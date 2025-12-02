50 Mind-Blowing Numbers From NFL Week 13: Micah Parsons’ Dominance, Drake Maye’s Record Completions & More

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. When it comes to football, sometimes a number tells the story better than a thousand words ever could.

Week 13 was a microcosm of what has been a futilely unpredictable NFL season. So we thought that rather than wasting too many words trying to explain the chaos, we’d let the numbers tell the story.

69.1: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye‘s career completion percentage after the 33-15 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night. That is the best completion percentage by a QB after his first 26 starts in NFL history.

25: After Week 13, the Patriots are the No. 1 seed under Maye (age 23), and the Chicago Bears are the No. 1 NFC seed under Caleb Williams (24). Since seeding began in 1975, there has never been a season where both No. 1 seeds started a QB under 25 in the playoffs.

202: Instances in NFL history where a team has trailed in each of its first 12 games of the season. The 2025 Denver Broncos are the only ones to win 10 of those games. Only one other team, the 8-4 Houston Oilers in 1978, had even eight wins in such a stretch.

10: Total amount of points the Broncos have won by over the last four wins. The four straight wins of three or fewer points ties the 1986 Giants for the longest in-season streak of such wins.

9: Straight Broncos wins after trailing at some point in the game, an NFL record.

27.5: The total of tackles (8), sacks (2.5), tackles for loss (3), QB hits (4), and pressures (10) from Micah Parsons against Detroit.

3: Number of stunning, play-of-the-year one-handed catches to happen in a six-hour span on Sunday.

It started with Puka Nakua‘s one-handed catch against the Panthers. Then came Brock Bowers‘ stunner against the Chargers. And finally, Treyvon Burks‘ gravity-defying OBJ imitation against the Broncos.

And crazy that all three happened in losing efforts.

249: Without starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, the Buffalo Bills rushed for 249 yards, the most by an opponent in Acrisure Stadium history and the most in Pittsburgh since 1975.

76: Career TD runs by a QB from Bills quarterback Josh Allen. His latest set an NFL record Sunday.

117: pass yards from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a dismal number on a dismal Steelers day. But the 117 included a catch from DJ Metcalf that put Rodgers over 65,000 passing yards for his career, now just the fifth member of that club (Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady).

32: Career-high rushes from Bills running back James Cook for 144 yards against Pittsburgh. Also, just one less than a more dismal number, the team-leading 33 receiving yards Cook also had.

42: minutes of possession from the Bills to just 18 for the Steelers. Also, a fair estimate of head coach Mike Tomlin‘s approval rating after the Steelers’ loss.

2: Snaps played by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner before leaving with a calf injury. Also, the likely number of additional minimum games Gardner will miss.

24: percentage drop to win the division for the Colts. They fell from 62 to 38 percent while the Jags went from 26 percent to 39 percent.

11: game-winning drives from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, the youngest QB to accomplish the feat in NFL history.

-0.79: The Bill Barnwell Special: The Minnesota Vikings finished at -0.79 EPA/play on offense, the third-worst game of the year (behind the Raiders versus the Chiefs and the Bengals versus the Vikings).

Per Barnwell, the COVID game where the Broncos didn’t have a QB and started Kendall Hinton against the Saints was -0.80 EPA/play. As a reminder, EPA represents how many points a team is adding or subtracting on average each time it runs an offensive or defensive play, accounting for factors like down, distance, and field position. A positive EPA per play indicates a good play, while a negative value signifies a bad play.

18: Years since the Vikings were shut out, a 34-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 11, 2007. The Vikes have just six points in the last two games as part of their four-game losing streak.

16: Number of quarterback hits by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, his most since 2019. All this after the Cowboys figured he was washed up.

21: Fantasy points from New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor Sunday versus Atlanta, two more points than Lamar Jackson’s combined output in Weeks 12 and 13.

56: Yards for the game winner from Jets kicker Nick Folk, after missing a third-quarter 55-yarder, his first miss of any kind of kick this year.

6: Losses by the Atlanta Falcons in their last seven games.

13: Total points the Falcons have lost by over their last four games. Also, the total number of losses it will seemingly take before Raheem Morris is held accountable for the last two numbers. (Also, the total number of points the Colts have lost by in their 1-3 stretch.)

8: receptions by the Jets’ AD Mitchell, five more than he had in his first two games with the Jets and one more than he had in his first eight games of the year with the Colts.

7: Passes caught by Mitchell against Falcons corner Mike Hughes, tied for most receptions against one defender in the NFL this season.

3.37: Seconds that Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders averaged to throw, the longest rate by a Browns QB over the last three seasons.

0: TD throws by Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward on Sunday; also the number of multiple-pass-TD games this season for Ward.

143: Number of picks Ward was taken ahead of Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders won his first NFL start, while Ward got a miracle gift win in his fifth start and hasn’t won since. The two will start against each other in Week 14.

25: Number of unanswered points by the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 25-3 win over the Titans. It’s their third straight win and puts the Jags at 4-1 since their Week 8 bye.

But keep in mind 2 as well. That’s the number of straight losses by the Jaguars after their 4-1 start to the season. Stay humble, Jags fans. Three of your next five are against projected playoff teams, so you will need to earn this playoff bid before you watch your team likely choke over a lead in the Wild Card round.

33: Pressures by Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen since said Week 8 bye, the most in the NFL.

265.7: The league-low yards allowed per game by the Houston Texans. The units’ 16.5 points allowed per game is also first in the NFL

57: Total number of reception yards that Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. has allowed over the last six games (five total receptions in 19 targets). Sunday versus the Colts was his fourth game in 2025 with less than 10 yards allowed in coverage. He had his second straight shutout today against the Colts, allowing zero catches in 28 coverage snaps.

One more mind-blowing stat: He has allowed 25 yards or less in coverage in 16 games since 2024, most in the NFL.

100: As a team, the Bears rushed for 100 yards before contact and 185 after contact against the Eagles.

They have reached 100+ yards before contact and 150+ after contact twice this season, and no other team in the NFL has done so even once.

-4: yards receiving by Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson after three quarters, his first career game with negative yards after three quarters.

4: QB hits allowed by the injury-riddled Los Angeles Chargers offensive line, a glowing stat largely responsible for the Chargers’ win over the Raiders.

15: Times that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has been sacked in the last two games. That ties the Raiders’ franchise record for futility over a two-game span.

28: The record-setting touchdown total without an interception from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. He set that mark in the first quarter. Then he threw two first-quarter interceptions, doubling his INT total for the year. It was also the first two-INT first quarter for Stafford since Nov. 15, 2021.

14: TD receptions from Rams wide receiver Davante Adams after two more Sunday.

33: The age Adams will be next month, which puts him in more Hall of Fame company.

3: Number of consecutive wins for the Miami Dolphins, first time in three years; also De’Von Achane’s third straight game with 120+ rushing yds, ties Ricky Williams’ 2002 for the longest streak in franchise history.

19: Total sacks for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett through 12 games, the best 12-game start in NFL history.

309: Career receptions to date by Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, most by a TE over his first four NFL seasons.

24: Longest run of the game for the Detroit Lions, done by QB Jared Goff (never a good sign). The Lions had 100 total rush yards from Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, just 3.6 yards per carry.

119: Total penalty yards from the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chiefs had five pass interference penalties in the second half alone, one that was declined, and another defensive holding that gave Dallas a first down. Kansas City finished with 10 penalties for 119 yards.

“Bottom line is we’re having too many penalties, and we have to make sure to take care of that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “No excuses with it. We’re going to clean it up.”

You think?



12/10/23: The last time the Cowboys had a three-game win streak. This date was the last win in a five-game win streak.

7,000: A 17-yard catch by Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb in the first quarter against the Chiefs made him just the 15th receiver to amass 7,000 receiving yards over their first six seasons.

12: Years since the Baltimore Ravens committed five turnovers in a game, as they did on Thanksgiving against the Cincinnati Bengals.

2004: The last time a team made the playoffs after starting the season 4-8, the San Diego Chargers won four straight to make it at 8-8. Cincy will need to win at Buffalo Sunday to stay alive, but then have the Ravens at home before finishing at Miami and home against Arizona and Cleveland.

44: When covered by KC’s Trent McDuffie, Lamb caught 4 of 5 targets for 44 yards and a touchdown, also drawing three penalties for 50 yards.

McDuffie allowed 65 receiving yards on the evening after he had not allowed 40 yards in any prior game this season.

108: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 10 of 12 passes under pressure against the Chiefs for 108 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He did not take a sack.

Prescott was the first QB this season with 100+ passing yards, 2+ TDs, and no sacks under pressure.

5+: Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has 5+ QB pressures in each of his three games with the Cowboys, per NextGenStats.

Williams did not have 5 pressures in any of his 8 games with the Jets this season.