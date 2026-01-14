brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Dolphins’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Sends LSU CB to Miami, Adds Competition for Dante Trader

ByTony Pauline

Jan 14, 2026 | 10:09 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Dolphins’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Sends LSU CB to Miami, Adds Competition for Dante Trader

ByTony Pauline

Jan 14, 2026 | 10:09 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Miami Dolphins lack a premier shutdown cornerback and have struggled with depth at safety
  • Miami's offensive line is criticized by league insiders for being soft
  • Miami's wide receiver room faces size deficit and health concerns, specifically around Tyreek Hill's recovery

For the Miami Dolphins‘ new front office, the offseason isn’t just about the future of Tua Tagovailoa; it’s about fundamentally rebuilding a roster with holes on both sides of the ball, a task that begins with the NFL Draft. And while the QB position dominates headlines, the team’s most critical vulnerabilities lie elsewhere. EssentiallySports’ new mock draft suggests the path to improvement starts not under center, but in a secondary desperate for a true shutdown presence.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Team Needs

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondary

article-image

Imago

Help is needed at both cornerback and safety, as the Dolphins’ defensive backfield is rife with college free agents and misfits. They have no true shutdown corner and were forced to reacquire safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Steelers after trading him away to Pittsburgh several years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensive Line

article-image

Imago

The Dolphins’ offensive line has been chided for being soft and poor run blockers by league insiders. Center Aaron Brewer was a terrific find in free agency, yet more help is needed on the interior of the offensive line, and the team needs to decide on 2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson, who has one year left on his contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Wide Receiver

article-image

Imago

If Tagovailoa is released or traded in the offseason, then quarterback immediately becomes a pressing need, but he’s still on the roster. The offense needs big-bodied receivers, and the future of Tyreek Hill remains in question after his devastating knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 1: Mansoor Delane/CB/LSU

article-image

Imago

Mansoor Delane is the No. 1 cornerback in the draft and immediately becomes the top player at the position for the Dolphins if Miami drafts him. He doesn’t pass the eyeball test, yet Delane is a skilled cover man who can play in press or zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 2: Chase Bisontis/G/Texas A&M

article-image

Imago

Jonah Savaiinaea, a second-round selection in 2025, has been a horrible disappointment to date. Chase Bisontis is a pure guard who dominates as a run blocker while showing a lot of athleticism and upside in his game.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 3: Genesis Smith/S/Arizona

While I expect Dante Trader, a fifth-round pick from last year’s draft, to get the opportunity to win the starting job in 2026, Genesis Smith is more complete and has a much better range in center field.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 3: Max Iheanachor/T/Arizona State

article-image

Imago

The Sun Devils’ right tackle, Max Iheanachor, is a large, mobile blocker who overpowers opponents in run blocking while also showing a lot of ability in pass protection. He’ll be starting early in his rookie season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 3: De’Zhaun Stribling/WR/Mississippi

De’Zhaun Stribling was a bit disappointing this season after scouts graded him as a top-60 prospect last summer. He’s a big possession wideout with reliable hands who made several big plays for Mississippi during the College Football Playoff.

Top Stories

Calls Mount for Investigation Against C.J. Stroud After Texans QB’s 5 Fumbles Against Steelers

Jerry Jones Announces Retirement Plans as Dallas Cowboys Owner Makes Triple Decision on Coaching Hiring

Sean McDermott Announces Concerning Josh Allen News as Bills HC Confirms Double Setback Before Broncos Game

Mike Tomlin Receives New Job Offer as Steelers Make Final Decision on Firing HC After Aaron Rodgers’ Fury – Report

Chiefs Officially Cut Ties With 7 Players as Patrick Mahomes Pays the Price for Offensive Failures

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved