5 NFL Free Agency Signings That Have the Biggest Impact on the 2026 NFL Draft

NFL free agency kicked off on Monday morning, and one day one, over two billion dollars were handed out to players. We saw big name after big name come off the board Monday, and some of the signings will have a massive impact on how the 2026 NFL Draft shakes out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Here are five signings that are going to change the outlook of the draft in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiefs Likely to Target DB at No. 9 After Kenneth Walker Deal

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20260117_rtc_cf9_0216

The Kansas City Chiefs made a huge splash by signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. The Chiefs were rumored to be in on Jeremiyah Love, but this signing (plus the New Orleans Saints signing Travis Etienne) signals one thing: Love is probably going in the top-five.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL Combine is a great place for teams to get a feel on the free agent market and the draft. After Love’s stellar showing at the combine, it quickly became evident to the Saints and Chiefs that Love will not make it to them at the eighth and ninth pick, respectively, so they went out and signed the two top running backs in free agency. It appears it will be the Cardinals, Titans or Giants (or possibly the Commanders) that draft Love in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

What this signing also signals is that the Chiefs are probably going to take a defensive back at No. 9. They traded away Trent McDuffie, lost two corners (Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams) and their star safety (Bryan Cook) in free agency. Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane and Jermod McCoy should be considered the favorites to go 9th overall.

Cowboys Could Be Scrambling For DB Help

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Cowboys at Panthers Dec 15 December 15, 2024: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the NFL matchup in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_111.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree333356

The Dallas Cowboys have been a popular destination for cornerbacks in most mock drafts at No. 12, but after day one of free agency, they could be scrambling for defensive back help.

In my opinion, there are only three defensive backs worth taking at No. 12: Mansoor Delane, Caleb Downs and Jermod McCoy. We just talked about the Chiefs likely taking Delane or Downs at No. 9, but there’s a very good chance that all three of the guys I just mentioned come off the board at 9 (Chiefs), 10 (Bengals) and 11 (Dolphins). All of those teams need serious help in the secondary, and only one of them have signed a a real game-changing defensive back thus far (Bryan Cook to the Bengals).

ADVERTISEMENT

The free agent defensive back market was pretty deep this offseason, but it’s already thinning out. There are still some impact players like Tariq Woolen, Jaquan Brisker and Nahshon Wright, but if they all go elsewhere, Dallas may have to pivot off of defensive back at No. 12 and circle back at No. 20 for someone like Avieon Terrell or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee Should Target Edge Rusher at No. 4

Imago January 19, 2026: Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_361 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

All of the Tennessee Titans’ signings point to one of two things happening: they’re either selecting Jeremiyah Love or their grabbing one of the top edges in Rueben Bain, David Bailey and Arvell Reese.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Titans were one of the most active teams in free agency on Monday, signing three cornerbacks, a defensive tackle and three offensive players. They addressed pretty much every single one of their needs outside of running back and edge rusher.

If I was a betting man, I’d put money on the Titans going defensive end at No. 4, especially if the Cardinals take a shot on Jeremiyah Love at No. 3. We know Robert Saleh is a defensive-minded head coach and loves to have a strong pass rush (which he was never really able to achieve as the Jets’ head coach despite drafting two first-round DEs). He has two studs at defensive tackle in Jeffrey Simmons and John Franklin-Myers, now he just needs an edge to go with them.

With Fernando Mendoza almost certainly going first overall, the Titans are guaranteed to get one of Rueben Bain, David Bailey or Arvell Reese. Any of them would help this defense out tremendously, so while Love would be an intriguing addition to this offense, I think their signings point to an edge rusher at No. 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carolina Panthers No Longer Need DE & LB at No. 19

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Sep 21, 2025 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd 0 celebrates after intercepting the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville EverBank Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMorganxTenczax 20250921_kdn_es0_094

The Carolina Panthers were a bit of a Wild Card at No. 19. They could’ve added a pass rusher, linebacker, defensive back or some sort of offensive weapon, but after spending big on DE Jaelan Phillips and LB Devin Lloyd, I think it’s down to defensive back or offensive playmaker.

Most of the top corners will be gone, but someone like Avieon Terrell could slide to 19. They could also be in striking range of someone like Dillon Thieneman or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at safety. It’s safe to assume at least one of those three will be there at 19, so if they want to keep investing on defense, they can.

But if they want to give Bryce Young another weapon for 2026 before deciding if they should pay him big money next year, there could be some intriguing options. At tight end, Kenyon Sadiq could fall into their lap. That would probably be my favorite move for them. But if he comes off the board early, we could see Omar Cooper, KC Concepcion or one of the other late-first-round receivers come off the board at 19.

The Panthers are still a bit of a Wild Card, but I feel pretty confident that it will be a defensive back or offensive playmaker at No. 19 after they filled their needs at linebacker and edge in free agency.

Jets Locked Into Offense at No. 16

Imago November 29, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 in action in the second quarter during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_632 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

With the New York Jets targeting exclusively defensive players on day one of free agency, signing guys like LB Demario Davis, DE Joseph Ossai and DE Kingsley Enagbare while trading for S Minkah Fitzpatrick (which takes them out of the running for Caleb Downs at No. 2), it feels like they’re locking themselves into taking an offensive player at No. 16.

I do think the Jets will go defense at No. 2 regardless of these additions. There just aren’t any offensive players worthy of that pick when they can get a game-changing edge or a do-it-all Swiss army knife like Arvell Reese. But when pick 16 rolls around, it feels like they have to go offense.

The Jets have a solid offensive foundation with two star tackles and players like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, but they need more before they try to find their franchise quarterback in 2027. They could draft the top guard in Olaivavega Ioane. They could grab a falling receiver like Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon. They could take Kenyon Sadiq and pair him with Mason Taylor at tight end. Heck, they could even go with Ty Simpson if they think he can be their franchise quarterback.

I’d bet my best dollar on pick 16 being an offensive player, because they really need to get better on offense, and they’re not making it a priority in free agency.