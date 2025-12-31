NFL Playoff Scenarios: Here’s Where Every Team Can End Up After Week 18

The NFL playoffs are right around the corner. With one more week to go, 16 teams have been eliminated, but there’s still a ton of intrigue around who will be seeded where. The only team to secure their seed is the Packers, who can do no better than the 7-seed in the NFC. Everything else is up for grabs. With just a few days until the start of Week 18, I’ve gone through and broken down every single possible seeding scenario for every team still alive in the playoff race.

AFC

Denver Broncos (13-3)

Week 18 Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers The Denver Broncos have a lot to play for this week. There are multiple ways for them to clinch a first-round bye, but they could also very well end up as the 2- or 3-seed. In order to secure the 1-seed, things are very simple for Denver. All they need to do is win, and they get the first-round bye. They could also clinch the 1-seed if both New England and Jacksonville lose. Another scenario, though very unlikely, is if Denver ties and New England loses. If Denver were to lose, they could secure the 2-seed by having either New England or Jacksonville lose. The only other scenario for the 2-seed is if Denver were to tie and New England were to win. Denver would become the 3-seed if they were to lose and both New England and Jacksonville were to win in Week 18. 1-seed: Win over LAC OR NE and JAX losing OR tie and NE loss 2-seed: Loss and NE or JAX win OR tie and NE win 3-seed: Loss and NE and JAX win

New England Patriots (13-3)

Week 18 Matchup: Miami Dolphins The New England Patriots are also in the running for the 1-seed, but they do not control their own destiny. The only way for them to secure a first-round bye is to win and hope Denver loses or ties. The 2-seed is much more likely for New England. They can secure it by winning and Denver winning, or losing and Jacksonville also losing. If New England were to lose and Jacksonville were to win, they would fall to the 3-seed. 1-seed: Win AND DEN loss or tie 2-seed: Win or tie AND DEN win OR lose and JAX loss or tie 3-seed: Loss and JAX win

Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4)

Week 18 Matchup: Tennessee Titans The Jacksonville Jaguars could end up pretty much anywhere. They could be as high as the 1-seed with a win and a New England and Denver loss, but could also dip as low as the 6-seed with a loss, a Houston and Buffalo win, and a Los Angeles loss. A much more realistic scenario for the Jaguars is the 2- or 3-seed. To secure the 2-seed, they would need to win, Denver to win and New England to lose. For the 3-seed, Jacksonville would need to tie or win and have New England and Denver win. They could also secure the 3-seed with a loss and a Houston loss. The 5-seed is also on the table for Jacksonville. If they lose and Houston, Buffalo and LA all win, they’ll be the top Wild Card team. They could also lose and have Houston win and Buffalo lose to secure the 5-seed. 1-seed: Win and NE and DEN loss 2-seed: Win and DEN win or tie and NE loss 3-seed: Tie or win and NE and DEN win or tie OR loss and HOU loss 5-seed: Loss and HOU, BUF, LAC win OR loss and HOU win and BUF loss or tie 6-seed: Loss and HOU and BUF win and LAC loss

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) and Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

For the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, it’s pretty simple: win, and you get the 4-seed. However, for Pittsburgh, a tie would also secure them the 4-seed in the AFC. 4-seed: Win (Steelers get in with tie)

Houston Texans (11-5)

Week 18 Matchup: Indianapolis Colts The Houston Texans are most likely going to be a Wild Card team, but there is a scenario where they can become the 3-seed. If Houston wins and Jacksonville loses to Tennessee, the Texans will be the 3-seed and host the first round of the playoffs. But that’s not all that likely, so let’s see what they need to do to secure each of the Wild Card spots. With a win and a Jacksonville win, the Texans would secure the 5-seed. They can also become the 5-seed with a loss, and if both Buffalo and LA lose. Basically, if they win, they’re going to be the 3- or 5-seed, and if they lose, they need both Buffalo and LA to lose as well. If Houston loses, they would become the 6-seed if LA or Buffalo wins. If Houston loses and both Buffalo and LA win, they’re the 7-seed. Pretty simple stuff. 3-seed: Win and JAX loss 5-seed: Win and JAX win OR loss and BUF and LAC loss 6-seed: Loss and LAC or BUF win 7-seed: Loss and LAC and BUF win

Los Angeles Chargers (11-5)

Week 18 Matchup: Denver Broncos The Los Angeles Chargers cannot win their division, but they can still end up in every Wild Card spot. The highest they can go is the 5-seed, and they can only do that by winning and hoping Houston loses. There are a lot more scenarios for the Chargers to end up as the 6-seed. If LA, Houston and Buffalo all win or lose, LA will become the 6-seed. If LA and Houston win, the Chargers will also become the 6-seed. If LA ties, Houston loses and Buffalo wins, LA will be the 6-seed. And if LA ties, Houston wins and Buffalo loses or ties, you guessed it, LA will be the 6-seed. There is only one scenario where LA becomes the 7-seed. They would need to lose or tie and have Buffalo and Houston both win or tie. 5-seed: Win and HOU loss 6-seed: LAC, HOU and BUF all winning or losing OR win and HOU win OR tie and HOU loss and BUF win OR tie and HOU win and BUF loss/tie 7-seed: Loss or tie and BUF and HOU win or tie

Buffalo Bills (11-5)

Week 18 Matchup: New York Jets Finally, the Buffalo Bills can also secure any one of the Wild Card spots. Starting with the 5-seed, the Bills would need to win and hope Houston and LA both lose or tie. They could also secure the 5-seed with a win, a Jacksonville win, an LA loss and a Houston win. For Buffalo to secure the 6-seed, they would need to win or tie and hope one of LA or Houston loses. If they win, they can afford for Houston and LA to tie their respective games, and they’d still be the 6-seed. If LA and Houston both win, not matter what happens in Buffalo’s game, they’ll be the 7-seed. They’d also be the 7-seed if Buffalo, Houston and LA all lose. 5-seed: Win and HOU and LAC loss or tie OR Win and JAX, LAC loss and HOU win 6-seed: Win or tie and one of HOU or LAC loses OR Win and HOU or LAC lose or tie 7-seed: HOU and LAC win OR BUF, HOU and LAC lose

NFC

Seattle Seahawks (13-3)

Week 18 Matchup: San Francisco 49ers Thankfully, things are much simpler in the NFC. For the Seattle Seahawks, the current 1-seed in the NFC, all they need to do is win to secure the first-round bye. If they lose to San Francisco, though, they’ll fall to the 5-seed no matter what else happens around them. 1-seed: Win or tie 5-seed: Lose

Chicago Bears (11-5)

Week 18 Matchup: Detroit Lions Despite being the 2-seed, the Chicago Bears cannot secure the 1-seed in the NFC this week. Instead, they’re playing for either the 2-seed or the 3-seed. With a win, the Bears get the 2-seed. It’s that simple. Or, if Philly loses, Chicago will be the 2-seed. They can also win or tie, and if Philly ties, they’re in as the 2-seed. A tie or loss and a Philadelphia win would relegate the Bears to the 3-seed. If the Bears lose, Philly can also afford to tie and still dethrone them for the 2-seed. 2-seed: Win OR PHI loss OR win or tie and PHI tie 3-seed: Tie or loss and PHI win OR loss and PHI tie or win

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

Week 18 Matchup: Washington Commanders Things are pretty simple for Philadelphia, too. They need to win and hope Chicago loses or ties to secure the 2-seed. On top of that, if they tie and Chicago loses, they will be the 2-seed. A loss means there’s no way for Philly to get the 2-seed, so they would be the 3-seed in the NFC. If they tie and Chicago ties or wins, they will also be the 3-seed. The only way for Philly to win and still be the 3-seed is if Chicago also wins. 2-seed: Win and CHI loss or tie OR tie and CHI loss 3-seed: Loss OR tie and CHI win or tie OR win and CHI win

Carolina Panthers (8-8) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

For the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s pretty simple. If Carolina wins or ties, or Atlanta beats New Orleans, the Panthers are in. If Tampa wins, they will need New Orleans to beat Atlanta to secure the 4-seed in the NFC. Neither team can move off of the 4-seed; that spot is saved for the NFC South winner. Panthers: Win or tie OR ATL win Buccaneers: Win and ATL loss or tie

San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

Week 18 Matchup: Seattle Seahawks Despite being the current 5-seed, the San Francisco 49ers can still secure the 1-seed in the NFC. All they have to do is beat Seattle in Week 18, and they’ll be enjoying the first round of the playoffs from the couch at home. If San Fran and Seattle tie, the 49ers will remain the 5-seed. If the 49ers lose, they would need the Rams to also lose to stay the 5-seed. A loss and a Rams win would mean the 6-seed for San Fran. With the Rams playing Arizona, it seems it’s either going to be the 1-seed or 6-seed for the Niners. 1-seed: Win 5-seed: Tie OR loss and LAR loss or tie 6-seed: Loss and LAR win

Los Angeles Rams (11-5)

Week 18 Matchup: Arizona Cardinals The Los Angeles Rams have played themselves out of contention for the 1-seed with a poor stretch lately. Now, it’s either the 5-seed or 6-seed. With a win and a 49ers loss, the Rams will secure the 5-seed. With a loss or tie, or a San Fran win or tie, they will be the 6-seed. Pretty simple math for LA. 5-seed: Win and 49ers loss 6-seed: Loss or tie OR SF win or tie

Green Bay Packers (9-6-1)

Week 18 Matchup: Minnesota Vikings The Green Bay Packers are already locked into the 7-seed. They are the only playoff team with nothing to play for this week.