Fixing the Lions: What a Perfect Offseason Looks Like For Detroit

The Detroit Lions were one of the most disappointing teams in 2025. After a 15-2 season in 2024, they missed the playoffs after losing both of their coordinators, and now they’re in an NFC North division that looks like it’s going to be very competitive in 2026. Dan Campbell’s squad is far too talented to miss the playoffs two years in a row, so they have to get back on track in 2026.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Thanks to StickToTheModel’s Be the GM tool, I was able to do a deep dive in to the Lions and build the perfect offseason to try and get them back to the postseason. I started with negative $9 million, but I think I created cap space and filled some needs in free agency and the draft, and with the changes I made, they should be able to get back to the playoffs next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roster Management

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2022: Lions vs Patriots OCT 09 Oct 9, 2022 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff 16 signals to the offense during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Eric Canha/CSM Foxborough Massachusetts USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20221009_zaf_c04_296.jpg EricxCanhax csmphototwo982339

The Detroit Lions are currently about $9 million in the red, but with some cuts and restructures, they can free up a boatload of cap space.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first, and biggest, cut I made was DT Alim McNeill. Since signing his massive extension, he’s gotten hurt and just hasn’t played well when he’s been on the field. It was a hard cut to make, because he’s so young and is extremely talented, but he saved me $26.8 million that I desperately needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

After that, it was pretty straight forward. I got rid of OL Graham Glasnow, WR Khalil Dorsey, DE Josh Paschal and P John Fox, saving me a combined $12.2 million.

After those cuts, I made some big restructures. By moving money around in QB Jared Goff, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, OT Penei Sewell, CB DJ Reed and OT Taylor Decker’s contracts, I freed up another $93.7 million in cap space, bringing my total to $132.7 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

But before we get to free agency, I had to make one more move. I extended S Brian Branch’s contract, giving him $23.1 million per season for four years. That money doesn’t kick in until 2027, but it did cost me an extra $2 million in 2026.

Free Agency

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 26: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson 91 in action during the game against the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 26, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 26 Jets at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251026086

Entering free agency, I had about $130 million to work with. A pretty big step up from the negative $9 million I started with. But before we can get into the big signings, I had to bring a handful of players back on one-year deals to give me some depth.

I re-signed LB Alex Anzalone, CB Rock Ya-Sin, K Jake Bates, DT DJ Reader, WR Khalif Raymond, CB Arthur Maulet, OT Dan Skipper and TE Anthony Firkser back to give me some depth at each of those positions. In total, their contracts cost me $27.5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

With my remaining $102 million, I went on a bit of a spending spree. Starting on offense, with David Montgomery leaving for Houston, I signed RB Tyler Allgeier to a three-year deal worthy $7 million annually. Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the best RBs in the game, but he needs a bruiser alongside him to compliment his running style.

After that, I brought in veteran WR Mike Evans in on a two-year deal worth $11 million per season. I did backload this deal, so it only cost me $8.8 million in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

To wrap it all up offensively, I brought in C Cde Mays and OG Dalton Risner on deals worth $13.4 million and $6.4 million per year respectively. Mays provides a solid long-term solution at center, while Risner fills a hole at guard for a year until Detroit can find a long-term solution.

This is where things really get fun. Defensively, I wanted to revamp Detroit’s entire secondary. I let a lot of their pending FA corners walk, so I went out and signed Jaylen Watson to a three-year deal worth $12.5 million annually, Greg Newsome to a three-year deal worth $12.1 million annually and Alontae Taylor to a three-year deal worth $9.4 million per year (backloaded, so it cost $7.1 in 2026). Watson and Newsome can start on the outside, while Taylor can step into the slot, where he’s much more comfortable than on the boundary. This is a complete reset at corner, but it was much needed.

But those weren’t the biggest signings I made defensively. I also went out and added one of the top free agents available in DE Trey Hendrickson. When he was healthy in 2023 and 2024, he logged 17.5 sacks each of those years. I was able to get him on a three-year deal worth $26.1 million annually. Can you imagine a duo of Trey Hendrickson and Aidan Hutchinson?

ADVERTISEMENT

With a little over $8 million left, I signed LB Leo Chenal to a two-year deal worth $4.6 million per season. Anzalone and Campbell are the starters, but he can provide some depth and take over Anzalone’s spot in 2027. After that, I finished off free agency by signing P Tommy Townsend to a $3 million deal.

NFL Draft

Imago Image Credits: Instagram@OlaivavegaIoane

At pick 17, I drafted OG Olaivavega Ioane to start the draft. The Lions need to beef up the interior of their offensive line, and even with the signing of Risner, the long-term future of the guard position isn’t locked down. I think Ioane is a top-10 talent in this class, so getting him at No. 17 felt like a steal.

In round two, I selected LB Jacob Rodriguez. He was the most efficient defender in college football last season, but there were some concerns about his size and athleticism. While he’s a bit undersized for a linebacker, he tested well with a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, a 38.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump. He, Campbell and Chenal can be the future of this linebacker room for years to come.

In round three, after trading multiple picks to move up to No. 90, I added WR Skyler Bell. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are great, but they both play very specific roles. They need someone young, who can move around and play in more than just the slot or as a deep threat, and that’s exactly what Bell can do. This is an extremely deep receiver class, so someone like him could slide into round three.

I would’ve loved to address defensive tackle earlier, but every time my pick came up, I just didn’t like the value. Well, I got some here with Kaleb Proctor. I know he played at Southeastern, but he was incredibly productive and he tested pretty well at the combine. He’s not going to be a Pro Bowler, but he can add youth to a room that really needs it.

With the final two picks in the draft, I selected OT Markel Bell and DT Bryson Eason to add some depth to two key position groups. Bell is a young player, but he didn’t give up a single sack at Miami last season. Eason is a bit older and isn’t great at getting after the quarterback, but he’s a strong run defender who can play in rotation.

Starting Lineup

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions Oct 20, 2025 Detroit, Michigan, USA Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 rushes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Ford Field. Detroit Ford Field Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLonxHorwedelx 20251020_mcd_jr6_57

Here’s what the Lions’ starting lineup would look like with the changes I made.

Offense

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Allgeier

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mike Evans, Jameson Williams, Skyler Bell

TE: Sam LaPorta

OL: Taylor Decker, Dalton Risner/Olaivavega Ioane, Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Penei Sewell

Offense wasn’t really the problem last year for Detroit, but I upgraded it anyways. I added a younger David Montgomery in Tyler Allgeier to make sure Detroit doesn’t lose the 1-2 punch they’ve relied on for years, while also making key additions to the interior of the offensive line to make sure Goff is protected and the run game is strong.

I also really like my additions at receiver. Mike Evans can help them win now, while Skyler Bell will be a really solid WR2 or WR3 alongside St. Brown and Williams for years to come. This group could easily be a top-five scoring offense for the fifth straight year.

Defense

DL: Aidan Hutchinson, Trey Hendrickson, DJ Reader, Tyleik Williams

LB: Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Jacob Rodriguez/Leo Chenal

CB: Jaylen Watson, Greg Newsome II, Alontae Taylor

S: Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph

Defensively, I made a lot of changes, but I think they were all for the better. Obviously, the big one was adding Trey Hendrickson, giving the Lions the scariest defensive end duo in the league. I would’ve loved to add another DT, but Williams still has a lot of promise as last year’s first-round pick, and Reader is a veteran who can still be effective.

I really like the linebacking room I assembled. Keeping Anzalone was a no-brainer, even though he’s getting older. And adding Jacob Rodriguez and Leo Chenal secures the long-term future of this room once Anzalone does leave.

Then there’s the secondary, which I completely revamped. I like the safety duo of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, and giving them three really solid, young cornerbacks in Jaylen Watson, Greg Newsome II and Alontae Taylor should only help them play better.

Defense was the reason Detroit didn’t make the playoffs last year, but with this group, they should easily be a playoff team.