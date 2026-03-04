Fixing the Bears: What a Perfect Offseason Looks Like For Chicago

The Chicago Bears took a massive step forward in 2025, going from 5-12 to nearly making the NFC Championship game in year one under Ben Johnson. Caleb Williams took a massive step forward, and so did most of their offense, but their defense certainly held them back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This year, the Bears have Super Bowl aspirations. Williams is still on a rookie deal, so if they can make some moves defensively this offseason, they could be in the running to win the NFC. I used StickToTheModel’s Be the GM tool to create what I believe is the perfect offseason for Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roster Management

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles Nov 28, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet 85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles with offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo 75 during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20251128_hlf_se7_101

After Drew Dalman’s sudden retirement, the Bears enter the offseason with about $8 million in cap space, but they can easily clear nearly $100 million with some cuts and restructures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuts are never easy, but they have to get done. I had to let four pretty big players go, but they cleared a boatload of cap space. By letting TE Cole Kmet, RB D’Andre Swift, RB Roschon Johnson and DE Day Odeyingbo (post June-1) go, I cleared $32.5 million. And by cutting a couple of backup corners, Josh Blackwell and Dallis Flowers, I was able to get up to $29.8 million in cap space before restructures.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Bears have a lot of restructure candidates. By restructuring OG Joe Thuney, DE Montez Sweat, CB Jaylon Johnson, OG Jonah Jackson and DT Grady Jerrett, I was able to free up another $50.2 million, giving me $80 million to work with heading into free agency. But I wasn’t done clearing cap…

Free Agency & Trades

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20250928_kdn_ma1_293

I made two big trades prior to the start of free agency. First, I shipped LB Tremaine Edmunds off to Tennessee in exchange for the 140th pick in the draft. I added another day three pick and cleared another $17.3 million in cap space.

Now for the big splash. I sent the 25th pick, a 2027 third rounder and DJ Moore to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for DE Maxx Crosby. I extended Crosby’s contract, giving him $45 million per season, but I also restructured it, so, with the loss of Moore, the trade only cost $1.8 million this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before I could get to work really spending the $109+ million in cap space I created, I had to re-sign a few key players. Defensively, I brought LB D’Marco Jackson and S Kevin Byard back on two-year deals worth $5.8 million and $5.5 million per year respectively. I also brought back DT Andrew Billings on a one-year, $4.3 million deal.

Offensively, I only resigned two players. The first was TE Durham Smythe, who is going to take on a bigger role with Kmet leaving. I got him back for $3.9 million over two years. I also brought OG Jordan McFadden back on a one-year, $3 million deal to be the backup at guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now it’s time for the fun. With Braxton Jones leaving in free agency, I went out and signed Rasheed Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal. He’s an excellent pass blocker than can put up a wall on Caleb Williams’ blindside.

Staying on the offensive side of the ball, I made two more signings. First, I brought in RB Kenneth Gainwell to take over D’Andre Swift’s role. Gainwell proved last year that he can be an elite receiving back, and with Kyle Monangai very much being a north and south runner, Gainwell can be the scat back.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Dalman’s sudden retirement, I had to go out and sign a new center. Outside of Tyler Linderbaum, the options aren’t very deep, but I ended up with Lloyd Cushenberry for $7 million. It wasn’t long ago that he was one of the top young center in the league. He tore his Achilles in 2024, and didn’t play well in 2025, but those injuries usually take two years to fully heal. I have faith he can be at least an average center this year and beyond.

I also signed WR Kendrick Bourne. I believe Rome Odunze and Luther Burden will both take a big step up this season, so Bourne steps in as a really solid WR3 option. In total, Gainwell and Bourne cost me $6.8 million in 2026.

My main focus in free agency was on defense. Starting up front, I added DT Logan Hall on a two-year deal worth $8 million annually. He’s a solid pass rusher and run defender. He doesn’t excel in any one area, but he can be a three-down player. Plus, he’s only 25 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

At linebacker, I brought in Quincy Williams. He was hurt a bit last season, but before that, he racked up four straight 100+ tackle seasons. He also set a career-high in sacks with 3.5 in just 13 games in 2026. He’s a versatile piece, and he only cost me $7.5 million per year.

My biggest changes came in the secondary. I like Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson, but I wanted to add another playmaker at corner, so I brought in Tariq Woolen on a one-year, $11 million prove it deal. He’s 6-foot-4 with 4.26 speed and played pretty well in 2025. He gives Dennis Allen another option on the backend.

Even though I brought Kevin Byard back, I wanted to get much younger at safety, so I signed Jalen Thompson and Bryan Cook, both of whom are under 30 years old. Thompson is an experienced player, who played next to Budda Baker for the past seven seasons, and Cook has always been a solid safety in Kansas City, but he’s coming off a career year in 2025. In total, the two cost me $24 million in 2026.

Now, with just enough cash to sign my rookies, let’s move onto the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech Dec 6, 2025 Arlington, TX, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez 10 warms up before the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20251206_krj_aj6_00012851

With no first round pick, my first selection came at No. 57, where I picked LB Jacob Rodriguez. After free agency, linebacker and defensive tackle felt like the biggest weak spots on this defense, and I didn’t love any of the DTs available, so I brought in the best off-ball linebacker left. Rodriguez is undersized, but all you have to do is turn on his tape to see that he can ball.

In round three, I snagged WR Skyler Bell out of UConn. He caught 100+ passes for 1,200+ yards and 13 scores in 2025, and is coming off an impressive combine performance where he ran a 4.40 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical and an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump.

With my two picks in round four, I selected DT Tyreak Sapp, who had an incredible 2024 season, but fell off a bit in 2025, and TE Eli Raridon, who put on a show at the combine with a 4.62-second 40 and a 36-inch vertical. Both of these guys would be rotational players, but they’d provide much-needed depth at their respective positions.

In round five I selected RB Seth McGowan, who was one of the combine’s biggest standouts. He ran a respectable 4.49-second 40-yard dash, but lead all RBs with a 42.5-inch vertical and 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump.

Then, to wrap it all up, I selected QB Sawyer Robertson and CB Charles Demmings in round seven. Robertson is a very experienced QB that can be a solid backup if Chicago does move off of Tyson Bagent. Demmings is from a small school, but had a great combine, where he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump.

This draft class helped me fill some holes and provide some depth on both sides of the ball. Without a first round pick, it was hard to find a super impactful player, especially because this draft class isn’t super deep, but I think everyone here could contribute in some way.

Starting Lineup

Imago CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 20: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 passes the ball during a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251220226

Here’s what the Bears’ starting lineup would look like in 2026 with the changes I made.

Offense

QB: Caleb Williams

RB: Kyle Monangai, Kenneth Gainwell

WR: Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Kendrick Bourne/Skyler Bell

TE: Colston Loveland

OL: Rasheed Walker, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright

Offensively, not a lot changed. I got rid of DJ Moore, but replaced him with the combination of Kendrick Bourne and Skyler Bell. I also lost D’Andrew Swift, but brought in Kenneth Gainwell to make up for the receiving production lost and Seth McGowan, who can hopefully develop into an explosive playmaker. Then, of course, I upgraded at left tackle by bringing in Rasheed Walker for the long-term.

Defense

DL: Maxx Crosby, Montez Sweat, Logan Hall, Gervon Dexter

LB: Quincy Williams, T.J. Edwards, Jacob Rodriguez

CB: Tariq Woolen/Tyrique Stevenson, Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon

S: Jalen Thompson/Kevin Byard, Bryan Cook

This is where most of my changes were made. By trading for Maxx Crosby, the Bears finally have the pass rusher they desperately needed last season. I also like the addition of Logan Hall and Tyreak Sapp up front.

After trading away Tremaine Edmunds, I brought in Quincy Williams and Jacob Rodriguez to go along with T.J. Edwards, giving the Bears a three-headed monster at off-ball linebacker.

Adding Tariq Woolen, Jalen Thompson and Bryan Cook will instantly improve this secondary, which gave up the 26th-most passing yards per game last season. Dennis Allen has a great track record with defensive backs, so I have faith he can turn things around.

Could this team win the Super Bowl in 2026? I don’t know for sure, but I think this roster is improved from the one that was so close to making the NFC Championship last year.