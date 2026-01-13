85 Mind-Blowing Numbers From NFL Wild Card Weekend

NFL Wild Card weekend is officially over. Six teams have moved on, and six teams will be sitting on their couch watching the rest of the playoffs unfold.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Every week, no matter how boring, there are always some crazy stats, but in a week as action-packed as Wild Card weekend, there were loads of mind-blowing stats. Here are the 85 best stats I found from this weekend of football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Packers at Bears

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears Oct 6, 2024 Chicago, Illinois, USA Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 looks on from the sideline against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Chicago Soldier Field Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDanielxBartelx 20241006_sns_bd7_00439

2: The Chicago Bears have pulled off two of the most improbable comebacks of the season against the Green Bay Packers. In Week 16, the Bears had a 0.5 percent chance to win before coming back. In the Wild Card round, the Bears’ chances dipped as low as 3.0 percent before mounting their comeback. According to Google (because I’m no good at math), the odds of them winning both of those games are 0.015 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

7: Caleb Williams has led the Bears to seven fourth-quarter comebacks. That is the most by a quarterback under the age of 25 in a single season in NFL history.

7: Another seven for you…The Bears have now won seven games this season when trailing at or after the 2-minute warning, which is the most in the NFL this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

8-100: Colston Loveland became the first rookie tight end in NFL history to catch eight passes for 100+ yards in a playoff game. He had eight for 137 in the win. He was also the first rookie tight end to go for 100 yards in a playoff game, regardless of the number of receptions, since Keith Jackson in 1988.

90: Loveland is also the first rookie tight end to log 90 receiving yards in three consecutive games since the 1970 merger.

34: Caleb Williams becomes the first Bears quarterback since Jim Harbaugh in 1991 to beat the Packers twice in the same season. It’s been 34 years since Harbaugh did it.

ADVERTISEMENT

4.2: Only 4.2 percent of Caleb Williams’ throws on Saturday were behind the line of scrimmage. That is the lowest percentage for a quarterback in ANY NFL game in the past five years. Not just playoffs.

73: The Bears have now scored 21+ points against the Packers in four straight games, which is the first time they’ve done that since they scored 21+ in seven straight games from 1949-1952, 73 years ago.

3: Jordan Love became the first quarterback since Patrick Mahomes in 2021 to throw a passing touchdown on each of his team’s first three offensive possessions in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

3: Love had another three on Saturday. He became the third Packers quarterback to have 6+ passing touchdowns against the Bears in a single season, joining Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre.

10: The Packers are the first team since the merger to lose three games when leading by 10+ points with five minutes left in the game. From 1970-2024, they were 306-1 in those games. They are 6-3 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

6: Since winning the Super Bowl in 2010, the Packers have lost six playoff games where they held some sort of a lead in the fourth quarter. That’s over half of their playoff losses since 2010.

2: Love is just the second quarterback in NFL history to lose a playoff game after throwing 4+ touchdown passes with zero turnovers. Josh Allen in that 2021 heart-breaker against Kansas City is the only other one.

4: Love has tied Matt Hasselbeck and Jim McMahon for the most playoff passing touchdowns at Soldier Field. Only one of those, McMahon, was a Bear.

ADVERTISEMENT

106: The Packers have run 106 plays with the lead against the Bears this season. Chicago has run zero, and they’ve won two of their three meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bills at Jaguars

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 26: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on January 26, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 26 AFC Championship – Bills at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2501261203

8: Josh Allenhas tied Steve Young for the second-most playoff rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with eight.

50: Allen’s QB sneak on fourth down that put the Bills on the one-yard line on their final drive took the Bills’ chance of victory from 22 percent to 77 percent, a 50 percent increase. No other QB sneak in NFL history has changed a team’s win percentage as much as that one.

26: Allen passed Brett Favre and Joe Flacco for the second-most playoff passing touchdowns (26) by a quarterback under the age of 30.

80: Allen is the first player in NFL history to complete 80+ percent of his throws and rush for multiple touchdowns in a playoff game in NFL history.

6: The Bills have now won at least one playoff game in six straight playoff appearances dating back to 2020.

12: Khalil Shakir was targeted 12 times on Sunday, and he caught all 12 passes for 82 yards. Just insane efficiency from Shakir in the Wild Card round.

18: The Bills have now won 18 straight games when leading at halftime, which is the longest streak in the league.

7: Trevor Lawrence is the seventh player in NFL history with 500+ passing yards and 5+ passing touchdowns in his first two playoff games. He joins Joe Montana, Lynn Dickey, Brett Favre, Jeff George, Kurt Warner and Aaron Brooks.

10+: Bhayshul Tuten is the first player to rush for 10+ yards on three consecutive carries in a playoff game since Arian Foster in 2012.

3: Trevor Lawrence is the third quarterback in NFL history to throw multiple go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter and still lose. He joins Josh Allen vs KC in 2021 and Drew Brees vs SF in 2011.

1992: The last time the Bills had won a road playoff game was 1992, which is crazy considering their recent playoff success. Josh Allen gets his first road postseason victory.

1981: This is the first time since 1981 the Bills beat a team in the postseason that had a better regular season record than them.

4: There were four fourth-quarter lead changes in this game, which is tied for the most in a playoff game in NFL history.

4: Bradin Cooks is the fourth player in NFL history to record 50+ yards from scrimmage in a playoff game for four different franchises (Patriots, Rams, Cowboys, Bills).

3: This was the third game of NFL Wild Card weekend. All of the first three games had a game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes of the game, which is the most in a single postseason in NFL history.

Chargers at Patriots

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Dec 14, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20251214_db2_sv3_070

40: Drake Maye completed just 40 percent of his throws in the first half on Sunday night. It was his lowest completion percentage in any half this season.

250-50: Maye is now the youngest quarterback in NFL playoff history to throw for 250+ yards and rush for 50+ yards in a single game. He’s 23 years and 136 days old.

0: Christian Gonzalez didn’t allow a single catch on five targets while breaking up two passes on Sunday night.

60.7: Justin Herbert has the third-worst passer rating in the playoffs in the last 20 years among QBs with 2+ starts. His 60.7 rating is only higher than Andy Dalton (57.8) and T.J. Yates (53.8).

68.2: Herbert was pressured on 30 of his 44 drop-backs on Sunday night (68.2 percent), which is the second-highest pressure rate of the season for any team in the NFL. The only other game with a worse percentage was when the Chargers allowed Herbert to be pressured on 68.3 percent of his drop backs in Week 14.

2: Herbert has the same number of playoff passing touchdowns in his career (2) and Jauan Jennings.

-0.20: Herbert had a -0.20 EPA/play in the Chargers’ Wild Card loss to New England. That was the second-lowest of any quarterback in Wild Card weekend, ahead of only Aaron Rodgers (-.68).

-36: The Chargers have a -36 point differential in three playoff games with Herbert under center. They are 0-3 in those games.

3: The Chargers’ three points on Sunday night is the second-fewest they’ve ever scored in a playoff game. They were shut out 31-0 1992.

20+: Herbert was pressured 30 times on Sunday and lost. Only one quarterback in NFL history has more than one playoff win when being pressured 20+ times in a game, and that’s Patrick Mahomes, who is 4-1 in those games.

Texans at Steelers

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 celebrates a touchdown during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260104_zsp_g257_067 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

4: Aaron Rodgers is just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to start a playoff game at the age of 40, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Brett Favre.

7: Mike Tomlin has tied Marvin Lewis for the most consecutive playoff losses by a head coach with seven. I still remember when Pittsburgh Steelers fans were making fun of the Bengals for that…

233: The Steelers were out-gained by 233 yards on Monday night, which is the largest yardage differential in a playoff game in franchise history.

175: The Steelers’ 175 total yards were their fewest in a playoff game since 1947, when they had 145 against the Eagles. That was their first playoff game in team history.

6,040: Aaron Rodgers surpassed Ben Roethlisberger as the NFL’s third-leading passer in playoff history with 6,040 yards.

20+: DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud have won their Wild Card matchup by 20+ points in each of their first three seasons.

5: C.J. Stroud is the first player to fumble four or more times in a playoff game since 1997. He had five fumbles, and had four of them before halftime. He became the only player in NFL playoff history, and only the second ever regardless of the playoffs, to win a game while fumbling five times. Eli Manning was the only other one.

3: Stroud became the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win a playoff game in each of his first three seasons.

-33.4: The Houston Texans’ defense generated -33.4 EPA, which is the fewest by any defense in a playoff game in the last decade. They also have the second-lowest and fourth-lowest figures since 2016.

45.9: The Texans pressured Aaron Rodgers on 45.9 percent of his dropbacks on Monday night. During the regular season, Rodgers was pressured on a league-low 21.5 percent of dropbacks.

1: Sheldon Rankins is the first defensive tackle in NFL playoff history to record at least one sack and return a fumble for a touchdown. He’s also the Texans’ first defensive lineman to score in a playoff game since J.J. Watt in 2011.

16: The Texans have now won 16 straight games when scoring 20+ points, dating back to last season.

49ers at Eagles

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Sep 21, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown 11 reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20250921_mcd_se7_81

1: Dallas Goedert is the first tight end in NFL history to record both a rushing and receiving touchdown in a single playoff game.

12-17: Brock Purdy diced up the Eagles’ secondary on Sunday, particularly on in-breaking routes. He completed 12 of his 17 attempts for 208 yards and a touchdown on in-breaking routes against a Philly secondary that allowed a 51.9 percent completion percentage (lowest in NextGenStats era) on those routes during the regular season.

26: Jauan Jennings’ touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey traveled 26 yards downfield, which was the longest touchdown reception in terms of air yards in McCaffrey’s career.

4: McCaffrey became just the fourth player in NFL history to record at least one touchdown in eight consecutive playoff games.

2: McCaffrey is the first 49ers running back to record multiple receiving touchdowns in a playoff game since Super Bowl 29, when Ricky Watters had three catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

43.9: The 49ers threw for 262 yards in this game, and 115 of them were completions to Christian McCaffrey or Kyle Juszczyk. That’s 43.9 percent of their passing yards going to a running back or full back.

158.3: Jennings is now the only player in NFL history to record a perfect passer rating (158.3) in multiple playoff games for the same team.

3: The 49ers are one of three teams this season to never suffer back-to-back losses.

40: The 49ers have the most playoff wins in NFL history with 40. The Patriots and Packers are close behind with 38 and 37, respectively.

13-5: The 49ers will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks after five days of rest. Seattle will be coming off 13 days of rest. There have been seven games in NFL playoff history where one team has an 8+ day rest advantage over the other, and they are 7-0.

74: Quinyon Mitchell gave up three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, but didn’t allow a single catch and picked off two passes on three targets the rest of the game. Quite the turnaround.

4: The Eagles had four drops on third down this week. That’s more than they had on third down all season combined, and the most in a single game since ESPN began recording drops as a stat in 2006.

1: Jauan Jennings had more passes completed over 15 yards downfield (1) than Jalen Hurts on Sunday.

200: This is the first playoff game Hurts has lost when throwing for LESS than 200 yards. He was 4-0 coming into this game, and threw for 168 on Sunday.

5-16: The Eagles converted just five of their 16 third-down attempts this season (31.3 percent). That’s six points lower than their season average of 36.7 percent. 31.3 percent would’ve put them dead last in the NFL over the course of the season.

Rams at Panthers

Imago January 4, 2026, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 4: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams waving during a game between Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles United States – ZUMAt139 20260104_aaa_t139_045 Copyright: xMelindaxMeijer/IsixPhotosx

14: Sean McVay has coached 14 playoff games in his career. He has played a different team in every single one of them. He has faced the Falcons, Cowboys, Saints, Patriots, Seahawks, Packers, Cardinals, Buccaneers, 49ers, Bengals, Lions, Vikings, Eagles and Panthers. Next week, when he plays the Bears, that list will extend to 15.

1-11: Matthew Stafford was 1-for-11 for 10 yards and a pick when throwing outside the numbers before connecting with Colby Parkinson on the game-winning touchdown pass down the right sideline.

22-30: For comparison, Stafford was 22-for-30 for 275 yards and two touchdowns when throwing between the numbers. Something to watch for next week.

27.3: Stafford’s game-winning touchdown pass to Parkinson had just a 27.3 percent chance to be caught, per Next Gen Stats. It was the second-most improbable catch of the game behind Jalen Coker’s touchdown, which was given a 19.7 percent chance to be caught.

5: Stafford becomes the fifth player in NFL history to throw for 300+ yards in a playoff game seven times after his 304-yard performance on Saturday.

3: Stafford also became just the third player ever with 2+ passing touchdowns in eight consecutive playoff games. Big-time playoff performer.

2,292: Another Stafford stat for you: he became the Los Angeles Rams’ all-time leader in postseason passing yards with 2,292. He passed Kurt Warner, who had 2,221 in his time with the Rams.

18: Stafford also passed Warner in another playoff stat. He takes over as the Rams’ all-time playoff leader in passing touchdowns with 18. He entered the game tied with Warner with 15 playoff passing touchdowns.

300: Stafford has now thrown for 300+ yards in four consecutive road playoff games, which is the longest streak in NFL history. He passed Drew Brees and Tom Brady, who both did it in three straight games.

16: Bryce Young’s 16-yard touchdown run was the longest run by a Carolina Panthers quarterback in playoff history. Even Cam Newton didn’t have a longer rush during his Super Bowl run with the Panthers.

2: Young also joined Newton as the only two quarterbacks in Panthers history to record a rushing touchdown in the postseason.

9: Jalen Coker set a career-high with nine receptions on Saturday, which is the third-most in Panthers postseason history, trailing only Steve Smith Sr., who had 12 and 10.

134: Coker also set a career-high in receiving yards with 134 in the loss. That’s the fifth-most receiving yards in a playoff game by a Panthers player in franchise history.

81: Tet McMillan had 84 receiving yards on Saturday, which is the second-most by a Panthers rookie, trailing only Christian McCaffrey, who had 101 in 2017.

4: Panthers CB Mike Jackson was all over the field on Saturday, breaking up four passes and picking off one. His four PBUs are the second-most in a playoff game in franchise history, trailing only Ricky Manning Jr., who had five in 2003. His 23 in 2025 are the most in franchise history in a single season.

1-7: Jackson was targeted seven times on Saturday, but gave up just one catch for 18 yards.

-3.0: Jackson allowed -3.0 receptions over expected, which is the lowest mark allowed by any defender in the last three postseasons. Jackson was the best player on the field for the Panthers on Saturday.

1: Isaiah Simmons’ blocked punt in the fourth quarter was the first blocked punt in Panthers postseason history.