of production.

The Cowboys have spent all year existing as a bottom-three NFL defense in most categories. But since the arrival of “Big Q’’ from the Jets? He leads the league in QB pressures in the last two weeks, and Dallas has just vaulted to No. 3 in the NFL in pressure rate at 27 percent.

“One person can’t (turn it) around,’’ the unselfish Williams said. “I can’t go out there and do everything on my own. Nobody can. …’’

Sure. But the domino effect is real. And on Thursday, Chiefs Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith will be out due to injury. His fill-in will be somebody named “Mike Caliendo.’’

Guess which member of the Chiefs’ O-line the Cowboys plan to have Quinnen line up against?

FISH TAKE 3 – Load Up On Stopping Two Aerial Weapons: The Chiefs’ ground game is often “Kareem Hunt and two yards and a cloud of dust.’’ Nothing scary there for a Cowboys defense that just got done holding Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley to 22 rushing yards.

Dallas is likely to bet that Kansas City can’t win on the ground (even if Isiah Pacheco and Brashard Smith pitch in) and will therefore load up on stopping two notable pass-catchers.

Since Rashee Rice came off suspension in Week 7, he’s been behind only Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba in production as a wideout.

And there’s more …

Since Rice’s return, the contemplating-retirement legend Travis Kelce is behind only Arizona’s Trey McBride in production as a tight end.

So that’s the easy part: ID’ing the Patrick Mahomes targets.

FISH TAKE 4 – Disguise the Matchup Problems: Maybe linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, in his third game back after a year-long knee rehab, can change this. But so far this year? Dallas simply doesn’t employ anybody among the linebackers or safeties who can cover a tight end.

And the cornerbacks haven’t been very good at covering wideouts, either, given the fact that Dallas has allowed the NFL’s fifth most yards (1,843) and a league-high 18 TDs to enemy wide receivers.

Dallas’ biggest name at cornerback, Trevon Diggs, is on IR, and his future with the Cowboys is in doubt. Daron Bland is a ballhawk and may be rounding into form. But the rest of this crew is young and unproven.

Hiding the warts is the goal. Tricking Mahomes into failing to diagnose what he sees is the challenge.

FISH TAKE 5 – Speaking of Mahomes …: How has it taken me so long to get to the guy who may be the NFL’s preeminent “winner’’?

This is a homecoming for Texas native Mahomes, who has an uncanny knack for excelling in the spotlight and closing out victories in the clutch. There are times when teams seek to “keep it close’’ while avoiding risks with the intention of sealing the deal in the late going.

The Cowboys’ respect for Mahomes is such that “patience’’ might not be a virtue and that risks might be needed. Because if the score is close and the clock is ticking down?

Well, no gambling man wants to bet against Mahomes.

FISH TAKE 6 – Make a ‘Splash’: On offense, Scottenheimer and staff have a privately stated goal of gaining multiple “splash plays’’ (impactful plays of 20-plus yards) while winning the turnover battle 3-to-0.

Dak Prescott throwing to Lamb and Pickens can handle those “explosives.’’

Can Mahomes’ throwing lead to the turnovers?

To reiterate: KC’s big plays are unlikely to come on the ground here. Since Williams’ arrival, the Cowboys’ run defense has allowed 30 carries for 90 rushing yards. And just one of those 30 carries has gone for over 10 yards.

So the Chiefs will throw. But Mahomes has only tossed seven picks all year – interestingly, the same number Prescott has thrown.

Something’s gotta give.

FISH TAKE 7 – The Thanksgiving Advantage: Dallas has played 57 Thanksgiving games in its history and has compiled a 34-22-1 record. That suggests to many critics that the Cowboys have an unfair edge here.

And the fact that the Cowboys have won three Thanksgiving games in a row fortifies that argument.

But those victories came against the Giants twice and Washington once.

The Giants and the Commanders aren’t the Chiefs, who, in fairness, will be traveling and working on a short week. How disadvantageous is all of that to coach Andy Reid’s crew? During his time, KC has been such a marquee team that the Chiefs have dealt with almost every possible schedule oddity.

I bet they deal with this one just fine.

FISH TAKE 8 – Strength Vs. Strength: Jerry Jones has spoken to me often about his belief in “Keeping your strengths strong.’’ It’s why Dallas keeps reloading using high picks on offensive linemen.

Here, future Hall of Fame Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will pose KC’s biggest upfront threat. One big concern Dallas faces is the loss of left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle), who’ll be replaced by second-year seventh-round pick Nate Thomas.

But inside, against Jones? One guard is All-Pro Tyler Smith. The other guard is prized first-round rookie Tyler Booker. Both are earth-movers with nasty streaks.

Surviving Jones might mean a Dallas victory here.

FISH TAKE 9 – The Bellcow: This era of NFL football is largely about specialization – but not in the Dallas backfield.

The Cowboys plucked Javonte Williams off the free agency scrap heap in the spring, the former Denver running back signing on here on a one-year, $3 million “prove-it’’ deal.

And he’s been among the NFL’s best bargains.

Play-caller Schottenheimer, at times, gets cute by lining up Lamb or electric kick returner KaVontae Turpin at running back. But this is Javonte’s gig, as he’s averaged 20.3 touches on an 82-percent snap rate over the last three games.

He’s a clock-controller and a throwback … one of “The Last Of The Bell Cows,’’ if you will. It’s Javonte’s show.

FISH TAKE 10 – The Dak Factor, Times 2: Dak Prescott enters Week 13 ranked third in the league in passing yards (2,941), first in completions (276), and second in touchdown passes (23). That’s not MVP-level, but it’s Pro Bowl-level.

Meanwhile, Kansas City’s pass defense is essentially middle of the pack. So there is vulnerability there.

Prescott, though, gives the Cowboys something else. He is heralded by all who know him as one of the all-time great team leaders. “Best I’ve ever been around,’’ legendary Dallas leader Troy Aikman has said to me – and considering the source, that’s the highest possible compliment.

Last week, even with Dallas down three TDs early, Dak paraded up and down the sideline, insisting – no, ordering – his teammates – to believe.

“(We) never blinked,’’ Dak recounted. “Never had any doubt. A thousand percent belief from the beginning. I’m telling guys, ‘Believe. Believe.’

They did.

They do.

Prescott is a national lightning rod for so many reasons, mostly maybe due to his biggest-contract-ever paycheck of $60 million annually. But his character is unique, and it – as much as his talent – is Dallas’ foundational hope in a game like this.