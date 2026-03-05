5 Teams That Should Trade Back in the 2026 NFL Draft: Cowboys, Seahawks & More

The 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and we’re already seeing some high-profile trades involving first round draft picks. Just yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs dealt Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for the 29th pick, plus three more draft picks.

We’ve already taken a look at teams that should consider trading up in the draft, so now it’s time to see who should look to move back. Here are five teams that should consider moving back and adding more draft capital in April.

Dallas Cowboys

I don’t think the Dallas Cowboys should move off of the 12th pick. They should stick and pick the best defensive player on the board there, but I do believe they should entertain a move down at pick 20, and there will be plenty of suitors.

If the Ty Simpson hype keeps building, the Cowboys at 20 could be the ideal trade partner for a team looking to get in on the Simpson sweepstakes. The Cowboys hold the pick right before the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are expected to be one of the teams in on Simpson, so if someone like the Cleveland Browns or New York Jets want to leapfrog them, they could be making a call to Jerry Jones.

But say Simpson isn’t that hot of a commodity, then who could be a potential suitor for Dallas? The Buffalo Bills would be an obvious one. The Steelers are also expected to be in the wide receiver market, and I would assume the top three guys will be gone by then. So, if the Bills really love someone like Omar Cooper, KC Concepcion or any of the other late first-round guys, they could move up ahead of Pittsburgh to get their guy.

Dallas is in a great spot at pick 20. If they can move 3-6 spots back and pick up another day two pick, they should certainly entertain it.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are likely going to target an offensive lineman or a receiver with the first of their two first-round picks. If Francis Mauigoa is off the board and the Browns want to target one of the top receivers, they can afford to move back a couple of spots and they should still be able to get Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson.

With the Washington Commanders, who are expected to target running back, defensive end or secondary, at pick seven, there could be a multitude of teams looking to leapfrog them. The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs could certainly entertain moving up to land Jeremiyah Love. And if it’s not a move for love, the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins, or Cincinnati Bengals could try to move up for Caleb Downs or Mansoor Delane. Or maybe a team that needs an edge rusher tries to move up for Rueben Bain or David Bailey.

There are a lot of ways the Browns could move back 2-7 spots and still get one of the top receivers. And for a team with as many holes as them, they should certainly think about adding more draft capital.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals can go a lot of different directions at No. 3. They can take Francis Mauigoa to beef up their offensive line. They could take Jeremiyah Love to improve their run game. Or they could go with whoever they believe the best defender on the board is. However, their best move might be to trade back.

The New York Giants could be in the market for either Jeremiyah Love or someone like Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles. If they believe the Tennessee Titans are going to take their guy, they could package the fifth pick with a pick later in the draft to move up and get him.

But the Giants aren’t their only potential suitor. If the Jeremiyah Love hype train keeps going, and Tennessee or New York decides they want him, we could see the Commanders, Saints and Chiefs trying to move up for Love.

The Cardinals have a lot of needs this offseason, so moving back 2-5 spots might not be the worst move for them.

Seattle Seahawks

The reigning Super Bowl champions enter this draft with the fewest draft picks of any team with four. General Manger John Schneider has made it clear that that was intentional, because they don’t believe this draft class is all that great, but adding another pick or two might be a good move for them.

If Ty Simpson does fall to the end of the first round, there will be teams calling Schneider’s number. The fifth-year option is extremely valuable for any player, but especially for a quarterback. It gives you an extra year where you don’t have to pay the quarterback a lot of money, and can invest resources elsewhere. We saw the Baltimore Ravens do it with Lamar Jackson all those years ago, so there is precedent.

The Browns, Vikings, Rams and Jets could all be potential trade partners for Seattle. Ideally, the Jets or Browns would try to make the move, so Seattle only has to drop a handful of places and still hold an early second round pick. If Simpson is on the board when the Seahawks are on the clock, watch for someone potentially moving up to secure that fifth-year option.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have the second-fewest picks in this draft with five. They have to fill major holes along their offensive line, specifically on the interior, but unless Olaivavega Ioane slides to No. 22, there aren’t many interior offensive linemen I’d invest that early of a pick into. That’s why they’re a candidate to move down.

If the Chargers could move back into the 28-32 range, or maybe even into early round two, they could pick up another pick or two and still get one of the better IOL. Every year, we see players fall, so if someone like Jordyn Tyson or Avieon Terrell or anyone else that’s not supposed to be there at 22 slides, they could have a lot of teams looking to make a move.