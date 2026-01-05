55 Mind-Blowing Numbers From NFL Week 18: Cowboys Back-to-Back Losing Seasons, Shedeur Sanders’ Record-Breaking Season and More

Week 18 of the NFL season came and went with not a whole lot of action outside of Saturday and Sunday Night Football, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a lot to pull from this week. It’s incredible seeing how even the most boring weeks can produce the wildest stats, so today, I went through and found 50 of the most mind-blowing numbers that defined Week 18, and the 2025 season as a whole.

.500: The Dallas Cowboys have finished under .500 for the second straight season. The last time the Cowboys recorded back-to-back losing seasons was in 2001 and 2002. This is the first time in my life I’ve seen the Cowboys have back-to-back sub-.500 seasons.

92: The New York Jets became the first team since 1933 to not record a single interception all season. It had been 92 years since a team last went the entire year without a pick. And for context, the passing leader that year had 973 passing yards. This year, the passing leader has 4,707. We will never see anything like this again.

18.8: Shedeur Sanders finished the 2025 season with an 18.8 quarterback rating. That breaks the record for the lowest single-season QBR, breaking Jimmy Clausen’s 2010 mark of 20.6.

3.9: The Baltimore Ravens defense gave up 3.9 yards per play when Kyle Hamilton was on the field. Once he left with an injury, that number jumped to 6.9, allowing the Pittsburgh Steelers offense to get going and ultimately come from behind to win this game.

9.3: Zay Flowers had 9.3 yards of separation on his second touchdown catch of the night. He had almost a full first down of distance from every defender on a crucial drive with 2:20 left on the clock. How did Pittsburgh let him get that open?

253: Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson combined for 253 passing yards on passes thrown 10+ yards downfield in the second half. They also threw three touchdown passes that traveled 20+ yards through the air in the fourth quarter, which is the most in a quarter by a QB duo in a decade.

294: Aaron Rodgers threw for 294 yards in the Steelers’ win over the Ravens on SNF. It was his most passing yards in a game this entire season. It’s hard to believe Rodgers went the whole year without hitting the 300-yard mark.

86: Chris Boswell had made his last 86 PATs heading into Sunday night’s game. He shanked the PAT on the Steelers’ final touchdown, which gave Baltimore the chance to win the game with a field goal of their own as time expired. Luckily for Boswell, Loop missed.

9: It has been nine seasons since the Steelers last won a playoff game. They have made the playoffs five times during that stretch, even earning a first-round bye in 2017, but they have lost in the Divisional or Wild Card round in all five of those playoff appearances. Can they break the streak this year against Houston?

23: To give Steelers fans some hope, Pittsburgh has won 23 straight Monday Night Football games at home. They will host Houston on Monday night in the Wild Card round.

100-9: T.J. Watt joins Hall of Famers Julius Peppers and Lawrence Taylor as the only players in NFL history to log 100+ sacks and 9+ interceptions in their career.

1,500-15: For the second straight season, Derrick Henry finished the year with 1,500+ rushing yards and 15+ rushing touchdowns. He is the only player in NFL history to reach those numbers at 30+ years old, and he’s now done it twice at 31 and 32.

He also joins Barry Sanders as the only player in NFL history to rush for 1,500+ yards in five different seasons.

60,000: There have been over 60,000 field goal attempts in NFL history. Tyler Loop’s miss was the first of those to come in the final seconds of the final week with both teams’ playoff chances in the balance.

30: The Houston Texans gave up 30 points to the Colts on Sunday. This was the most points they’ve given up in a single game all year. They better hope it was a one-off, and they’ll be back to normal next week.

13,000: Travis Kelce became the third tight end in NFL history to log 13,000+ receiving yards in their career, joining Tony Gonzalez (15,127) and Jason Witten (13,046).

6: The Kansas City Chiefs lost six straight games to end the year. The last time the Chiefs lost six straight games was in 2012, when they lost eight in a row in the middle of the season.

0-8: To make matters worse for KC, the Chiefs finished the year 0-8 against playoff teams. Yikes.

1,621: James Cook finished the year as the NFL’s rushing leader with 1,621 yards, beating out the likes of Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson. Cook’s 1,621 yards are the second-lowest total for an NFL leader since 2020.

4: There have been four 3rd-and-15 designed run plays that have gained first downs this season. The Seattle Seahawks have accounted for all four of them, including one this week against San Fran.

3: The Seahawks held the 49ers to just three points on Saturday to secure the 1-seed in the NFC. Entering this game, the Niners had scored 37, 42 and 48 points in their last three games. Just an incredible defensive effort.

-69: The Carolina Panthers finished the season with a -69 point differential, and still made the playoffs. The only teams in NFL history to make the postseason with a worse point differential were the 2004 Rams (-74), 2011 Broncos (-81) and 2010 Seahawks (-97). All three won in the Wild Card round.

0.23: Myles Garrett had a get-off speed of 0.23 seconds on his record-breaking 23rd sack of the season. He leads the league in average get-off speed with an average of 0.70 seconds. He really wanted that record.

13: Drake Maye recorded a 129.4 passer rating on Sunday. It’s his 13th 100+ passer rating game this season, passing Tom Brady for the most in a single season in Patriots franchise history.

71.7: Maye also leads the NFL in completion percentage (72.0) this season. That puts him in a tie with Drew Brees for fifth all-time in a single season, and he’s only 23 years old.

1-2: Every single NFL MVP since 2013 (Adrian Peterson) has been the 1- or 2-seed in their respective conference. Matthew Stafford, the player with the best odds to win MVP, is the 5-seed. Drake Maye, the player with the second-best odds, is the 2-seed. It will be interesting to see if this trend breaks in 2025.

46: Stafford threw 46 passing touchdowns this season. Every quarterback to lead the league with 46 or more passing touchdowns since 2000 has won the MVP that year. The only players to outright lead the NFL in pass yards and touchdowns while playing for the top scoring offense in the NFL since 1990 are Stafford in 2025 and five quarterbacks who all won MVP that season (Patrick Mahomes in 2022, Peyton Manning in 2013, Tom Brady in 2007 and Kurt Warner in 2001).

58: The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense gave up 58 points this season. They had nine interceptions or fumbles returned for a touchdown and gave up a safety. I would be interested to know if that’s some sort of NFL record.

1: The Patriots and Raiders have the same number of wins (1) against teams over .500 this season. Funny enough, the Raiders’ win came against the Patriots early in the season.

13+: In NFL history, only three teams have gone from losing 13+ games to winning 13+ games in one offseason. The 1999 Colts, the 2025 Patriots and the 2025 Jaguars. Crazy coincidence that two of the three teams to ever accomplish that feat did it in the same year. The Jags also had as many wins this year (13) as they had in 2023 and 2024 combined.

19-5: Trevor Lawrence is just the third QB in NFL history with 19 passing TDs and 5 rushing TDs in any eight-game span during the season, joining Lamar Jackson in 2019 and Cam Newton in 2015.

38: Lawrence’s 38 touchdown passes are also the highest for any QB in team history, passing Blake Bortles, who had 35 in 2015.

13: Liam Coen became just the seventh first-year coach to win 13 games in a season. Kevin O’Connell (2022), Matt LaFleur (2019), Jim Harbaugh (2011), Jim Caldwell (2009), Steve Mariucci (1997) and George Seifert (1989) are the others to accomplish this feat.

91: Christian McCaffrey has forced 91 missed tackles on runs this season, which is the most in the NFL. He also ranks seventh in the league in missed tackles forced (21) on receptions. Another incredible season for CMC.

236.4: CMC finished the season with more fantasy points from receiving plays only (236.4) than Saquon Barkley had in total this season (232.2).

24: Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix tied Russel Wilson for the most wins by a QB in the first two seasons of their career with 24 after the Broncos’ win over the Chargers on Sunday.

100: Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay joins Hall of Fame coaches Curly Lambeau and George Halas as the only coaches in NFL history to reach 100 wins before turning 40.

15: Matthew Stafford became the third player in NFL history to throw for 2+ touchdowns in 15 games in a single season.

6,709: The Rams led the NFL with 6,709 yards of total offense this season. They still fell nearly 800 yards short of the Saints all-time record of 7,474 yards set in 2011. Even with the 17th game, no team has come within 200 yards of the Saints’ record.

3.71: Puka Nacua averaged 3.71 yards per route run in 2025, which is the second-best total since 2015. The best over that span was Tyreek Hill’s 3.85 YPRR in 2023.

3.68: Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished right behind Nacua with 3.68 YPRR in 2025, which was the third-best total since 2015.

1,793: Smith-Njigba’s 1,793 receiving yards are the second most all-time by a player in a season before his 24th birthday. JSN finished just 16 yards short of Justin Jefferson’s mark (1809 in 2022). Smith-Njigba is also the first player in the Super Bowl era to lead the NFL in receiving yards while playing for a team that passed at a bottom-three rate in the NFL

1,303: Smith-Njigba demolished Seattle’s single-season record for receiving yards (1,303 by DK Metcalf in 2020) en route to becoming the first Seahawks player since Hall of Famer Steve Largent to lead the NFL in receiving yards.

4.4: Cam Little had a 4.4 percent chance to make his 67-yard field goal just before the half on Sunday. He now owns the longest kick (68 yards) and second-longest kick (67 yards) in NFL history.

19.1: Alec Pierce finished his breakout year averaging 19.1 air yards per catch, the most of any receiver in the NFL this season.

47: Pierce finished the season with 1,003 receiving yards on 47 receptions. That’s the fewest receptions to reach 1,000 yards since DeSean Jackson in 2010, who also did it on 47 catches.

57.2: Riley Leonard’s first career touchdown pass traveled 57.2 air yards. This was just one highlight of the day, as Leonard threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns against the best defense in football.

14: The Cardinals lost more games this season (14) than the rest of the NFC West combined (13). Jonathan Gannon has now been fired for the crimes he committed in Arizona.

2-15: Sauce Gardner had a worse record than any NFL team this season. During his time with the Jets and Colts, Gardner went a combined 2-15. The worst team in the NFL finished the season 3-14.

1: Tyler Shough ranks 1st among rookie quarterbacks in passing yards per game (216.7), completion percentage (67.6) and wins (5) this season, despite taking over in Week 9. Across the entire NFL, he ranks 7th, 3rd and 10th in those categories, respectively, since Week 9.

8: Tyler Allgeier finished the season with more rushing touchdowns (8) than Bijan Robinson (7). Last year, Robinson had 14 rushing touchdowns to Allgeier’s three.

0: The four AFC West teams combined for zero offensive touchdowns this week. This is the first time an entire division has played in the same week, and every one of them failed to score an offensive touchdown. The only other occurrence came in 1988, when the AFC East failed to do so.

101: Justin Jefferson had 101 receiving yards on Sunday. This was his first 100-yard game since Week 5, and just his third on the season.

1,000: Jefferson also eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season by 48 yards. It was the lowest mark of his career, even lower than his 1,074-yard season when he played just 10 games in 2023, and he has now gone for 1,000 yards in each of his first six years.

.815: NFL playoff teams that lost their regular season finale are 22-5 (.815) in home playoff games in the first round since 2011. The Bears, Eagles and Panthers all lost their regular season finale this year, and will host a Wild Card game.

.500: Every team in the NFC North finished above .500, while every team in the NFC South finished below .500 in 2025. If the Lions or Vikings were in the South, they’d be dancing right now.