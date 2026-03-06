5 NFL Teams That Should Target RB Jeremiyah Love in the Draft

Essentials Inside The Story Jeremiyah Love is emerging as one of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming draft

Several franchises could become surprising fits depending on roster moves and draft strategy

One contender might offer the most exciting scenario for him

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is one of the Draft’s top prospects, with some scouts labeling him as the best player in the NFL. Despite his high praise, positional-value will likely keep Love outside of the top three. Since 2018, no running back has been picked in the top five.

Love will be an instant impact player. While some people will bat an eye at teams taking a running back within the top-10, it has worked out well for plenty of teams. Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, and Christian McCaffrey were all top-10 picks and are all top-5 running backs in the NFL.

The Notre Dame running back will be a great player no matter where he’s drafted, but what are the best landing spots for Love?

5. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings would be a great landing spot for Love, but it’s unlikely the sought-after draft pick falls to 18th overall. The Vikings are rumoured to be targeting top free agent quarterbacks, such as Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray.

Minnesota has a strong roster. They house a top-three wide receiver and one of the best defenses in the NFL. Despite the talent on their roster, the lack of a run game has been a problem. Jordan Mason was serviceable for the Vikings, rushing for 758 yards on 4.8 yards per carry.

Despite Mason’s efficiency, Minnesota ranked with a bottom-10 rushing offense and needs major changes. Love would be an immediate starter, either as the three-down back or by splitting carries. But it would likely cost the Vikings multiple draft picks to get the standout running back.

4. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard started the 2025 season slowly, but ramped it up to close out the year, rushing for 500 yards and 3 touchdowns in the team’s final five games. Pollard is a solid running back, and 2025 was his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season.

Despite Pollard’s production, Tennessee could look to move on from the veteran running back to save over $7 million in cap space. If the Titans choose to go in that direction, they’ll have a solid chance at drafting Love, possessing the fourth overall pick.

But it would take quite a few circumstances for the Titans to decide to move on from Pollard and draft Love. Tennessee has the cap space available to take on Pollard’s cap hit, and the argument of positional value remains relevant, with plenty of pass rushers available for the Titans choosing.

Love would be a great addition to Tennessee, pairing him with second-year quarterback Cam Ward, but it’s unlikely to happen with Pollard still on the roster.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals hold the third-overall pick, and the entire draft is practically in their hands. Quarterback is a major need after they announced they’ll be releasing Murray, but there isn’t a signal caller that will be left on the board worth using the third overall pick for.

Love is one of the Cardinals’ many options here. James Conner is entering the final season of his deal, and Trey Benson dealt with injuries in 2025. Love could split snaps with Conner until he becomes a free agent in 2027, or become the team’s main back if they decide to move on from Conner early.

But Love at third-overall would be a shocker. With the Cardinals’ pick of practically anyone in the draft, positional value would fully take over. But a new offensive-minded head coach could lead to Arizona taking the gamble.

2. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are one of my favorite spots for Love, probably because I’m quite a Saints fan. But that doesn’t stop the move from making a lot of sense for both sides.

Alvin Kamara won’t be with the Saints for much longer. He’s been named a potential cap casualty, and even if he stays with the team until his contract, he’ll likely retire once it expires in 2027. Drafting Love to split snaps with Kamara is one of the best situations for the Notre Dame running back. Kamara is a former All-Pro and has spent nine strong seasons in the NFL.

Love will have to wait a season to get the full keys to the offense, but once he does, he’ll be the main back in New Orleans. Head coach Kellen Moore knows a thing or two about getting the best out of running backs, helping lead Barkley to a 2,005-yard season in 2024. Pairing Love with Moore and a young quarterback in Tyler Shough would be a top situation for the top running back prospect.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs

I said the Saints are a top destination for Love, but there probably isn’t a better situation than being on an offense run by Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs will be losing both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt in free agency, making running back a big need.

The Chiefs haven’t had a consistent running game in years, and snagging one of the top running prospects in one of their down years would be scary for opposing NFL defenses. Positional value could even be thrown out the door, with Kansas City recently receiving another first-round pick in a trade for Trent McDuffie.

The Chiefs are probably the top destination for Love, but Kansas City will have to hope the Saints pass on him one pick earlier.