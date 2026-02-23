Every NFC Playoff Team’s Biggest Need in 2026: Rams Eye CB, Seahawks Need EDGE

November 30, 2025: Los Angeles huddle. NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte , North Carolina. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251130_zma_c04_378 Copyright: xDavidxBeachx

November 30, 2025: Los Angeles huddle. NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte , North Carolina. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251130_zma_c04_378 Copyright: xDavidxBeachx

Essentials Inside The Story Several NFC teams head into the offseason with clear roster gaps.

Free agency and cap changes are reshaping a lot of these lineups.

A few key moves could shift how next season plays out.

Making the playoffs isn’t an easy feat with less than half the league making it into the postseason. Doing it in consecutive seasons is even harder due to roster turnover and a shifting salary cap.

The NFC won this year’s Super Bowl, thanks to the Seattle Seahawks aggressive roster building in 2025. The Seahawks determined their biggest needs and addressed them with quality signings, highlighted by the signing of Sam Darnold.

Keeping star players in place while filling other gaps on the roster determines who makes it back and who falls off. So what will each NFC team need to do to make it back to the playoffs and make an attempt at winning the Super Bowl?

Los Angeles Rams: Cornerback

The Los Angeles Rams were already thin at cornerback. But they’ll be even thinner in 2026 as Cobie Durant, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Roger McCreary are all set to hit free agency.

Emmanuel Forbes had a solid season for the Rams’ defense, but cornerback is a huge need. Los Angeles hasn’t invested in a cornerback in years, and it’s time for an overhaul of their weak secondary.

The Rams ranked in the bottom half of the league in passing defense, and probably would’ve ranked worst if it wasn’t for their pass rush.

Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Rusher

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 03: Leonard Williams 99 of the Seattle Seahawks enters the field with the team before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers on January 3, 2026 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Seahawks at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260103076

After winning the Super Bowl, the Seahawks roster is likely to get stripped of its talent as its free agents hit the market. Boye Mafe is set to be a free agent, and Uchenna Nwosu is a cut candidate.

The Seahawks’ defense excelled in the Super Bowl, and it was highlighted by their pass rush. While they were dominant in the big game, many wonder if it was Seattle’s pass rush that was that good, or the New England Patriots offensive line that was that bad.

The Seahawks’ pass rush in 2025 was pass rush by committee. Leonard Williams and Nwosu each led the team with just 7 sacks. As they enter the 2026 offseason, they’ll be looking for a more dominant individual pass rusher.

San Francisco 49ers: Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers were able to make the playoffs in 2025 off the back of Christian McCaffrey. Their offense was even able to excel through the air, ranking as the fifth-best passing offense in the league.

But how much of that is Kyle Shanahan’s playcalling over the talent they have? McCaffrey led the team with 924 receiving yards, and the second-highest was Jauan Jennings with 643. The Brandon Aiyuk drama only emphasizes the 49ers’ lack of pass catchers.

With Jennings set to hit free agency, San Francisco needs to look to find a viable WR1 for Brock Purdy.

Chicago Bears: EDGE Rusher

The Chicago Bears‘ defense was one of the worst units in the league, finishing in the lower half in yards allowed per game.

Part of their biggest issue was getting to the quarterback. The Bears were near the bottom of the league in sacks in 2025. While Montez Sweat was able to put together a solid season, logging around 10 sacks, the rest of the team fell way behind and lacked consistent pass-rush production.

With Chicago set to be one of the better teams in the NFL in 2026, they could target a big-ticket pass rusher.

Green Bay Packers: Defensive Tackle

USA Today via Reuters Syndication: Journal Sentinel Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt 95 rushes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 during the fourth quarter of their wild card playoff game Sunday, January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Green Bay defeated Dallas 48-32. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Milwaukee , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWm.xGlasheen/USAxTODAYxNETWORK-Wisconsinx USATSI_22990335

The Green Bay Packers‘ defense needs to make significant additions to the defensive tackle.

After trading Kenny Clark to the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers are set to lose plenty of their defensive tackle depth after the 2026 season.

With Clark now gone, Green Bay is lacking a presence in the middle of the field. They were a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of stopping the run, but their interior lacked rushing the passer. Outside of Devonte Wyatt, the Packers only had one interior lineman record a sack, Warren Brinson with 0.5.

Philadelphia Eagles: Tight End

USA Today via Reuters Nov 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to lose three tight ends in free agency, including veteran Dallas Goedert. The Eagles may be able to retain their star tight end, but it wouldn’t take away from their lack of depth.

The Eagles heavily utilize 12 personnel, calling for a second tight end. With TE2 Grant Calcaterra and TE3 Kylen Granson both set to hit the free agency market, leaving only TE4 Cameron Latu left on the roster. With Philadelphia’s heavy reliance on 12 personnel, they have to add more talent to the tight end room.

There are some star tight ends set to hit the open market, such as Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts, so the Eagles will have their pick, but they need to make an addition to their tight end room.

Carolina Panthers: EDGE Rusher

Imago NFL, American Football Herren. USA New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers. Sep 18, 2023 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown 95. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20230918_sjb_db2_290

The Carolina Panthers desperately need help rushing the passer. In 2025, the Panthers didn’t have a pass rusher with over five sacks, and finished with the fourth-lowest sacks on the season.

It’s not that Carolina isn’t investing in the position. They used a second-round pick on Nic Scourton in last year’s draft and are paying Derrick Brown $24 million a season. Brown and Scourton led the way for the Panthers’ defense, with five sacks each.

The next defensive lineman in sacks was A’Shawn Robinson, with 2.5 sacks.

If Carolina wants to continue to win the NFC South, it will have to add a quality pass rusher.