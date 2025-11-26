Cowboys vs Chiefs: NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football Verdict on Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes and Others

The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs have a massive Thanksgiving Day showdown on the horizon. The Chiefs are 6-5 and the Cowboys are 5-5-1. Both are on the outside looking in on their respective conference playoffs, and if they want to stay in the hunt, they both need a win this week.

There are a ton of stars on the field this Thanksgiving. Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes are just the tip of the iceberg, so this game will have massive fantasy implications. Today, I’ll be breaking down both teams and identifying the best starts and sits for this game.

Fantasy Breakdown

Before we get into the start, sit recommendations. Here’s a table breaking down how many points each team gives up to each position group, and where that ranks across the league.

Position Cowboys Rank Chiefs Rank QB 24.37 32nd 15.58 12th RB 24.39 27th 17.87 5th WR 39.12 31st 27.39 8th TE 13.75 18th 11.33 9th DEF 3.00 4th 3.64 6th

Note: 32nd means they give up the most points. 1st means they give up the fewest points.

So what does this table mean?

To put it simply, the Cowboys’ defense is bad, and the Chiefs’ defense is good. Dallas has struggled throughout the year, but their numbers aren’t indicative of how they’re playing these past couple of weeks. They have been much better, which has helped the Cowboys get back to .500 and stay in playoff contention. For the Chiefs, they have been great throughout the year, and there’s no sign of them slowing down.

However, both of these offenses are very potent and can score a whole lot of points, so while their defenses could pose a threat, I think this could end up being a shootout.

Best Starts

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Nov 2, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 reacts in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20251102_kdn_bk3_562

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is a start pretty much every week, but especially this one. The Cowboys’ defense isn’t great, especially against the pass, and I expect this game to be a shootout. The Chiefs should have to throw the ball all over the field to win this game, so of course, Mahomes is a start on Thanksgiving Day.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

For many of the same reasons, Mahomes is a must-start, and so is Dak Prescott. As I said, this game is going to be a shootout, and while Dallas has a solid rushing attack, their main area of attack is through the air. Prescott should have a big game as he tries to keep the Cowboys in the playoff hunt.

George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens has been outperforming CeeDee Lamb ever since the latter returned to the field. The connection he and Dak built while Lamb was out has turned them into one of the best QB/WR duos in the entire league, so while Lamb is also a must-start, Pickens is my pick to have a bigger day.

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice has been Mahomes’ favorite target ever since he returned from his six-game suspension. All of the people who held him on their bench in fantasy (me) have been rewarded with 18+ points in four of his five games. He is a must-start every week, but especially so against this Dallas defense.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce is still one of the best tight ends in the game, but there’s something about him and big games that go together like white on rice. When the pocket breaks down, and Mahomes has to go off-script, his eyes immediately go to No. 87. It’s going to take quite a few big, off-script plays to win this game, so look for Kelce to have a big game.

Best Sits

Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams has been a pleasant surprise for Dallas this season. He’s not playing as well as he was early in the season, but he’s still running well and is a very big part of this offense. But the Chiefs have one of the best run defenses in football, and they just shut Jonathan Taylor down. I don’t see Williams having a big game this week, so I’d sit him if you have another option.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt is coming off a 30-carry performance, and while Isiah Pacheco should suit up this week, Hunt should still receive the brunt of the load. However, Quinnen Williams has transformed this Dallas run defense. Since he’s arrived, they’ve held the Raiders to 2.3 yards per carry and the Eagles to 3.5 yards per carry. Add on the fact that I think this game will be a shootout with a lot of passing, and I think Hunt will have a down week.

Both Defenses

I don’t think this needs much explaining. Both of these defenses have been playing well recently, but these are two of the best offenses in the NFL. They’re going to put a lot of points on the board, so I am benching both Dallas and Kansas City this week.

