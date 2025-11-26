Exclusive: Nick Chubb Talks Texans, C.J. Stroud’s Leadership, REIGN Total Body Fuel Partnership & Much More

Essentials Inside The Story Nick Chubb spoke exclusively to EssentiallySports and revealed why he joined the Texans

Veteran running back Nick Chubb spoke with Essentially Sports as he goes through his first season with his new squad with the Houston Texans.

The former All-Pro opened up about his mindset coming back from a severe knee injury and deciding to join forces with C.J. Stroud in Houston after spending his entire NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

As the Texans have turned around a disappointing 0-3 start into winning six of their last eight games to jump right back into the Wild Card playoff hunt, Chubb’s workload and importance will increase and play a pivotal role in determining the team’s postseason fate.

He also detailed his partnership with REIGN Total Body Fuel and how it has impacted his performance on the football field.

Q: You’ve built a reputation as one of the toughest backs in football. What fuels your mindset every time you step on the field?

Chubb: Competing and doing my job. I take pride in being reliable and someone my teammates can count on.

Q: That knee injury was one of the toughest moments of your career. What was the hardest part of the rehab process, both physically and mentally?

Chubb: Mentally, just being patient. Recovery isn’t always pretty, but I showed up every day and stayed consistent.

Q: You recently partnered with REIGN Total Body Fuel. What led to the partnership?

Chubb: I’ve been drinking REIGN Total Body Fuel for a long time. It gives me steady, clean energy without all the extra stuff. It fits the way I train, so when the opportunity came up, it made sense.

Q: What separates this performance energy drink from everyone else?

Chubb: REIGN TBF lasts. It’s clean. And it keeps me locked in through the whole workout.

Q: What does it mean to represent the DNA of REIGN?

Chubb: For me, it means staying true to who I am: work hard, stay disciplined, don’t talk much. Just show up and do things the right way.

Q: Athletes often say injuries give them a new perspective. Did this setback change the way you view the game or your career?

Chubb: It reminded me how fast the game can be taken away. You appreciate every rep a little more after something like that.

Q: Now entering a new chapter with Houston, what personal goals have you set for yourself moving forward?

Chubb: Get back to playing at a high level. Help this team win. Keep pushing myself. That’s always the goal.

Q: Free agency brought you to Houston. Why did the Texans feel like the right fit for you?

Chubb: They believed in me from the start. The culture stood out, and it felt like a place where I could make an impact right away.

Q: Fans love to know who players are off the field. What do you hope to bring to the Texans’ locker room beyond stats and production?

Chubb: Consistency, energy, and being someone the younger guys can lean on.

Q: You’re known for patience, vision, and power. Which part of your running style defines you most?

Chubb: Patience and power. I read it, hit it, and keep driving.

Q: Every great RB has defenders they circle. Who do you look forward to competing against?

Chubb: The physical guys…the ones who make you earn every yard. I always enjoy any of those matchups.

Q: When fans think of Nick Chubb, there are a lot of highlights. Is there one run or moment that captures who you are as a player?

Chubb: Really, any run where I’m fighting through contact and pushing for extra yards!

Q: You’re now playing under DeMeco Ryans and alongside C.J. Stroud. What are your impressions of them as leaders?

Chubb: DeMeco sets the tone. C.J. is calm and steady. Both guys lead in a way I respect.

Q: The Texans’ offense is getting a lot of buzz. How do you see your style fitting into this system?

Chubb: I think it fits well. I run physical and keep the chains moving, and that helps open everything else up.