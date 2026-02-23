Fixing the 49ers: What a Perfect Offseason Looks Like For San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers battled through so many injuries this year, and still made it to the NFC Divisional Round. This team is talented and is led by one of the best head coaches in football. If they can just stay healthy and make a few key additions this offseason, they could be right back in the hunt for the Super Bowl.

Thanks to StickToTheModel’s Be the GM tool, we’ve been able to start building the perfect offseason for every team. I’ve done the entire NFC South and the Arizona Cardinals thus far, but now it’s time to try and rebuild an actual contender in one offseason. Let’s see what I can do for San Francisco.

Roster Management

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins Dec 22, 2024 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa 97 stands on the sideline prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 20241222_JFV_bv1_006

The first step to building the perfect offseason is roster management. Unlike most teams, the 49ers don’t have a ton of things they can do the clear cap, but I still made a couple of cuts and restructures.

The first moves I made were pretty inconsequential. I cut both DE Keion White and CB Eli Apple. White played in just four games last season and was only able to record three pressures, while Apple has been a liability ever since he entered the league. These two moves only cleared $3.1 million, but every penny counts when you’re trying to win a Super Bowl.

This is where the real money’s at. I restructured DE Nick Bosa and QB Brock Purdy’s deals, which helped me create another $21.8 million in cap space. Combine that with the $43 million I entered with, and I had about $68 million to spend in free agency.

Free Agency

Offensive guard is a huge need for the 49ers this offseason, so I wasn’t afraid to spend pretty big to lock down one of them down for the long-term future. I went out and signed OG David Andrew from Buffalo to a three-year deal worth $19 million annually. He’s been the Bills’ rock at left guard for two years now, so now he’ll be able to help protect Brock Purdy’s blindside. I also brought back C Matt Hennessy on a one-year, $3.3 million deal to be the backup center.

Arguably the biggest thing San Fran needs this offseason is receiver help. With Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne walking out the door and Ricky Pearsall still getting up to speed, they need to add some playmakers out wide. Since the 49ers are in win-now mode, I wasn’t afraid to shell out $12 million to bring Mike Evans in. He’s still a top receiver in this league and would give Brock Purdy the big bodied target he needs on the boundary.

I also complimented Evans with the speedy Rashid Shaheed, who I signed to a three-year deal worth $13 million per season. He’s a deep threat, but he’s also one of the best returners in the league.

With most of my cash already gone, there were still some holes to fill defensively. Start with defensive tackle, I went out and signed who I think is the best one available in John Franklin-Meyers. He had 7.5 sacks for Denver last season and is a capable run defender. I also added DT Dre’Mont Jones to give me another option at defensive tackle, since that was one of the weakest position groups on the team.

Finally, with my last chunk of money, I signed S Jaylinn Hawkins to a two-year deal worth $5 million annually. He had a career year for the Patriots in 2025, and the 49ers really need help on the backend.

NFL Draft

Imago December 30, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: 74 Kadyn Proctor, OL of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Media Day on Tuesday December 30, 2025 at the Sheraton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The Indiana Hoosiers will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2026. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20251230_zaa_p124_056 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

With the 27th pick in the draft, I looked towards the future. LT Trent Williams has been a key piece of this team for years, but he’s not getting any younger. He may only have one more year in him, so I selected OT Kayden Proctor. He’s a bit of a project, but in the right system where he can learn for a year, he could develop into one of the best tackles in the league.

I’ve neglected the edge rusher position for too long now, so with my second round pick, I drafted DE Zion Young out of Missouri. He was the Tigers’ most effective edge rusher with 53 pressures and 6.5 sacks, and he’s extremely strong and athletic. Nick Bosa is going to hold down one of the defensive end spots, so Young and Mykel Williams can rotate in the other.

I know I added two receivers in free agency, but they still need more help there, especially in the long-term, so I selected Skyler Bell with my third round pick. He caught 101 passes for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025, and even though it didn’t come against great competition, you don’t put up those numbers by accident.

With my first two defensive picks, I went heavy on defense, selecting DT Tyreak Sapp and S Jalen Kilgore. The defensive tackle and safety positions both needed some more depth, and both of these guys can become solid rotational pieces as early as this year.

With my third and final fourth round pick, I invested in a young guard in Beau Stephens. He didn’t give up a single sack all of last season, and Iowa’s put out their fair share of solid linemen.

Finally, with the 49ers’ last pick, I added to the tight end room with Alabama’s Josh Cuevas. He caught 33 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, but he was also really solid as a blocker. George Kittle is obviously the No. 1 guy at the position, but they could afford to get deeper.

Starting Lineup

Here’s what the 49ers starting line up would look like after the changes I made.

Offense

QB: Brock Purdy

RB: Christian McCaffrey

WR: Mike Evans, Rashid Shaheed, Ricky Pearsall/Skyler Bell

TE: George Kittle

OL: Trent Williams, David Edwards, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz

The main changes on offense came at receiver and guard. The 49ers need to completely revamp their receiving core, and I feel like I did a good job of mixing experience with youth. I’d say a trio of Mike Evans, Rashid Shaheed and Skyler Bell/Ricky Pearsall is pretty solid. And then adding one of the best guards in the free agent class to protect Purdy and help improve the run game certainly won’t hurt.

Defense

DL: Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Dre’Mont Jones, John Franklin-Meyers

LB: Fred Warner, Dee Winters

CB: Renardo Green, Deommodore Lenoir, Upton Stout

S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Jalen Kilgore/Ji’Ayir Brown

I really like the pass rush group I assembled. Nick Bosa is obviously a super star, but pairing Zion Young with Mykel Williams on the other side will really help them get after the quarterback. Plus, I made two addition at defensive tackle that I think will improve their push from the interior.

I wish I could’ve done more work in the secondary, but I don’t think they were completely horrible against the pass last season. I think Jaylinn Hawkins and Jalen Kilgore will certainly help, but I would’ve liked to add a corner. It just wasn’t in the cards.

This is a team that could compete for the Super Bowl in 2026. The 49ers’ offense was already deadly, but now you add a trio of weapons at receiver and one of the best guards in the league, and all of sudden they could be the No. 1 scoring offense. And defensively, if they can rush the passer, it will make everyone better.