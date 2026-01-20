55 Mind-Blowing Numbers That Defined the NFL Divisional Round

Essentials Inside The Story One wild weekend flipped playoff history on its head, with turnovers, overtime chaos, and record-breaking moments

Familiar powers flexed their dominance while unexpected names etched themselves into the stat books

The numbers from this round hint at why the road to the Lombardi just got unpredictable

The NFL Divisional Round is officially over. Eight teams entered, and now only four remain in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.

The NFL is a numbers game. Everything is statistically driven, so even when there are just four games on, we get countless mind-blowing stats. This week was no different. Here are 55 mind-boggling numbers from NFL Divisional Round weekend.

Bills at Broncos

Bills at Broncos

-4: The Buffalo Bills had a -4 turnover differential on Saturday. They fumbled three times and threw two interceptions, while the Denver Broncos only turned it over once.

1-98: Road teams are now 1-86 in the playoffs when they have a -3 or worse turnover differential.

19: Josh Allen now has 19 total touchdowns in the fourth quarter this season, which is tied for the most in a single season in NFL history.

0-9: Allen went 0-for-9 with two interceptions when throwing the ball 20+ yards downfield, which is tied for the most attempts downfield without a completion since 2016, when Next Gen Stats began tracking the stat.

2023: Allen turned the ball over five times on Saturday. It was his first game since 2023 with 3+ turnovers.

0-3: Since the NFL changed the playoff overtime rule, allowing both teams to possess the ball no matter what, Allen and the Bills are 0-3 in overtime playoff games. His three overtime losses are tied with Payton Manning and Aaron Rodgers for the most OT losses in playoff history without a win.

3: The Bills are the third team in NFL playoff history to score 30+ points and never punt and still lose the game. The only others were New England in Super Bowl 52 and the Chiefs in 2003.

3: The Bills are the first team in NFL history to lose three straight playoff games by three or fewer points.

1992: Deon Walker became the first Bills defensive lineman to record an interception in a playoff game since 1992.

19: Bo Nix’s 26-yard go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter was his 19th career touchdown pass of 20+ yards. That is the most in the NFL since the start of last season.

8: Nix’s eight game-winning drives this season are the most in a single season by a player 25 or younger in NFL history.

1: Jarrett Stidham will be the first quarterback in NFL history to start a conference championship game after not throwing a single pass in the regular season.

1972: Stidham is the first quarterback since Roger Staubach in 1972 to make his first start in the conference championship game.

9: Stidham will also be the ninth quarterback in NFL history to make his first start of the season in the playoffs. The other eight went 1-7 in those games, with the lone win coming from Frank Reich in 1992.

5: Crazy but true: the Broncos forced five turnovers on Saturday. That is just nine less than they had in 17 regular-season games. They had the fourth-fewest turnovers in the league with 14.

2021: Denver’s Frank Crum is the first offensive lineman to score a touchdown in a playoff game since Nick Allegretti in 2021.

2: Mecole Hardman and Frank Crum both caught touchdown passes on Saturday despite neither having a single catch entering the postseason.

32,000,000: The Broncos are paying Russell Wilson $32 million this season, which would make him the highest-paid player on their team if he were still in Denver. Incredible work Sean Payton has done with the Broncos this year.

Texans at Patriots

Texans at Patriots

2011: With the New England Patriots’ win on Sunday, every AFC Championship since 2011 has featured either the Patriots or Chiefs.

11: The Patriots have 11 more playoff victories than any other team in the NFL since 2002.

16: The Patriots also tied the Steelers for the most conference championship game appearances (16) in the AFC.

4: Despite all their playoff success, Drake Maye has become just the fourth Patriots quarterback to win more than one playoff game, joining Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe and Tony Eason.

15: Maye has tied the record for most wins in a quarterback’s first or second season with 15, matching Dan Marino, Kurt Warner and Russell Wilson. Not bad company.

4: With a touchdown on Sunday, Christian Kirk now has a receiving touchdown in four straight playoff games, which is the longest active streak in the league.

21: New England has now won 21 playoff games at Gillette Stadium, passing the 49ers for the most at any stadium in NFL history.

9: The Patriots have now won their last nine Divisional Round playoff games.

24-5: The Patriots are 24-5 at home in the playoffs (.828), which marks the highest winning percentage of any team in NFL history at home in the postseason.

2006: Marcus Jones recorded the Patriots’ first pick-six in the playoffs since Asante Samuel in 2006.

29.8: The Patriots’ defense forced 14 tight-window throws on 47 C.J. Stroud pass attempts. That 29.8 percent rate is the highest of any defense in the last six playoffs.

4: C.J. Stroud became the second quarterback since 2000 to throw four interceptions in the first half. The other was Trevor Lawrence against the Chargers in 2022, but he was able to complete a 27-point comeback in the second half.

Rams at Bears

Rams at Bears

55: Matthew Stafford has now led 55 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime in his career. That’s the most since he entered the league in 2009, and no other player has more than 44.

40+: Stafford is the only QB in NFL history to throw 40+ pass attempts, complete under 50 percent of his throws and throw for zero touchdowns and win a road game. Previously, quarterbacks were 0-99-1 in those games.

4-1: With a win over Caleb Williams, Matthew Stafford is now 4-1 in the playoffs against former No. 1 overall picks. He is also 4-1 in the Divisional Round or later in the playoffs.

47.6: Stafford’s 47.6 completion percentage was his lowest of the entire season. His second-lowest came last week against Carolina, where he completed 57.1 percent of his throws. He’s 44-for-84 (52.4 percent) in the postseason.

2002: Cobie Durant became the first Rams player to record an interception in back-to-back playoff games since Aeneas Williams in 2002.

2000: The Rams’ win on Sunday marked their first playoff win in below-freezing temperatures since 2000.

10: Sean McVay won his 10th playoff game as the head coach of the Rams. He has more playoff wins than any other coach in franchise history.

2-11: Kam Curl allowed just two of his four targets to be caught for 11 yards while breaking up a pass and making the game-sealing interception in overtime. He did that while leading the team in tackles with 13. He’s a free agent this spring…

51.2: Caleb Williams’14-yard game-tying touchdown pass in the fourth quarter traveled 51.2 air yards. It’s the longest completion by air distance in the red zone since at least 2016.

26.5: That same touchdown pass was thrown from 26.5 yards behind the line of scrimmage. According to Next Gen Stats, no other quarterback has completed a pass from more than 22 yards behind the LOS since at least 2016.

17.8: Cole Kmet’s touchdown grab in the closing moments of the fourth quarter had just a 17.8 percent chance to be completed. Seems a bit high to me, but still insane.

193: Colston Loveland has passed Sam LaPorta for the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in playoff history with 193.

49ers at Seahawks

49ers at Seahawks

95: Rashid Shaheed’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the first play of the game is the longest in the Seattle Seahawks’ playoff history.

22-145-3: Kenneth Walker had a career game on Saturday night, totalling 145 yards and three touchdowns on just 22 touches. He’s going to demand a lot of money in free agency.

3: Walker is the first Seahawks player with three rushing touchdowns in a playoff game since Sean Alexander in 2003.

2: Sam Darnold became the second player since 1970 to play for 5+ teams before getting his first playoff win. The only other guy to do it is Chris Chandler.

8: Since 2020, there have been eight playoff games between division rivals who split the regular-season series. The home teams are now 8-0 in those games.

0: In his last three playoff games, Mike Macdonald’s defenses have given up zero combined second-half points.

35: The Seahawks’ 35-point margin of victory is their largest since they dominated the Panthers in the Super Bowl 12 years ago.

6.3: The Seahawks’ defense is giving up just 6.3 points per game over their last three games, all of which have come against playoff teams (Carolina and San Francisco 2x).

37: The last time the Seahawks gave up over 10 points in a game was in Week 16, when the Rams, their NFC Championship opponents, scored 37 on them. Seattle still won that game, though.

41: The Seahawks’ 41 points is the third-most they’ve scored this season. They scored 44 points twice in the regular season against New Orleans and Arizona.

4: Since he was hired in 2017, Kyle Shanahan has scored less than seven points in a game just four times. Two of those have come against the Seahawks in the last three weeks.

124: Sam Darnold’s 124 passing yards were the fewest he’s had in a single game all season. Before this, his lowest total was 147 against Carolina in Week 17.

200+: Darnold hasn’t thrown for 200+ yards in his last three games. He’s gone for 147, 198, and 124 since his 270-yard performance against the Rams in Week 16.