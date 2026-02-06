Eagles’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Philly Taking Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy in 1st Round

A disappointing early exit from the playoffs one year after dominating Super Bowl LIX led to several changes in the Eagles’ coaching staff. Out were their offensive coordinator and several staff members from the scoring side of the ball after a tumultuous year. The Eagles have questions on defense and could soon have bigger issues on offense, depending on what happens during the offseason.

NEEDS

Secondary

Philadelphia has drafted well in the secondary, yet the Eagles lack depth and need another starting outside corner. Young players such as Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Andrew Mukuba have all played well, but the talent quickly thins out, especially with Reed Blankenship slated for free agency.

Edge Rusher

The need was so great last season that Brandon Graham was coaxed out of retirement to lend a helping hand. Philadelphia traded for Jaelan Phillips but is unlikely to re-sign the former Dolphin, who is at the end of his rookie contract.

Offensive Tackle/Wide Receiver

Much will depend on what, if anything, happens over the next 10 weeks. Will Lane Johnson retire now that Jeff Stoutland, the only offensive line coach he’s played for in the NFL, has departed the organization? Will the team trade A.J. Brown before draft day?

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 1: Jermod McCoy/CB/Tennessee

The question isn’t whether the Eagles will select McCoy in the first round. Rather, it’s whether the talented cornerback, who did not play a game last season after suffering a knee injury in January of 2025, will be available when the Eagles are called to the clock with the 23rd selection? Howie Roseman has rolled the dice on injured players early in the draft, and it always works out for him. An edge rusher such as Cashius Howell would be a contingency plan.

ROUND 2: Zion Young/Edge/Missouri

Young is a great fit for the Eagles’ system as he’s slightly undersized but athletic, quick, and a terrific pass rusher. He has the size and style of Phillips.

ROUND 3: Eli Stowers/TE/Vanderbilt

This is the pick the Eagles acquired from the Jets for Haason Reddick, who started just two games in New York. Eight-year veteran Dallas Goedert, who recently turned 31, might leave in free agency, and the cupboard is bare at the tight end position after him. Stowers is the type of tight end Philadelphia has had success with in the past, an athletic pass catcher who is a downfield threat.

ROUND 3: Drew Shelton/T/Penn State

Shelton comes off a disappointing season, but he’s an athletic pass-protecting tackle with great upside. Fundamentally sound and effective in motion, he needs only to improve his playing strength.