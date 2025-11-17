Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Start-Sit Advice on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Stefon Diggs & Others for NFL Week 12

Fantasy football is hard. If you’re reading this article, it’s probably because you want some help setting your lineup for the week. With the fantasy football playoffs right around the corner, getting your lineup right has never been more important.

Last week, I did a decent job with my rankings. I almost nailed Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s projection – I put him down for 20.5 and he scored 20.6. I had Drake London eighth, and he finished 10th. I put Nico Collins in my top 10 despite Davis Mills starting, and he finished as a top-three receiver. And I was pretty close with Stefon Diggs’ ranking. However, I do need to count my losses as well.

I missed both of the Rams’ receivers. I had Davante Adams and Puka Nacua in my top five. I thought their passing attack would be too much for Seattle to handle, and while they had success throwing the ball, Matthew Stafford only threw for 130 yards. Nacua and Adams finished with 14.3 and 7.1 points, respectively. I was also way off on Amon-Ra St. Brown, who I thought would have a huge day against Philadelphia. Detroit’s offense ended up struggling much more than I thought it would, and St. Brown caught just two passes.

I was not aided by the fact that there were a lot of unusual suspects who had big games this week. Michael Wilson finished as WR1, Deebo Samuel finished as WR4, Christian Watson was WR6, Jameson Williams was WR7, and Tyrell Shavers was WR9. A lot of the top dogs underperformed this week, while some sleepers went off.

Today, I’ll be giving WR rankings another shot. But before we get started, here’s a list of receivers on a bye and some guys who just missed the cut.

WRs On Bye

Courtland Sutton

Troy Franklin

Jaylen Waddle

Ladd McConkey

Keenan Allen

Deebo Samuel

Honorable Mentions

Khalil Shakir

Wan’Dale Robinson

Romeo Doubs

A.J. Brown

Brian Thomas Jr.

Christian Watson

20. DK Metcalf

Matchup: Chicago Bears

DK Metcalf’s fantasy production has fallen off a cliff these past few weeks. Pittsburgh’s offense is really struggling, especially through the air, and with Aaron Rodgers’ Week 12 status up in the air, he becomes a very questionable fantasy play this week. Still, he’s a true WR1 and has a pretty good matchup, so he just sneaks in at No. 19.

Projection: 13.0 points

19. Marvin Harrison Jr.

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jacoby Brissett are building a connection, and it’s shown in the past two weeks. Harrison, who started the season slowly, has scored 14+ in each of his last two games, and I don’t think Jacksonville has anybody who can completely shut him down. Should have a pretty good game this week.

Projection: 13.2 points

18. Chris Olave

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons

With Rashid Shaheed gone, Chris Olave is easily the New Orleans Saints’ best wide receiver. In his first game without Shaheed, Olave scored 21 points, and his connection with Tyler Shough was evident. I still want to see him and Shough do it again before I’m ready to put him in the top-15 every week, though.

Projection: 13.6 points

17. Zay Flowers

Matchup: New York Jets

Zay Flowers has been in great form recently, scoring 10+ points in his last seven games. He’s been Baltimore’s top receiver all year long, and now he gets to play a New York Jets defense that is pretty average. I don’t think he’s going to score 17+, but he should be in for another solid double-digit effort.

Projection: 14.0 points

16. George Pickens

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles

George Pickens has been one of the most reliable fantasy wide receivers, even with CeeDee Lamb in the lineup. He’s scored double-digit points every week since Week 2 and has put up 14+ in all but one of those weeks. Philly’s defense poses a big challenge; they’ve been very good in recent weeks, but Pickens should at least hit the 13-point mark this week.

Projection: 14.3 points

15. DeVonta Smith

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys

I know the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense has been up and down this year, but they play one of the worst defenses in the league this week, and DeVonta Smith has been the more consistent of their two star wideouts. There’s a real chance he ends up with two catches, but pretty much every offense has found success against Dallas. No reason Philly can’t, too.

Projection: 14.4 points

14. Tet McMillan

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers

Tet McMillan had a massive game on Sunday as the Carolina Panthers took down the Atlanta Falcons, catching eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. It was his best game as a pro, and if the Panthers want to move to 7-5 this week, he’s going to have to go off again. I expect Carolina to look his way quite often in this game, and I think he’ll perform well.

Projection: 14.5 points

13. Emeka Egbuka

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams

Emeka Egbuka is too good for his own good. He’s being doubled pretty much all game, and it’s affected his fantasy production in recent weeks. Still, it’s hard to say a guy who’s averaging over 10 targets per game over his last four isn’t going to perform well, especially in a massive NFC matchup.

Projection: 14.8 points

12. Justin Jefferson

Matchup: Green Bay Packers

It’s hard to put a receiver of Justin Jefferson’s caliber at No. 12, but when his quarterback sucks, there’s not much he can do. Jefferson has 21 targets in the last two games, but has just nine catches. And if you’ve watched Jefferson play, you know he’s not one to drop a whole lot of passes. J.J. McCarthy is really struggling right now, and I just don’t trust him against a good Green Bay defense. Still, hard to project Jefferson to get less than 14 points.

Projection: 14.9

11. Rome Odunze

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers

As a Rome Odunze owner in two leagues, his inconsistent production these past five or six weeks has been very annoying. However, he plays a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that gives up 40+ points per game to opposing wide receivers, which is the most in the league. Theoretically, he should have a big game, but we’ll see if Chicago’s offense can be more consistent.

Projection: 15.1 points

10. Tee Higgins

Matchup: New England Patriots

Tee Higgins has been one of the main beneficiaries of the Joe Flacco trade. He’s put up some massive numbers in recent weeks, and with next week potentially being Flacco’s last as Cincinnati’s starter, he’s going to air it out. My money’s on Flacco giving Higgins a few deep shots and some jump balls in the end zone.

Projection: 15.4 points

9. Michael Pittman

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs

Before his Week 10 stinker, Michael Pittman had scored 20+ points in three straight games. Coming off a bye, he and the Indianapolis Colts’ offense should be well prepared for a tough test against the Kansas City Chiefs. I don’t expect Indy’s rushing attack to be as potent as it’s been in most games, so Daniel Jones will have to throw more, which means Pittman should get a ton of targets.

Projection: 15.5 points

8. Nico Collins

Matchup: Buffalo Bills

Nico Collins has scored 20+ in each of his last two games with Davis Mills, but C.J. Stroud should be back this week, and his track record with Stroud isn’t nearly as good. Still, Buffalo’s defense hasn’t been all that great this year, and if Houston’s going to keep pace, Collins is going to have to be a huge part of their game plan.

Projection: 15.9 points

7. Davante Adams

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Davante Adams just can’t stop catching touchdowns. He’s had seven over his last four games, and two of those have been with Puka Nacua healthy. Both of these guys are legit WR1 options in fantasy every single week, and I think this game against Tampa will be fairly high scoring. Adams should get into the end zone at least once.

Projection: 16.2 points

6. Stefon Diggs

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals

Stefon Diggs has been a model of consistency. He’s scored 12-19 points in his last five games and is a massive reason the New England Patriots just keep on winning. This week, Diggs faces a Cincinnati defense that is absolutely awful. They cannot get stops against good offenses, so Diggs should get a ton of work this week.

Projection: 16.5 points

5. Rashee Rice

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts

Rashee Rice has been an elite fantasy weapon since returning from his six-game suspension. He is very clearly the Chiefs’ WR1, and with a massive game against the Colts on the docket, he should be in for a big game. The Chiefs are going to have to score some points to win this game, and Rice should be a massive part of their passing attack yet again.

Projection: 17.1 points

4. Ja’Marr Chase

Matchup: New England Patriots

Like I said earlier, Flacco knows this could be his last rodeo this year, so I think he’s going to let the ball fly, especially in a game that the Bengals are not projected to win. Higgins should be in for a big day, but Ja’Marr Chase will be Flacco’s main target. He’s going to need a big game if Cincy wants a chance in this game.

There is some concern that Chase could be suspended for this game. He and Jalen Ramsey got in a fight on Sunday, which Ramsey claims was caused by Chase spitting on him. The referees didn’t see it, but the NFL has way more cameras than we see. If he did indeed spit on Ramsey, the precedent is there for him to be suspended for a game.

Projection: 17.6 points

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Matchup: New York Giants

To me, there’s a pretty clear top three wide receivers this week. Coming in the last place on the podium is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who faces a very easy New York Giants defense that gives up 36 points to opposing wide receivers per game. Even when Detroit is running the football down people’s throats, St. Brown gets his targets. Easy 19 points this week.

Projection: 19.0 points

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Matchup: Tennessee Titans

It’s hard to put someone like Jaxon Smith-Njigba anywhere but first on this list, but this game feels like it’s going to be a blowout, which could mean slightly less production for the NFL’s leading receiver. He should still get plenty of work this week, but it might be for three quarters instead of four.

Projection: 20.2 points

1. Puka Nacua

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taking pole position this week is none other than Puka Nacua. Adams has emerged and will take a bit of Nacua’s production away, but in a game like this, LA is going to have to throw the ball a ton in order to win. Nacua should get a ton of targets, and considering Seattle’s potential blowout, Nacua gets the slight nod over JSN.

Projection: 21.0 points