Exclusive: Ravens Veteran Ronnie Stanley Talks About Protecting Lamar Jackson, My Cause My Cleats, Myles Garrett & More

The Baltimore Ravens have gone from one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season to one of the hottest teams with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson back under center. Baltimore has won five straight games to take over the AFC North lead.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving Day clash with the division rival Cincinnati Bengals, All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley of the Ravens spoke with Essentially Sports about his My Cause My Cleats campaign, partnership with USAA, and all things Ravens heading into the final stretch of the 2025 NFL season.

Stanley is doing his part on and off the field during the 2025 campaign, leading the every-game-is-a-playoff game approach that has turned a seemingly lost season into a division title fight heading into Week 13 against the Bengals.

The race for the AFC North division title is heating up. Are you and your teammates circling the two match-ups with the Steelers in the final stretch?

“We’re just trying to win the next game. That’s why I always preach when the next game go 1-0 for the week. So we got the [Cincinnati] Bengals in a couple of days. So that’s all I’m focused on right now.”

This year, your My Cause My Cleats campaign is titled My Paws My Cleats. What inspired the custom design, and what message do you hope viewers will take away from seeing it in Week 12 and potentially on Thanksgiving?

“I teamed up with USAA. They’re the food service partner for our team. And we’re bringing awareness for K9s for Warriors. And they provide service dogs for veterans. And that’s something very important for USAA and for me as well, coming from a military family, and with my foundation being working with shelter dogs, of bringing them out, training them, and bringing them into community with people, like there’s a lot of synergy between canine forwarders and my foundation.”

Why is the Ronnie Stanley Foundation and USAA a perfect fit for this?

“Not only do I come from a military family, but canines for warriors, you know, training dogs to be service dogs and putting them with veterans is very similar to what my foundation does with taking dogs from shelters and not getting them to service level dogs to train them to be house trained and bringing them and connecting them with people in the community and a lot of them being veterans and so it was very similar things that we were doing.”

At the end of the day, what impact do you hope this project has for, you know, whether it’s for veterans, rescue dogs, or for fans who hear these stories?

“Not only to bring awareness to the dogs and the benefit they could bring to people, but also the stories from the veterans, and being able to hear their stories and how much having a dog impacted their life and benefited them post-service. I think that’s something that people can really take something from.”

You’ve protected Lamar Jackson for years now. How has your chemistry with him evolved, and what is something that fans don’t see about what it takes to keep a quarterback like Lamar upright?

“We just know each other like brothers. We understand each other’s personalities and how we are. I feel like we both understand what we want, and our day is to win. And I think that’s always kept us on the same page.”

With Maryland authorizing $600 million specifically for upgrades to your stadium, what kind of investment does that mean for the locker room, training facilities, and everyday experience for players like you?

“We’ve already seen some upgrades in our facility. This offseason, they upgraded our aquatics room. We got a new lap pool, larger cold tubs, hot tubs, and a better-designed sauna and steam room area. So that whole area got refurbished already. And they’re saying they’re doing more stuff throughout the facility. So it’s all looking good.”

Who is the toughest pass rusher to face in the NFL?

“Myles Garrett.”

No question, Myles Garrett?

“Yeah, I don’t think there’s a question.”

The Ravens are one of the most respected locker rooms in the league. Who are the voices in the room that inspire you, and how do you try to lead?

“You mean like from the past?”

Past, current, whoever comes to mind.

“Guys I looked up to were like Marshal Yonda. That was a voice that always inspired me. Terrell Suggs, guys like that.”

You talked about wanting to leave a legacy in Baltimore. What does the Ronnie Stanley legacy look like for you?

“Someone who not only gave his all for the team. But tried to help the community and really become part of Baltimore and part of the community.”

Left tackle is one of the most mentally demanding positions in football. What’s the biggest misconception people have about the position you play?

“The biggest misconception? I think there’s quite a few, but yeah, it’s harder than it looks. I’ll just say that.”

After the Jets’ win, you said, ‘While winning is great, reaching our goal, we need to be better.’ What specifically can the Ravens do to improve moving forward?

“Execute better. Communicate better, be on the same page. I think that’s just our biggest thing is, just executing better.”

Lamar mentioned that the offense needs to match the level the defense is playing at right now. As a veteran, what do you think the offense must do to hold up its end of the challenge?

“I think we’ve got to execute better. Kind of the same thing. I think that’s the thing, everyone being on the same page, knowing the job and whatever look we get, making sure that everyone’s on the right people.”