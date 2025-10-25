Cowboys vs Broncos: Fantasy Football Start Em Sit Em Advice on Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Others

The Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos will clash this weekend, and there’s a lot on the line for both teams. The Broncos want to keep on winning after a 5-2 start, but the Cowboys won’t make it easy. They’re 3-3-1, but have one of the best offenses in the league, so Denver’s defense needs to make sure they bring their A game.

This game will have tons of fantasy football implications. There are stars all over the field, so today, we’re going to try and help you figure out the best starts and sits for this game.

Fantasy Breakdown

via Imago October 12, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 throws a pass under pressure at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_167 Copyright: xJonathanxHuffx

Before we get into the start, sit recommendations. Here’s a table breaking down how many points each team gives up to each position group, and where that ranks across the league.

Position Cowboys Rank Broncos Rank QB 25.10 32nd 14.02 4th RB 26.87 29th 19.14 9th WR 40.07 31st 23.40 1st TE 13.41 16th 11.70 8th K 8.86 20th 9.00 24th DEF 1.14 2nd 3.86 8th

Note: 32nd means they give up the most points. 1st means they give up the least points.

So what does this table mean?

The Broncos are a matchup nightmare for fantasy owners. Their defense holds opposing quarterbacks to the 4th-least points, running backs to the 9th-least points, wide receivers to the least points, and tight ends to the 8th-least points of any team in the league. Kickers tend to do well against them, but that’s because they keep teams out of the end zone.

For the Cowboys, their defense is horrible. They give up some of the most fantasy points to quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers, and are average against tight ends. However, their offense is fantastic, so you never want to start a defense against them, even if it’s the Broncos, who have arguably he best defense in football.

This is an incredibly intriguing fantasy matchup. One of the best offenses in the league against one of the best defenses in the league. Will Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams be able to keep up their high-scoring form, or will the Broncos defense be able to shut them all down? I’m not sure, which makes it incredibly hard to pick starts and sits for this week.

Best Starts

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles Oct 5, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean 33 during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20251005_eh_se7_00652

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

I don’t think this will come as much of a surprise to anyone, but starting Bo Nix this week is a must. The Cowboys give up over 25 points to opposing quarterbacks, which is the most in the league, so Nix is starting to really find his rhythm this year. He should easily go for 20+ points this weekend, so make sure he’s in your lineup if you’ve got him, even if your other option is Josh Allen or someone like that.

Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton is an obvious start this week, but I wanted to dig a little deeper and give those of you hurting for a flex or WR2 play some help. Troy Franklin only caught three passes last week, but he was targeted 10 times, and right now, he’s the Broncos’ clear-cut WR2 with 15 more targets than anyone else on the team outside of Sutton. He should get a lot of work as Denver tries to keep up with Dallas, so if you need a flex play or your WR room is decimated by injuries/byes, Franklin could be a good option.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

I know we talked about how good Denver’s defense is, but the Cowboys are going to score points, and it’s likely going to come from the arm of Dak Prescott. With CeeDee Lamb back, Prescott is going to look his way more often than not. Pat Surtain is one of the best corners in the league, but Dallas will move Lamb around to try and get him some favorable matchups, and I just don’t see the Broncos completely shutting Lamb down.

Best Sits

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys Sep 28, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon 25 breaks up a pass against Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20250928_lbm_an4_100

George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

While I think Lamb will get a good amount of work, I’m a bit concerned about Pickens. He’s relied a lot on the deep ball and touchdowns to score him points, and with the pass rush that Denver has, I don’t foresee Dak having a ton of time to wait for Pickens to get downfield. He could still be a viable option, but I don’t see him scoring the 15+ points his owners are used to.

Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos

Evan Engram has been a massive disappointment this season, and that trend should continue this weekend, even against a bad Cowboys defense. Engram is third on the team in targets, but Marvin Mims is right on his tail, and the Cowboys have actually been decent against opposing tight ends. Not many people are starting him, but if you plan on it, I’d possibly go another route.

Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys

I know it’s going to be incredibly hard to convince yourself to sit Javonte Williams, but the Broncos have a great run defense, and if the Broncos can pull out a lead early against the Cowboys’ defense, Dak will be throwing the ball a lot in this game. If you’re thin at RB, then go ahead, but if you have some decent options on the bench, I’d consider sitting Williams this week.