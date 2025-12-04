Cowboys vs Lions: NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football Verdict on Dak Prescott, Jared Goff and Others

The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions square off on Thursday night football in a game that has a ton of playoff and fantasy football implications.

Playoff-wise, both of these teams are on the bubble. The Cowboys (6-5-1) have won three straight to reassert themselves as playoff contenders, while the Lions (7-5) have dropped a few games recently and have fallen out of the playoff picture. A loss tonight would be detrimental, so both teams are going to go all out for a victory.

Fantasy-wise, there are stars littering the field. Some of the best fantasy football assets will play tonight, so today, I’ve broken down the matchup and given you my best starts and sits for TNF.

Fantasy Breakdown

Before we get into the start, sit recommendations. Here’s a table breaking down how many points each team gives up to each position group, and where that ranks across the league.

Stat Cowboys Rank Lions Rank QB 24.79 32nd 19.56 29th RB 23.55 21st 16.40 1st WR 40.09 32nd 36.80 29th TE 14.02 20th 11.65 9th DEF 2.83 3rd 2.75 2nd

Note: 32nd means they give up the most points. 1st means they give up the fewest points.

So what does this table mean?

The Cowboys’ defense has not been particularly good in any area, but they’ve steadily improved, especially against the run, since the trade deadline. They’re not nearly as bad of a defense as they were early in the season, but they’re still susceptible to giving up big games through the air.

The Lions’ defense is pretty similar. They haven’t been great against the pass, but unlike Dallas, they have been elite against the run. They give up the fewest points to opposing running backs, so teams are forced to try and beat them through the air. All of their injuries to their secondary certainly haven’t helped.

Also, both of these offenses are very good. The only offense in the NFL that’s a tougher matchup for opposing defenses is Indianapolis. They’re both capable of scoring a ton of points, so starting either defense would be ill-advised.

Best Starts

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is one of the best starts this week. Both of these teams have a pretty solid run defense, especially Detroit, so there is going to be a lot of passes in this game, especially from Dallas’s side. I wouldn’t be surprised if Prescott is asked to throw it 40+ times on Thursday night as the Cowboys try to keep pace with the Lions. Easy start.

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is another very easy start this week. Anytime a quarterback plays against Dallas, you have to start him. They give up four more points to opposing quarterbacks each week than any other defense. They’ve been better recently, but not that much better. Goff is a pretty easy start, especially because Dallas’s run defense has improved with the addition of Quinnen Williams.

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

I could tell you that Amon-Ra St. Brown (who is going to be a game-time decision), George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb are the best WR starts in this game, because they are, but another guy to watch is Jameson Williams. The speedy wideout has become a very reliable fantasy option recently, and if St. Brown does miss this game, his ceiling gets even higher than it already is. Dallas didn’t make any additions to their secondary at the trade deadline, so they’re still very capable of giving up big games through the air. Williams is a start, whether St. Brown goes or not.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Obviously, Jahmyr Gibbs is a start this week, but I think he has the upside of being the top fantasy player overall in Week 14. With St. Brown’s status in question, Gibbs is going to see an increased workload as a receiver. And ever since Dan Campbell took over play calling duties, Gibbs has seen 21 touches per game and has had two 5+ catch outings. He’s going to do damage on the ground, but I think he could have somewhere in the 7-10 catch range tonight.

Best Sits

Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams has still been a very solid fantasy option in recent weeks, but he’s been nowhere near as good as he was at the start of the year. After scoring 19+ in four of his first five games, he’s yet to hit that mark again since Week 5. He’s still put up double-digit points in five of his seven outings since then, but he hasn’t been as efficient since that date. This week, he faces a Detroit defense that gives up the fewest points to opposing RBs. As I said earlier, Dak’s going to have to throw the ball a lot in this game, and since Williams isn’t much of a receiving threat, he’s going to be very touchdown dependent on Thursday night.

Both Defenses

Starting either of the Cowboys’ or Lions’ defenses this week would be irresponsible. I would be shocked if there weren’t 50+ points scored in this game, which means both defenses are going to struggle immensely, especially in fantasy. There are far better options out there on waivers, so do yourself a favor and go find one if you plan on starting Dallas’s or Detroit’s defense.

