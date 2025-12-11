Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Advice on Puka Nacua, Ja’Marr Chase and Others for Week 15

The fantasy football playoffs are finally here for most of you. After a long 14-week grind, all that’s left is three more weeks to crown a champion of your league. Getting your lineup right has never been more important, because you never want to be a first-round exit.

We’ve already done quarterback and running back rankings, so today, I’ll be counting down the top-20 fantasy wide receivers for Week 15.

Before we start, here are a handful of players who just missed the list.

Mike Evans vs Atlanta

DK Metcalf vs Miami

Justin Jefferson vs Dallas

Christian Watson vs Denver

Rome Odunze vs Cleveland

20. Michael Wilson

Imago October 12, 2025: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson 14 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_092 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Matchup: Houston Texans

I had to put Michael Wilson somewhere on this list, because he’s been absolutely balling out in recent weeks. BUT, his matchup this week is absolutely brutal. The Houston Texans have been shutting down opposing offenses all year long, but they’ve turned it up a notch in the past few weeks. I don’t think Arizona scores more than 10 points in this game, so I’m putting Wilson at 20, but I would feel like an absolute moron if I left him off this list and he went off for another big game. He has an extremely high ceiling, but be aware that his floor is extremely low as well.

19. Courtland Sutton

Matchup: Green Bay Packers

Courtland Sutton is having a pretty good season thus far. He’s the WR18 on the year and is averaging about 12.5 fantasy points per game. I don’t love his matchup this week, but he’s going to see 6+ targets and get 60+ yards, and if he can add a touchdown, even better.

18. Ladd McConkey

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs

Ladd McConkey has been a tale of three seasons. He started slow, got hot in the middle, and has cooled off quite a bit in recent weeks. He’s still the top receiver in Los Angeles, and if the Chargers want to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s going to need to put some numbers on the board. This is a pretty stingy KC defense, though, so I don’t foresee him having a massive day, but 12+ points should be the sweet spot.

17. Stefon Diggs

Matchup: Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs has been very disappointing the last two weeks, but before that, he’d scored 10+ in five consecutive games. Diggs is clearly the WR1 in New England, and last time he played the Buffalo Bills, his former team, he scored 25 fantasy points. I don’t quite think he’ll reach that mark again, but there will be opportunities for him to make some big plays.

16. Wan’Dale Robinson

Imago Source: Wan’Dale Robinson’s Instagram

Matchup: Washington Commanders

Wan’Dale Robinson is having a career year, but his fantasy production has been lacking recently. However, he has a great matchup against the Washington Commanders, who have one of the worst defenses in the league. I mean, they made Minnesota’s offense look great last week. There’s no reason Robinson can’t take advantage and have a pretty solid day.

15. Zay Flowers

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals

Zay Flowers has consistently been a great WR2 all year long. He’s scored between 11 and 15 points in eight of his 13 games this season, and now he’s coming off a 20-point performance and gets to play a bad Bengals defense. He did score just 0.6 points against the Bengals last time, but as I said in the QB rankings when talking about Lamar Jackson, I don’t see that bad of a defense stopping the same team twice. Flowers should easily hit that 13-15 range this week.

14. A.J. Brown

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders

Do I feel great about this? No. But all A.J. Brown has done in the weeks leading up to the playoffs is show that he can still be an asset in fantasy football. He’s scored 12+ in each of his last four games and has become the focal point of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense once again. I’m going against him in one of my leagues, so I’m praying this doesn’t happen, but I think he’ll have a solid outing against a bad Vegas defense.

13. Jakobi Meyers

Matchup: New York Jets

Ever since Jakobi Meyers joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s been going off. He’s built and quick connection with Trevor Lawrence, and has scored 15+ points in each of the last three games. I don’t see that changing this week. The Jags should take care of business against the Jets, and I expect Meyers to be a big part of the offense.

12. Jaylen Waddle

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers Oct 5, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle 17 misses a catch during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCoryxKnowltonx 20251005_tbs_fg6_172

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers

Ever since Tyreek Hill’s injury, Jaylen Waddle has become one of the best fantasy receivers in the entire league. His production has dipped a bit in recent weeks, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass defense is not all that good, and I think the Miami Dolphins would love nothing more than to upset the Steelers and potentially knock them out of the AFC North lead. To do that, Waddle is going to have to have a big day, so I can see a 15+ point performance coming.

11. Tee Higgins

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens

Tee Higgins has been very hit or miss this season, but I think he’ll hit this game. The Ravens don’t have a great pass defense, and he didn’t get the pleasure of playing his AFC North rivals two weeks ago. He’ll want to get the best of them this time around, so I expect Higgins to catch a handful of passes and get into the end zone on Sunday.

10. Emeka Egbuka

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons

I know. I know. Emeka Egbuka has been stinking it up recently. But Mike Evans is playing, and that’s made all the difference this year. When Evans plays, Egbuka is averaging 16.7 points per game because he doesn’t get the full attention of the defense. Add on the fact that Jalen McMillan is going to be back, too, and it’s shaping up to be a big game for Egbuka. It is VERY risky to start him this week, especially on TNF, but I’m starting him over Wan’Dale Robinson in my FLEX in one of my leagues, so I’m putting my money where my mouth is.

9. Chris Olave

Matchup: Carolina Panthers

Ever since Tyler Shough took over as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback and Rashid Shaheed was traded, Chris Olave has been feasting. Take out last game when he was literally playing in a monsoon, and Olave is averaging 17.3 points per game over his last three, which includes a 21-point outing against Carolina, who he plays this week. He and Shough have a great connection, so he’s easily a top-15, if not top-10 WR this week.

8. Rashee Rice

Imago October 27, 2025, Kansas City, Mo, USA: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 runs pas the defense of Washington Commanders safety Tyler Owens 18 and safety Quan Martin 20 to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City USA – ZUMAm67_ 20251027_zaf_m67_006 Copyright: xEmilyxCurielx

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers

Rashee Rice has been one of the top fantasy receivers since he returned from his six-game suspension, but he had a rough outing against the Texans. He should be just fine, though. Los Angeles poses another tough test, but he’s going to get a lot of targets, and I’ll bet he’s looking to make up for that crucial drop last week. Should be on 20-point watch, but likely ends up in the high-teens.

7. Davante Adams

Matchup: Detroit Lions

Davante Adams isn’t on that same 20+ points per game pace he was on earlier this year, but he’s still a dangerous red zone threat, and the Los Angeles Rams should score a heap of points this weekend. Detroit’s run defense is very good, but their secondary is banged up and struggling. Adams and his counterpart (who we’ll talk about later) should have big games on Sunday.

6. George Pickens

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings

George Pickens has been the Dallas Cowboys’ WR1A alongside CeeDee Lamb, but there’s a decent chance Lamb misses this game with a concussion he suffered last week (which is why he’s not on this list). If that’s the case, Pickens should have a monster game against the Vikings, but even if Lamb does play, Pickens is still a WR1 in fantasy this week. This offense is too potent to have him any lower than six, especially if Lamb is out.

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams

Amon-Ra St. Brown battled through an ankle injury last week and still put up 15 fantasy points. Now, he’s had 10 days to get healthy for the Lions’ biggest matchup of the season against the Rams, who have a very good defense. Still, St. Brown should get a ton of work, and no matter who’s covering him, he should be able to win more often than not. This game is going to have a ton of passing yards between both teams, so St. Brown is one of three WRs in this matchup to crack the top-seven.

4. Nico Collins

Imago September 15, 2025: Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins 12 puts his helmet on during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20250915_zma_c04_022 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals

Nico Collins really got his season rolling when Davis Mills took over under center, but he hasn’t missed a beat since C.J. Stroud returned. He’s gone for 90+ yards in four of his last five games, and the Arizona Cardinals have one of the worst pass defenses in football. He should feast on Sunday. 20+ points feels very obtainable.

3. Ja’Marr Chase

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens

Ja’Marr Chase has seen 22 targets in his last two games with Joe Burrow under center, and that shouldn’t change this weekend when he faces the Ravens for the second time this season. Last time, just two weeks ago, he scored 18 points and had 14 targets, and he did that without a touchdown. I would expect to see a similar stat line from his this weekend, and if he gets into the end zone, his ceiling is the overall WR1.

2. Puka Nacua

Matchup: Detroit Lions

For many of the same reasons Davante Adams is a must-start this week, so it Puka Nacua. This Detroit secondary is super banged up, and Nacua is coming off one of his best performances of the season. There’s going to be a lot of offense in this game, and Nacua should be the leading receiver between both teams.

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is almost always going to be the top wide receiver in fantasy. He’s having a monster season for Seattle, and this week he faces an Indianapolis Colts defense that hasn’t been super great this year, even after the addition of Sauce Gardner. It will be an interesting matchup, but Seattle just doesn’t have anyone else to throw the ball to, so JSN gets an unbelievable amount of targets each week.