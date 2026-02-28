15 Biggest Winners and Losers From Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Combine: Taylen Green Dominates, Jalon Daniels Disappoints

Saturday is the day every NFL fan looks forward to at the NFL Scouting Combine. The quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers took the field for tests and workouts, and all eyes were on top prospects such as Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Ty Simpson and plenty of others.
We’ve given our winners and losers from day one and day two of the NFL Combine, so now it’s time to highlight the winners and losers from Saturday’s group.
Winner: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
We all knew Taylen Green would be a winner at the combine. He’s not the best passer in this draft class, but he’s easily the best athlete at the quarterback position. That was on full display early when he shattered the QB vertical leap record by three inches with a 43.5-inch jump AND the QB broad jump record by five inches with an 11-foot, 2-inch jump.
On top of his record-breaking jumps, Green ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, which is the second-best time by a quarterback in NFL Combine history. Oh, and I forgot to mention he’s also 6-foot-6, 223 pounds with an absolute cannon for an arm. Someone is going to take a shot on him much earlier than expected and see if they can’t get anything out of him. Taysom Hill 2.0?
Loser: Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas
Jalon Daniels was in the same boat as Taylen Green. He’s not a great pure passer, but he was a great runner in college, so many were hoping to see him show off his speed at the combine. He skipped the vertical and broad jump, but elected to run the 40, but only put up a 4.66. That’s still well above average for a quarterback, but for him, it was a very disappointing time.
Winner: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
Another running back that made an impression at the NFL Combine was Seth McGowan out of Kentucky. The former Wildcat ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash, which ranked sixth among running backs, but he showed off his elite athleticism in the vertical and broad jumps. McGowan leapt 42.5 inches in the vertical (3.5 inches higher than any other running back) and 10 feet, 11 inches in the broad jump (three inches further than any other running back).
Like I said earlier, outside of Love and Price, there’s not clear order to this running back class, so a standout performance like this will certainly help his draft stock.
Loser: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
Emmett Johnson was one of the running backs in the RB2 conversation before the combine, but he’s probably going to fall out of those conversations after Saturday’s performance. Johnson finished last among running backs in the 40 with a 4.56-second time, finished fourth to last in the vertical with at 35.5 inches and third to last in the broad at 10 feet even. And he’s only 5-foot-10, 202 pounds. Not a great showing for the former Cornhusker.
Winner: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
Cole Payton has received a lot of hype recently after a very strong performance at the Senior Bowl, so the NFL Combine was the perfect opportunity for him to cement himself as one of the better passers in this draft class, and that’s exactly what he did. The lefty weighed in at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds and finished third among QBs in the 40 (4.56 seconds) and second in the vertical leap (40 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 10 inches), only to Green. This is a pretty weak QB class behind Fernando Mendoza, so Payton’s performance has certainly helped him jump a QB or two on some team’s big boards.
Loser: Vinny Anthony, WR, Wisconsin
Vinny Anthony entered the combine with a late-round draft projection, and he certainly didn’t help his draft stock on Saturday. Coming in at an even six feet and 183 pounds, he’s a bit undersized and he needed to make up for that with some good testing numbers, those did not come. He finished with a 4.54-second 40-yard dash, which was among the worst in today’s group, with a 34.5-inch vertical, which was well below the receiver average. There weren’t many big losers on Saturday, but Anthony was certainly one of them.
Winner: Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy
Eli Heidenreich was a 900-yard receiver for Navy last season, but he’s making the transition to running back during the pre-draft process, and he performed really well on Saturday. Heidenreich finished top-six in the 40-yard dash (4.44 seconds) and vertical leap (35.5 inches) with a respectable 10-foot broad jump. But I thought he really performed well in the on-field workouts.
As a former receiver, Heidenreich was probably the most impressive route runner of the group, but he also showed off some shifty feet in drills as a runner. Teams wanted to see how he looked as a pure runner, and I think it’s safe to say he answered a lot of their questions.
Loser: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
Malachi Fields has been shooting up draft boards since a very promising Senior Bowl performance, but his meteoric rise might’ve come to a halt on Saturday. Nobody expected Fields to be a burner, but he was the slowest receiver in the first group with a 4.61-second 40-yard dash. And he didn’t do himself many favors in the vertical or broad jump, with pretty pedestrian numbers in both of those tests. He’s still likely to go in the second round, but maybe the first-round hype was a bit too much.
Winner: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
All the talk about the running back class has been centered around Jeremiyah Love and his teammate Jadarian Price, but let’s show some love to Mike Washington Jr. out of Arkansas. The former Razorback tested extremely well, running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash (fastest of all RBs) with a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump (both of which ranked second among RBs). And the craziest part about it all is he did it at 6-foot-1, 223 pounds.
The RB2 spot in this draft class is wide open. Mike Washington entered today as a mid-round pick, but his performance today definitely shot him up some draft boards. He could be RB2 or RB3 in this draft class by the time it’s all said and done.
Loser: Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU
At 5-foot-8, 191 pounds, Aaron Anderson really needed to test well at the NFL Combine to improve his draft stock. He’s a speedy receiver, but instead of displaying his speed, he elected not to run the 40-yard dash. But he did decide to take part in the vertical and broad jumps, but he finished dead last among receivers with a 30-inch vertical and a 9-foot, 5-inch broad jump. Skipping out on what would’ve been his best test while taking part in his two worst tests was just a head scratching decision.
Winner: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
There were so many winners on Saturday, it’s hard to keep track of them all, but Oklahoma’s Deion Burks has to be on this list. He topped the wide receiver timing sheets with a 4.30 40-yard dash while also leaping 42.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet, 11 inches in the broad jump. He’s a bit undersized at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, so he needed a performance like this to maintain his top-100 player status.
Winner: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell might’ve been the most impressive receiver at the NFL Combine. First, he weighed in at 6-foot-5, 216 pounds, and then he ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical and an 11-foot, 2-inch broad jump. You don’t see receivers with that size and athleticism come along very often. For reference, Julio Jones, who was 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, ran a 4.42 with a 38.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot, 3-inch broad jump. That’s how athletic this guy is, and he’s two inches taller.
Loser: Caullin Lacy, WR, Louisville
Chris Bell is the top Louisville receiver in the draft, but a lot of people were excited to see what Caullin Lacy could do at the combine, but he did not perform very well. First, he put up mediocre numbers in the jumps, with a 33.5-inch vertical and a 9-foot, 8-inch broad jump, which both ranked in the bottom five of all receivers. He then ran a 4.55-second, which was in the bottom 10 among all receivers. Just not a great showing for someone already projected to go late in the draft.
Winner: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
Brenen Thompson was a 1,000-yard receiver last year, but he’s only 5-foot-9, so he really needed to put on a show in the 40-yard dash, and he absolutely delivered. After Zavion Thomas put up the fastest time of the day with a 4.28, Thompson immediately responded with a 4.26-second time. Then, on his second run, Thompson didn’t quite hit that mark, but still ran a 4.30. Pretty strong performance for the speedster out of Mississippi State.
Winner: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU
Zavion Thomas was a bit of a do-it-all player for LSU. He was a receiver, a return man and ever played a little bit of running back. His speed is his biggest asset, and he put it on full display on Saturday, running a 4.28-second 40-yard dash in his first attempt before opting out of his second attempt. He’s a day three guy, but his 4.2 speed should boost him over some other late round guys.