Final NFL Regular Season Power Rankings: Rams & Bills Rise, Chiefs & Bears Fall

The 2025 NFL regular season is over. It’s just about time to turn our attention to the postseason, but before we do, we have to put out our final regular-season power rankings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Week 18 is incredibly hard to judge. Many teams are resting their starters, either because they’re in the playoffs or because they don’t want anyone to get hurt before next year, so you don’t really get a great look at a lot of teams. But if you dig deep enough, there were some telling performances.

For the last time this regular season, let’s hop right into our weekly power rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

32. New York Jets (3-14)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Nov 9, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reacts after a Jets touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20251109_vtc_cb6_07360

Last Week: 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 18 Result: 35-8 loss to BUF

The New York Jets have looked lost out there the past few weeks. They looked decent for a stretch, but Aaron Glenn’s unit ended the season very poorly, so they finish as the worst team in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

31. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

Last Week: 32

Week 18 Result: 14-12 win over KC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Las Vegas Raiders get a last minute promotion from 32nd to 31st after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Neither team wanted to win this game, but the Raiders still get the first pick, so I guess it doesn’t matter.

30. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

Last Week: 30

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 18 Result: 37-20 loss to LAR

The Arizona Cardinals are a dumpster fire. It’s time to get Jonathan Gannon the hell out of Arizona. This team has been a mess ever since the Emari Demercado situation earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

29. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

Last Week: 26

Week 18 Result: 41-7 loss to JAX

Cam Ward went out early, and it all went downhill from there. The Tennessee Titans looked like the Titans of old and let Jacksonville clinch the division with a massive win. Not a great ending to the year, but they have secured a top-four pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

28. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

Imago December 31, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid coaches from the sideline in the game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. Denver defeated the Chiefs, 20-13. – ZUMAm67_ 20251231_zaf_m67_019 Copyright: xTammyxLjungbladx

Last Week: 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 18 Result: 14-12 loss to LV

The Chiefs are much better than they’ve been playing, but with Patrick Mahomes out, they’re tanking for a draft pick. Still, this loss to Vegas was UGLY. It’s hard to lose to them even if you’re trying to lose.

27. Washington Commanders (5-12)

Last Week: 29

Week 18 Result: 24-17 win over PHI

The Washington Commanders collected their fifth win of the season over a depleted Philadelphia Eagles team. The win didn’t mean much, but it didn’t cost them one draft position to the Browns. At least a dreadful season is finally over for Commanders fans, who had such high hopes for this year.

26. New York Giants (4-13)

Last Week: 28

Week 18 Result: 34-17 win over DAL

I know the Dallas Cowboys didn’t really give this game their all, but this was still an impressive effort from the New York Giants. You have to take all Week 18 games with a grain of salt, but I think the Giants ended their season on a high note. I don’t like that they sacrificed the No. 2 pick, though.

25. Cleveland Browns (5-12)

Last Week: 27

Week 18 Result: 20-18 win over CIN

The result of this game doesn’t really matter. All that matters is Myles Garrett broke the NFL single-season sack record. It was a good win for Cleveland, but it appears Kevin Stefanski could be heading out the door anyway. At least according to Jay Glazer.

24. Miami Dolphins (7-10)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers Oct 5, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle 17 misses a catch during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCoryxKnowltonx 20251005_tbs_fg6_172

Last Week: 23

Week 18 Result: 38-10 loss to NE

The Miami Dolphins might’ve done just enough to buy their head coach another year, but only time will tell, and this ugly loss to New England certainly didn’t help his chances. We’ll see what happens, but this was a bad end to the year for the Dolphins.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

Last Week: 22

Week 18 Result: 20-18 loss to CLE

This wasn’t a great look for Cincinnati. Joe Burrow actually looked pretty sharp, throwing for three scores and their run game averaged over five yards per carry, but they missed two extra points and gave up a game-winning field goal drive at the end of the game. This loss ensures they’ll pick in the top-10, though, so that’s a mini-win.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Last Week: 24

Week 18 Result: 16-14 win over CAR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers desperately needed to win this game to have a shot at making the postseason, and they got it done, but it wasn’t pretty. They may have got the win, but they still missed out on the postseason due to the Falcons’ win over the Saints. Just brutal.

21. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1)

Last Week: 21

Week 18 Result: 34-17 loss to NYG

The Cowboys lost by 17 to the Giants, but they rested some players and gave their young bucks a chance to shine. It’s hard to drop them too far for this loss, but they need to fall at least a few spots.

20. New Orleans Saints (6-11)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Dec 14, 2025 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore speaks with a referee during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxHintonx 20251214_hmb_ft8_264

Last Week: 20

Week 18 Result: 19-17 loss to ATL

The New Orleans Saints’ streak came to an end, but I was still pretty impressed with them. Tyler Shough was throwing to nobodies, and still nearly totaled 300 yards of offense and scored 17 points against a solid defense. The Saints lock up the eighth pick in the draft, and will have plenty of offensive options available to them.

19. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

Last Week: 17

Week 18 Result: 16-14 loss to TB

The Carolina Panthers needed to have this game to secure their spot in the playoffs, but they let the Bucs, who had lost seven of their last eight entering this game, beat them. There were some questionable calls that went Tampa’s way, but the Panthers still weren’t all that impressive. They were able to sneak in despite the loss because of Atlanta’s win over New Orleans, so they will be dancing in a week.

18. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

Last Week: 18

Week 18 Result: 38-30 loss to HOU

Riley Leonard impressed me today. He was thrown to the wolves against the best defense in the league and led Indianapolis to 30 points while throwing for 270 yards and two scores. Still, it’s another loss for the Colts, who miss the playoffs after a 7-1 start.

17. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

Last Week: 13

Week 18 Result: 26-24 loss to PIT

The Ravens should’ve won this game. All they needed to do was make a field goal or get a stop, but they couldn’t do either of those things. The Steelers gave them every opportunity to win this game, blowing multiple coverages and missing a crucial PAT, and they couldn’t take advantage. They don’t deserve to be in the postseason.

16. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

Last Week: 19

Week 18 Result: 19-17 win over NO

The Atlanta Falcons end the season on a four-game win streak, moving to 13-4 when they’re eliminated from the playoffs since 2018. The only problem is they’re 53-78 in games where they’re still alive. Most Falcons stat ever, but a nice win over a super banged-up Saints team.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Last Week: 15

Week 18 Result: 26-24 win over BAL

The Steelers earned their right to play in the postseason. Every time they made a mistake that looked like it would cost them the game, they made a play to counteract it. I will say they were a bit lucky that Baltimore missed that field goal, but you can’t discredit the Steelers for that. They earned their spot in the postseason, but I don’t see them winning a game.

14. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

Last Week: 14

Week 18 Result: 16-3 win over GB

I can’t really praise Minnesota too much here. Green Bay was resting everyone, so a 16-3 win isn’t all that impressive.

13. Detroit Lions (9-8)

Last Week: 16

Week 18 Result: 19-16 win over CHI

The Detroit Lions ended 2025 on a high note with an upset win over their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears. It’s a bit disappointing that the Bears still got the 2-seed despite the Lions’ best efforts, but Detroit did everything they could to play spoiler. Overall, a disappointing season, but I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Dan Campbell and Co.

12. Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)

Imago October 26, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: October 26, 2025: Aaron Rodgers 8 and Jordan Love 10 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251026_zsa_a234_214 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week: 12

Week 18 Result: 16-3

Can’t fault Green Bay too much for this one. They had nothing to gain and everything to lose by playing their starters, so they basically treated this as a preseason game. Still not a great performance, though.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

Last Week: 10

Week 18 Result: 19-3 loss to DEN

The Los Angeles Chargers decided getting the 7-seed and resting Justin Herbert was better than possibly securing the 6-seed and playing him. Was it worth it? Probably. They likely would’ve lost this game anyway, so getting Herbert a week of rest doesn’t seem like a bad idea.

10. Chicago Bears (11-6)

Last Week: 7

Week 18 Result: 19-16 loss to DET

The Bears didn’t rest anybody and still lost to the Lions in a game they thought they really needed to win to secure the 2-seed. Turns out they didn’t, but they still put their best foot forward and lost. This team is good, but man, I don’t trust them at all in the postseason…

9. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

Last Week: 9

Week 18 Result: 24-17 loss to WAS

The Eagles dropped a game to the Commanders, which ended up costing them the 2-seed in the NFC, considering the Bears lost to the Lions. I won’t knock them much because they were resting a lot of players, but I still don’t understand that decision.

8. Buffalo Bills (12-5)

Imago Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the preseason NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers on Friday August 16, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. /CSM NFL 2019: Bills vs Panthers AUG 16 – ZUMAc04_ 20190816_zaf_c04_148 Copyright: xJacobxKupfermanx

Last Week: 11

Week 18 Result: 35-8 win over NYJ

The Bills looked really good after losing to the Eagles last week. They blew out the Jets despite not having Josh Allen under center. Mitch Trubisky threw for four touchdowns, but that was more on the Jets’ secondary than his own talent. Still a nice win to give them some momentum heading into the playoffs.

7. Houston Texans (12-5)

Last Week: 6

Week 18 Result: 38-30 win over IND

Houston’s defense got their stinker out of the way just in time. They gave up 30 to Indy, but their offense was able to keep up and score 32 points, plus a defensive touchdown at the end of the game made it look worse than it was. I still think this team is very dangerous in the postseason.

6. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Last Week: 5

Week 18 Result: 13-3 loss to SEA

The San Francisco 49ers got their butts whooped on Saturday. Their offense, which had been so great recently, was completely shut down by Seattle’s defense. I was surprised that San Fran was able to hold Seattle to 13 points, but their offense let them down in a huge game for the 1-seed in the NFC.

5. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Last Week: 8

Week 18 Result: 37-20 win over ARI

The Los Angeles Rams took care of business on Sunday. All they needed to do was win to secure the 5-seed and the chance to play the Panthers in round one. It’s not a first-round bye, but it’s as close as you can get.

4. Denver Broncos (14-3)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos Sep 7, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 drops back to pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver Empower Field at Mile High Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250907_mcd_ac4_187

Last Week: 4

Week 18 Result: 19-3 win over LAC

The Denver Broncos just needed to beat a Justin Herbert-less Chargers team to secure the 1-seed in the AFC, and they did just that. It wasn’t necessarily the prettiest game, but their defense got the job done, and their offense took advantage of some opportunities. I still think they’re the third-best team in the AFC, though.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)

Last Week: 3

Week 18 Result: 41-7 win over TEN

Jacksonville needed to win this game to keep any hope of the 1-seed alive, and while that dream didn’t come true, they were still crowned AFC South champions with the win. This was a dominating effort. I just hope they don’t have a bit of a hangover in the Wild Card round.

2. New England Patriots (14-3)

Last Week: 2

Week 18 Result: 38-10 win over MIA

The New England Patriots have been running through opponents all season, and this week was no different. They dominated the Dolphins and will roll into the postseason as the 2-seed with a date with the Chargers on the docket. Great way to end the regular season for the Pats.

1. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

Last Week: 1

Week 18 Result: 13-3 win over SF

The Seattle Seahawks have been playing like the best team in football for a while now, but Saturday’s game showed just how dangerous they are. They held a 49ers team that dropped 40+ on Chicago just six days before to three points. Their offense has been pretty good this year, but Seattle’s defense is what could win them the Super Bowl.