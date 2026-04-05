Dolphins 7-Round Mock Draft: Francis Mauigoa Picked First as Dolphins Add Defense For Jeff Hafley

The opening night of the 2026 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away now. In 20 days, 32 of college football’s best will hear their name called in Pittsburgh and will quickly catch a flight to their new home for the next 4+ years.

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As we count down the days to the start of the NFL Draft, I have been releasing one 7-round mock draft for every NFL team until we cover all 32 teams. I’ve already covered the teams in the top-10, so now it’s time to hit on the Miami Dolphins, who have a boatload of top-150 picks.

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Round 1, Pick 11: OT Francis Mauigoa

Imago November 22, 2025: Miami FL Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa 61 lines up before a snap during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Miami FL Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. /Cal Media Blacksburg USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_113 Copyright: xGregxAtkinsx

This may not be the sexy pick, as my boss Tim Wood likes to say, but it’s the right one. The Miami Dolphins have a whole lot of needs, and offensive tackle is one. It may not be their biggest need, but when you’re rebuilding a roster as bad as Miami’s, you start in the trenches, and Francis Mauigoa should probably be a top-10 pick.

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Mauigoa has 2,814 snaps of experience, but he’s still just 20 years old. You don’t find that blend of youth and experience very often. But on top of being ultra-experienced, he’s also very good, allowing just 2 sacks and 15 pressures in 16 games last season. He’s great in the pass and run game and can be the franchise tackle Malik Willis needs to keep him upright.

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I’m not sure he actually makes it this far on draft night, but if he does, Miami should absolutely pick him for head coach Jeff Hafley.

Round 1, Pick 29: WR Chris Brazzell II

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This is the sexy pick. The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, and in turn, they used the first-rounder they received from Denver to add an explosive receiver in Chris Brazzell II.

I don’t know why Brazzell isn’t being discussed as a consensus first-round pick. He’s 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, runs a 4.37-second 40-yard dash, and caught 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago. I know he’s not the most polished receiver, but if you give a good coach someone with his skillset, they can make a superstar out of him.

I fully believe Brazzell can beat the Tennessee WR curse, so if Miami takes him at 29, Willis will be very happy.

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Round 2, Pick 43: CB D’Angelo Ponds

Imago January 9, 2026, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Indiana Universitys DAngelo Ponds runs past two Oregon defenders during the CFP Semi-Final Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA. 1 Indiana went on to defeat Oregon, 56-22, to stay undefeated and advance to the CFP National Championship final against 10 Miami on Jan. 19. Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAr44_ 20260109_zsp_r44_017 Copyright: xThomasxJ.xRussox

D’Angelo Ponds’ draft stock has been on the rise since the NFL Combine, so there’s a chance he doesn’t make it this far on draft night, but as of right now, I think there’s a decent chance he could be available at pick 43.

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Ponds has been an elite coverage corner for his entire career, giving up a completion rate of 49.5 for 901 yards and four touchdowns with seven interceptions and 27 pass breakups during his three-year career. He’s never given up better than a 59 NFL passer rating, and he just boosted his draft stock even more with a low 4.3-second 40-yard dash and a 43.5-inch vertical.

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The only reason Ponds isn’t a consensus first-rounder is that he’s 5-foot-9. If he were two inches taller, he’d be in consideration for the top corner in this draft. Whoever gets him is getting a stud.

Round 3, Pick 75: TE Oscar Delp

Perhaps nobody has helped their draft stock more during the Pro Day season than Oscar Delp. The Georgia prospect only caught 20 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown last season, but he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash with a 38.5-inch vertical while weighing in at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds.

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On top of his athleticism, Delp is a great blocker at the tight end position. He played 107 pass blocking snaps last season and gave up just one pressure, while also being pretty solid in the run game. He’s a multi-tool tight end that can block and catch passes, so someone’s going to get a very versatile weapon on day two.

Round 3, Pick 87: DT Darrell Jackson

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. 6 looks back during warm ups of the NCAA Football matchup against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_267.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440254

Darrell Jackson’s an interesting prospect. He had a really good 2024 season where he totaled 30 pressures and 3.5 sacks, but he took a major step back as a pass rusher in 2025, totaling 14 pressures and one sack while playing six more pass rush snaps. However, he took a massive leap as a run defender, going from a 68.0 run defense grade in 2024 to an 81.3 run defense grade in 2025.

If a team can extract the most out of Jackson, he can be an above-average pass rusher and run defender in the NFL. The question is, will someone be able to do that? At his worst, he’s still a solid rotational player, so he’s worth the gamble in round three.

Round 3, Pick 90: DE Derrick Moore

You can say Derrick Moore isn’t a great run defender, and he tends to take some plays off, but you can’t deny that it’s nearly impossible to find someone with his pass-rush abilities this late in the draft. As a pure pass rusher, he’s as good as they come, but he does need to step it up as a run defender if he wants to be an every-down edge rusher.

In 2025, Moore racked up 41 pressures, 21 hurries, and 10 sacks while playing against some of the best offensive tackles in the nation in the Big 10. His 92.4 pass rush grade ranked 7th in the nation and was better than Rueben Bain, Akheem Mesidor, and R.Mason Thomas.

Miami needs someone who can get after the passer, and at this point in the draft, Moore is obviously the best pure pass rusher available.

Round 3, Pick 94: S Louis Moore

Imago January 19, 2026: Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels 7 runs with the ball as Indiana defensive back Louis Moore 7 pursues during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_323 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

After the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, the Dolphins really need some safety help, and with their seventh top-100 pick, they finally get it with Indiana safety Louis Moore.

Moore spent two years at Indiana before transferring to Ole Miss in 2024 and then moving back to Indiana in 2025. In his third season with the Hoosiers, Moore was great, picking off six passes and breaking up five more while allowing just one touchdown. He was also excellent in the run game, setting a career-high with 22 run stops.

Moore could be an every-down starter, but even if he never reaches that peak, he can be a very good rotational safety for a long time.

Round 4, Pick 130: CB Charles Demmings

The Dolphins addressed their gaping hole at corner with D’Angelo Ponds, but I think they need to double-dip in the secondary. Ponds is a bona fide starter, so with the 130th pick, they take a chance on a player with a ton of upside in Charles Demmings.

The Stephen F. Austin product hasn’t played a lot of great talent, but over the past three seasons, he’s never given up a completion percentage higher than 49 percent and has six interceptions and 15 pass breakups. He also put on a show at the NFL Combine, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump.

Miami could find two starting cornerbacks in this draft if they take Ponds and Demmings.

Round 5, Pick 151: OL Keagen Trost

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 28, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602280698

Keagen Trost has been around the block, but he finally settled in at Missouri last season and played extremely well at right tackle, giving up one sack and seven pressures with a 91.4 run-blocking grade in 2025. He was the Tigers’ best offensive lineman, but he’s turning 25 this April and isn’t a terrific athlete.

Some are projecting Trost to move inside at the next level, with his arms measuring in at 32 3/8 inches, which would be perfect for Miami. I think he has the makings of a really good guard, and they already found their starting tackle in Francis Mauigoa. Adding two potential starters on the offensive line would be great for Miami.

Round 7, Pick 227: WR Eric McAllister

Eric McAllister put up 72 receptions for 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns at TCU last season. He’s 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, and has averaged 16.5+ yards per catch every single year in college. So why is he viewed as a seventh-round pick? Well, he’s not a great athlete, and he fractured his foot at TCU’s pro day.

You obviously never want to see a prospect get injured in the pre-draft process, but all it means is someone’s getting a steal later than they should’ve. If McAllister does slide to the seventh, the Dolphins should entertain taking a gamble on him. He’s experienced and has proven he can produce at a high level, so he’d make a lot of sense at 227.

Round 7, Pick 238: DE George Gumbs Jr.

George Gumbs Jr. didn’t have a whole lot of production at Florida, but he’s 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, and is a really good athlete. At the NFL Combine, Gumbs ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump. There’s no denying he isn’t a fantastic athlete at edge rusher, but he needs to go somewhere that can coach him up.