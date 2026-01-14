Dolphins’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Sends LSU CB to Miami, Adds Competition for Dante Trader

Essentials Inside The Story Miami Dolphins lack a premier shutdown cornerback and have struggled with depth at safety

Miami's offensive line is criticized by league insiders for being soft

Miami's wide receiver room faces size deficit and health concerns, specifically around Tyreek Hill's recovery

For the Miami Dolphins‘ new front office, the offseason isn’t just about the future of Tua Tagovailoa; it’s about fundamentally rebuilding a roster with holes on both sides of the ball, a task that begins with the NFL Draft. And while the QB position dominates headlines, the team’s most critical vulnerabilities lie elsewhere. EssentiallySports’ new mock draft suggests the path to improvement starts not under center, but in a secondary desperate for a true shutdown presence.

Team Needs

Secondary

Help is needed at both cornerback and safety, as the Dolphins’ defensive backfield is rife with college free agents and misfits. They have no true shutdown corner and were forced to reacquire safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Steelers after trading him away to Pittsburgh several years ago.

Offensive Line

The Dolphins’ offensive line has been chided for being soft and poor run blockers by league insiders. Center Aaron Brewer was a terrific find in free agency, yet more help is needed on the interior of the offensive line, and the team needs to decide on 2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson, who has one year left on his contract.

Wide Receiver

If Tagovailoa is released or traded in the offseason, then quarterback immediately becomes a pressing need, but he’s still on the roster. The offense needs big-bodied receivers, and the future of Tyreek Hill remains in question after his devastating knee injury.

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 1: Mansoor Delane/CB/LSU

Mansoor Delane is the No. 1 cornerback in the draft and immediately becomes the top player at the position for the Dolphins if Miami drafts him. He doesn’t pass the eyeball test, yet Delane is a skilled cover man who can play in press or zone.

ROUND 2: Chase Bisontis/G/Texas A&M

Jonah Savaiinaea, a second-round selection in 2025, has been a horrible disappointment to date. Chase Bisontis is a pure guard who dominates as a run blocker while showing a lot of athleticism and upside in his game.

ROUND 3: Genesis Smith/S/Arizona

While I expect Dante Trader, a fifth-round pick from last year’s draft, to get the opportunity to win the starting job in 2026, Genesis Smith is more complete and has a much better range in center field.

ROUND 3: Max Iheanachor/T/Arizona State

The Sun Devils’ right tackle, Max Iheanachor, is a large, mobile blocker who overpowers opponents in run blocking while also showing a lot of ability in pass protection. He’ll be starting early in his rookie season.

ROUND 3: De’Zhaun Stribling/WR/Mississippi

De’Zhaun Stribling was a bit disappointing this season after scouts graded him as a top-60 prospect last summer. He’s a big possession wideout with reliable hands who made several big plays for Mississippi during the College Football Playoff.