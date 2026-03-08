Fixing the Commanders: What a Perfect Offseason Looks Like for Washington

Essentials Inside The Story Essentiallysports outlines perfect offseason plan to reshape the Commanders in 2026.

Proposed roster moves aim to restore Washington’s playoff contention.

2026 blueprint focuses on strategic rebuild and team improvement.

The Washington Commanders went from NFC runners-up to the laughing stock of the conference in just one year. They made so many bad moves last offseason, handing out a lot of money to aging veterans instead of investing in youth. Now, they’re paying the price.

Using StickToTheModel’s Be the GM tool, I was able to build what I believe is the perfect offseason for the Commanders to try and get them back to the playoffs in 2026.

Roster Management

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 Ashburn, VA, USA Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks with the media prior to practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Ashburn OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park VA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250723_ads_sb4_001

The Commanders enter the offseason with over $70 million in cap space, so there wasn’t a whole lot of roster management to do, but I still made some cuts and restructures.

I started off by cutting a pair of safeties in Quan Martin and Percy Butler, saving a combined $5.6 million. Then, I let OG Nick Allgretti go with a post-June 1st designation, saving an additional $5.8 million.

I also only restructured two contracts: OG Sam Cosmi and DL Javon Kinlaw. In total, they saved me another $18.2 million, bringing my total cap space to over $120 million. Now, it’s time to spend!

Free Agency

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 14: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips 50 rushes during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 14, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Raiders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214118

After tendering a few players, I had $113.8 million to work with, and I quickly spent $7.7 million of it by re-signing WR Treylon Burks and DE Von Miller on one-year deals. Burks had some flashes last year, and the Commanders need receiver help, and Miller was still productive despite being in his late 30s. Both can make an impact this year.

With over $100 million to spend on the open market, I started off by beefing up the interior of the offensive line. First, with Tyler Biadasz leaving, I had to sign a center, so I went out and got Luke Fortner for $6 million a season over two years. His time in Jacksonville was incredibly disappointing, but he turned things around in New Orleans last year when he filled in for Eric McCoy. If the Commanders can get that kind of player, they’ll have a cheap but good center.

I also added two guards. First was Zion Johnson. The 26-year old is incredibly talented, but he does still have some growing to do. But this team needs to get younger, and he cost $12 million a year (backloaded, so he only cost $8 million in 2026) compared to some of the other top guards, who are going to get $20+. I also signed Dillon Radunz to a one-year, $4 million deal, so he can serve as the backup to both guard spots.

With the offensive line taken care of, I moved to the secondary, where I signed Montaric Brown and Alontae Taylor to three-year deals totaling $22 million per year (I backloaded Taylor’s deal, so the two cost me $19 million this year). Brown broke out in 2025, allowing a 54 percent completion rate and three touchdowns with two picks and nine pass breakups. As for Taylor, he’s one of the best slot corners in the league, so bringing him in was a no-brainer.

I also made a move at safety, signing Jalen Thompson to a three-year deal worth $10 million annually. He’s been overshadowed by Budda Baker his entire career, but Thompson is a very good safety who can come down and defend the run, but also stay back in coverage.

I planned on addressing pass rusher in the draft (spoiler alert: I still did), but I also wanted to invest in a young defensive end in free agency, and with so much money to spend, why not break the bank for Jaelan Phillips? His sack numbers weren’t great last year, but he finished top-10 in pressures. If he can convert just four or five more of those into sacks, he can be a 70+ pressure, 10+ sack guy, and he cost $24 million over four years (backloaded to cost $18 in 2026).

Rounding out my defensive additions is LB Quincy Williams. The former Jet posted 100+ tackles in each of the last four seasons, where he was healthy all year, and in 2025, he set a career high with 3.5 sacks. He can replace Bobby Wagner in the middle of Washington’s defense. For $10 million per season, he feels like a steal.

Moving back to offense, I signed two receivers: Romeo Doubs and Calvin Austin. Doubs has been one of the Packers’ best wideouts for a while now, so pairing him with Terry McLaurin gives Jayden Daniels two reliable weapons out wide. Austin is a smaller, speedy receiver who can play in the slot, and he costs just $5 million in 2026.

Finally, I wanted to get a running back to pair with Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Some of the top guys like Kenneth Walker and Travis Etienne were a bit too rich for me, so I signed Rico Dowdle to a two-year deal worth $6.5 million per season to strengthen the run game.

NFL Draft

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 plays his position against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00188

With the seventh pick in the draft, I addressed the other side of the defensive line with Rueben Bain. The Commanders really needed to get younger at edge rusher, so pairing Bain and Phillips gives them one of the best edge rushing duos in the NFC for 4+ years, and they’re both under 27 years old.

With no second-round pick, my next selection came in the third round, where I drafted CB Davison Igbinosun from Ohio State. He’s got great size, coming in at 6-foot-2, and allowed just a 41 percent completion rate with five PBUs last season.

With no fourth round pick, I wasn’t up again until the fifth round, where I selected TE Eli Raridon. He can catch passes downfield, but he’s also considered one of the best blocking tight ends in the draft.

With my two sixth-round picks, I took WR Tyren Montgomery and LB Red Murdock. Montgomery is an explosive receiver who comes from DII school John Carroll, while Murdok racked up 140+ tackles and multiple sacks in each of his last two seasons at Buffalo.

Finally, in round seven, I added some interior offensive line depth with Parker Brailsford.

Starting Lineup

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at New York Giants Nov 3, 2024 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 after a 1st quarter towchdown reception from quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20241103_sns_jo9_00056

Here’s what the Commanders’ starting lineup would look like with the changes I made.

Offense

QB: Jayden Daniels

RB: Rico Dowdle, Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WR: Terry McLaurin, Romeo Doubs, Calvin Austin/Tyren Montgomery

TE: Eli Raridon

OL: Laremy Tunsil, Zion Johnson, Luke Fortner, Sam Cosmi, Josh Conerly

I think this offense looks much better than it did in 2025. Jayden Daniels finally has some weapons outside of Terry McLaurin, and their run game should be much better with a revamped offensive line and Rico Dowdle in the backfield.

Defense

DL: Rueben Bain Jr., Jaelan Phillips, Daron Payne

LB: Quincy Williams, Frankie Luvu, Dorance Armstrong, Von Miller

CB: Alontae Taylor, Montaric Brown, Trey Amos

S: Jalen Thompson, Will Harris

This defense should be much better than it was a year ago, and it all starts up front with the two young pass rushers I brought in. Phillips and Bain will be a force to be reckoned with for a long, long time. Also, the additions of Taylor, Brown, and Thompson to the secondary should help improve their poor pass defense.

If this team can avoid injuries, this feels like a playoff roster. This was a tough rebuild because the Commanders have holes to fill at almost every position, but I think I did a pretty good job overall.