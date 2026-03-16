5 Most Controversial Calls That Still Divide the NFL

NFL games are supposed to be decided by the players, but that is not always the case. Each team has 52 of the best football players in the world, so people tune in to see some of the best athletes in the world compete, but unfortunately, sometimes referees stick their noses in and completely change the outcome of the game.

Referees have caused some of the most controversial moments in NFL history. Whether they throw the flag on a clean play, don’t throw one on an obvious penalty or fail to make the right call on a catch, their decisions can change the outcome of games, and sometimes championships.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Today, we’ll be highlighting five of the most controversial calls that still divide the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. The Fail Mary

Imago Bildnummer: 11537186 Datum: 24.09.2012 Copyright: imago/Icon SMI

September 24, 2012: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington: Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates after the last play of the game is called a touchdown. The Seahawks won 14-12 with a wild finish. NFL American Football Herren USA SEP 24 Packers at Seahawks PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon12092410; privat xdp x0x 2012 quer

Image number 11537186 date 24 09 2012 Copyright imago Icon Smi September 24 2012 CenturyLink Field Seattle Washington Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll Celebrates After The Load Play of The Game is Called A Touchdown The Seahawks Won 14 12 with A Wild Finish NFL American Football men USA Sep 24 Packers AT Seahawks PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Private x0x 2012 horizontal

In 2012, the NFL’s referees went on a lockout, leaving the NFL to find replacement refs for the first three weeks of the season. As you can imagine, that didn’t go too well. There were missed calls across the league, but the ending of the Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks was the most controversial of them all.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Packers found themselves leading 12-7 with mere seconds left on the clock. Russell Wilson dropped back to pass and lobbed one up to Golden Tate, who came down with the football, but M.D. Jennings also had two hands on it and was fighting with Tate as the two went to the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two refs quickly rushed in, looked at each other, and promptly gave opposite calls, with one ruling it a touchdown and one ruling it an interception. They reviewed the play, and ultimately confirmed it as a catch, but this play caused quite the stir among NFL fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. The Immaculate Reception

The Immaculate Reception is one of the most famous plays in NFL history. With under 30 seconds left on the clock, it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers were out of their AFC Divisional Round game against the Oakland Raiders. But by some sort of a miracle, Terry Bradshaw fired downfield before the ball ricocheted and launched 10-15 yards backwards before it was caught by Franco Harris, who then ran it in for a touchdown to help the Steelers win their first playoff game in franchise history and kickstart their 1970s dynasty.

ADVERTISEMENT

But was it legal? Steelers fans will tell you the ball ricocheted off the Raiders’ defender. And while that may be the case, there’s a strong argument to be made that the ball made contact with the Steelers’ receiver before it was caught. Back then, the ball couldn’t touch another offensive player before it was caught, so many believe the play never should’ve stood.

If this play was overturned by the refs, you have to wonder how it would’ve changed the future of both of these franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Dez Caught It

Imago Jan. 11, 2015 – Green Bay, WI, USA – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greet each other after the Green Bay Packers 26-21 divisional playoff game win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers – ZUMAm67_

The 2015 NFC Divisional Round game was another one that went down in history. With 4:50 to play, the Dallas Cowboys trailed the Green Bay Packers, 26-21. The Cowboys were looking to make it to the NFC Championship game for the first time in the Tony Romo era, but they fell just short because of one of the most controversial calls in NFL history.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 4th-and-2, Romo launched one downfield to Dez Bryant, one of the best downfield receivers in the league. He had one-on-one coverage and went up and made the catch, but as he came down and extended towards the goal line, the ball popped loose. He was originally called down on at the one-yard line, but upon review, the play was overturned and Green Bay got possession of the ball.

Bryant high-pointed the football, obviously had possession, took two steps and a football move by lunging for the goal line, but the refs claimed he didn’t survive the ground. Based on the rules the NFL had in place at the time, this was not a catch. But with some rule changes since then, today, it would be ruled a catch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Were the Cowboys cheated out of their first NFC Championship appearance in nearly 20 years? I think so.

2. The Tuck Rule

The Tuck Rule is one of the most infamous plays in NFL history. In the 2001 AFC Divisional Round game, the New England Patriots had the football trailing the Oakland Raiders, 13-10. With just a few minutes left, the Patriots needed a field goal to tie, but Tom Brady went to throw the ball, and seemingly fumbled away the Patriots’ chances. The Raiders recovered and would’ve been able to run out the clock, but after review, the refs determined that, despite Brady stopping his throwing motion and trying to tuck, he did not fumble the football, and instead it was ruled an incomplete pass.

The Patriots went on to kick the game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime, and they went on to win, 16-13. The advanced to the AFC Championship while the Raiders were sent home, and New England would capture their first of six Super Bowls with Tom Brady under center.

It would take until 2013 for the tuck rule to be abolished, and I think we can all agree it was for the better. Brady fumbled that football, there’s no doubt in my mind.

1. The NOLA No Call

Imago NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 20: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks at the jumbo tron during the NFC Championship Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints on January 20, 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA JAN 20 NFC Championship Game – Rams at Saints PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon190120271

The biggest ref blunder in NFL history has to be the New Orleans no call in the 2019 NFC Championship game. With under two minutes to go, the New Orleans Saints had the football in a tie game at the 13-yard line. It was 3rd-and-10, and with a first down, the Saints could all but ice the game. They could run out the clock and kick a chip shot field goal to head to the Super Bowl, but instead, the refs blew it.

On third down, Drew Brees threw a wheel route to Tommy Lee Lewis, who was hit way early by Nickell Robey-Coleman (who later admitted it should’ve been a penalty). Instead of throwing the flag for a blatant pass interference, the refs held the flag, and the Saints had to kick a field goal with 1:41 still on the clock. The Rams would tie the game and send it to overtime, but the game never should’ve even gotten to that point.

But the Saints still had a chance to win it in overtime. They had the ball near midfield and could’ve won it with a touchdown, but Drew Brees threw an interception, which led to the Rams kicking a game winner and heading to the Super Bowl. But what a lot of people don’t know is that the refs missed another blatant penalty. Brees was clearly hit in the face on his interception, so there should’ve been a roughing or illegal hands to the face penalty called, but once again, the refs held onto their flags.

The refs robbed us of a Drew Brees vs Tom Brady Super Bowl, and instead, we got to see one of the most boring Super Bowls in NFL history.