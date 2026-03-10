Fixing the Cowboys: What a Perfect Offseason Looks Like For Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but they enter the offseason with two first-round picks and the ability to create a lot of cap space by restructuring some of their big deals. They’re ready to make a playoff push, but first, they need to improve their defense.

Here’s what a perfect offseason looks like for the Cowboys.

Roster Management

Imago October 26, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Green Bay Packers defensive end RASHAN GARY 52 jogs off the field at halftime of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20251026_zsp_g257_068 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

After their trade for Rashan Gary, the Cowboys found themselves with negative $18 million in cap space, even after freeing up $66 million by restructuring multiple contracts, including Dak Prescott’s. There wasn’t a whole lot more cleaning up I could do, but I made a few more restructures to make as much cap space as possible.

By restructuring TE Jake Ferguson, DL Osa Odighizuwa, DT Quinnen Williams, CB DaRon Bland and DT Kenny Clark’s contracts, I freed another $52.7 million in cap space, bringing the Cowboys’ total to $34.7 million before the start of free agency.

Now, let’s get into the signings.

Free Agency

Imago Credits: Via X @daniel_rotman15

With a lot of the top free agents gone on Monday, I had limited options to chose from, but I still feel like I was able to bring in a decent haul.

The main priority was improving the secondary, so I signed S Jaquan Brisker and CB Jack Jones to three-year deals worth a total of $13 millions (backloaded Brisker’s contract, so they only cost me $9 million this year). Both guys are experienced, but still young, and come with some upside.

Even with the Rashan Gary trade, I wanted to add a pass rusher, so I brought in K’Lavon Chaisson on a backloaded deal that pays him $6 million in 2026, but averages out to $10 million per year over three years. He and Gary could take this pass rush from virtually non-existent in 2025 to pretty solid in 2026.

I also made two more defensive additions, signing linebackers Leo Chenal and Christian Rozeboom to two-year deals worth $5 million per year each. Chenal is a former third-round pick who never got to be the lead guy in Kansas City, while Rozeboom has posted back-to-back 100+ tackle seasons for Carolina in 2024 and 2025. Both guys could be instant starters for Dallas.

Finally, my last signing was WR Calvin Austin, who I got for $6 million per season. He’s small, but fast, and can play in the slot. Give me CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens out wide and Austin in the slot any day of the week.

NFL Draft

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Florida at Louisiana State Sep 13, 2025 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane 4 reacts to Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway not pictured making an incomplete pass during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Baton Rouge Tiger Stadium Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250913_lbm_la1_191

With the 12th pick in the draft, I knew the secondary still needed some work, so I grabbed the best corner in this draft class in Mansoor Delane. He’s not the most athletic guy, but all he’s done throughout his career in the ACC and SEC is produce at an extremely high level. Plus, you can never go wrong with an LSU DB.

At pick 20, I wanted to go with an edge rusher, but it was either Akheem Mesidor or an elite safety in Dillon Thieneman. And after the trade for Gary and signing Chaisson, I felt a little good enough about the pass rush room to take a shot on Thieneman, who I believe can be a future All-Pro. Caleb Downs gets all the hype in this class, but Thieneman is a star in the making.

After my two first rounders, I didn’t have another pick until round four, where I selected LB Kyle Louis. He’s one of my favorite mid-round players in this draft class. He’s young, has a lot of college production and tested very well at the combine. He could slide in with Chenal and Rozeboom and give the Cowboys a dynamic trio at off-ball LB.

In round five, I had three picks, which I used to selected DE Nadame Tucker, OT Markel Bell and LB West Weeks. Tucker can be a solid rotational edge piece, Bell played really well at Miami last year and can provide depth on the offensive line, and Weeks is an ultra-experienced linebacker out of LSU. All of them provide depth at valuable positions.

Finally, to round it all out, I drafted TE Lance Mason and CB Ephesians Prysock in round seven for some more depth.

Starting Lineup

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Cowboys vs Eagles Nov 05 November 5, 2023: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 works under pressure during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eric Canha/CSM Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media Philadelphia PA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231105_zma_c04_694.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree209073

Here’s what the Cowboys’ lineup would look like in 2026 after the changes I made.

Offense

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Javonte Williams

WR: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Calvin Austin

TE: Jake Ferguson

OL: Tyler Smith, T.J. Bass, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele

I didn’t have to make many changes offensively. The Cowboys were a top-five offense a year ago, so all I did was add a talented, speedy slot receiver to pair with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. There’s no reason they can’t be a top-five offense again.

Defense

DL: Rashan Gary, K’Lavon Chaisson, Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark

LB: Leo Chenal, Christian Rozeboom, DeMarvion Overshown/Kyle Louis

CB: Mansoor Delane, DaRon Bland, Jack Jones

S: Jaquan Brisker, Dillon Thieneman

I really like this defensive line. Gary and Chaisson are two very capable pass rushers, and Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clarks are two of the league’s best DTs. I would’ve liked to add another pass rushing option, but there just wasn’t enough cap space.

The linebacker room got a complete overhaul as well. Leo Chenal, Christian Rozeboom and Kyle Louis are three above average linebackers, and DeMarvion Overshown has shown a lot of upside when healthy.

I would’ve loved to have added another corner, but again, there just wasn’t enough cap to get someone like Tariq Woolen or Nahshon Wright. Mansoor Delane can be a true CB1, and I feel confident that Jack Jones can hold down his side of the field well enough. I just wish DaRon Bland’s production hadn’t fallen off a cliff the last two years.

Then at safety, I really like the two guys I brought in. Brisker is a great run defender, but has struggled in coverage, but I do feel he still has room to grow in that area. Thieneman is a much more well-rounded player who can do whatever you want a safety to do. Then you still have Malik Hooker who can rotate in when needed.

This isn’t a superstar defense, but it’s 10x better than last year’s unit, and if Dallas just has an average defense, their offense is good enough to make a playoff run.