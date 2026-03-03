Fixing the Chiefs: What the Perfect Offseason for Kansas City Looks Like

Essentials Inside The Story Kansas City Chiefs’ 2025 playoff miss sets stage for major overhaul.

Patrick Mahomes's injury spurs strategic roster reshaping for 2026.

Free-agent moves, draft focus on rebuilding Super Bowl contender.

The Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time under quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes did suffer a season-ending injury, the Chiefs were nearing elimination from the playoffs well before the injury.

No matter what, while you have Mahomes on the roster, you’ll be competing for Super Bowls, but a playoffless season is a concern. With -$6 million in cap space, where do the Chiefs go from here?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Nov 2, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 reacts in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20251102_kdn_bk3_562

Who to Cut?

The Chiefs already parted ways with tackle Jawaan Taylor, saving $19.5 million in cap space this season. We also cut another veteran, parting ways with linebacker Drue Tranquill, saving $5.8 million.

There are other cuts to be made, but none are noteworthy enough. We’ll make most of our money through restructures.

Restructures

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 25: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones 95 in the second quarter of a Christmas Day NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 25 Broncos at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512250462

We’ll make four restructures that save us a whopping $45.5 million.

First, we restructure center Creed Humphrey, saving $8.5 million. Continuing on the offensive line, we restructure guard Trey Smith, saving $10.5 million.

Our biggest restructure is defensive tackle Chris Jones. Restructuring the veteran defender saves us $23 million in 2026. The final restructure is kicker Harrison Butker, saving $3.1 million.

Free Agency

With all the moves we’ve made, we’ll have just under $70 million in cap space, plenty to spend in free agency.

Our first big signing is veteran wide receiver Mike Evans. There are a lot of questions surrounding Rashee Rice, and Evans can still play at a high level. We also re-signed Tyquan Thornton, bringing back familiarity in the receiver room.

We also signed veteran tight end David Njoku. The veteran tight end fills in for Travis Kelce on a one-year, $5.7 million deal.

Finally, we make three defensive signings. First, adding veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt to a two-year, $16 million deal. Next, we bolster the secondary, adding Greg Newsome II and Jaquan Brisker. We get Newsome on a three-year $36.3 million deal and Brisker on a three-year $40 million deal.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Greg Newsome II 6 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after a play during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111544224

The Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will be big for the Chiefs. With the ninth overall pick, they’re in a position to draft a player earlier than they have in a long time.

1.9: T Francis Mauigo, Miami

Imago November 22, 2025: Miami FL Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa 61 lines up before a snap during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Miami FL Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. /Cal Media Blacksburg USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_113 Copyright: xGregxAtkinsx

Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa has some of the cleanest tape in the NFL Draft. At 6-foot-5, Mauigoa’s dense frame allows him to potentially kick in at guard, but he’ll be the best benefit at tackle.

With cutting Taylor, the Miami tackle can slide in immediately on the offensive line, and will have one of the biggest jobs in the league: protecting the face of the NFL.

2.40: WR Chris Bell, Louisville

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell 0 reacts after a carry against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00114

Despite suffering a season-ending ACL injury, NFL scouts are still in on wide receiver Chris Bell. The Louisville product is a boundary target that excels at contested catches.

Despite only posting a 4.54 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine, Bell’s slow time could be credited to a recovering ACL injury. The 6-foot-2 wideout is a reliable target for Mahomes and can develop into a strong WR1.

3.74: RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

Imago December 13, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 1 Jonah Coleman, RB of the Washington Huskies scores a touchdown during the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk against Boise State Broncos on Saturday December 13, 2025 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. Washington defeats Boise, 38-10. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20251213_zaa_p124_033 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

Washington running Jonah Coleman is a three-down back. He has only lost one fumble in four seasons in college, and he understands run blocking.

Coleman isn’t a top speed guy, but he utilizes all 220 pounds as a runner, breaking through tackles.

Recap

Additions

WR Mike Evans

TE David Njoku

LB Germaine Pratt

CB Greg Newsome II

S Jaquan Brisker

T Francis Mauigoa

WR Chris Bell

RB Jonah Coleman

Losses

T Jawaan Taylor

LB Drue Tranquill

The Chiefs’ roster needs some shake-up, but they will be competitors as long as Mahomes is on their roster. We built this roster with the idea that Kansas City could win the Super Bowl next season.

Offense was a main focus of the rebuild, making sure we can protect our $500 million quarterback and give him reliable targets to throw to.