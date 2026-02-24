Fixing the Rams: What a Perfect Offseason Looks Like For Los Angeles

Essentials Inside The Story
- Rams could balance urgency to win now with looming long-term roster decisions
- Cap flexibility could possibly pave the way for aggressive extensions, splash signings, and draft investments
- Stafford succession plan could quietly emerge amid Super Bowl retooling
The Los Angeles Rams came so close to making it back to the Super Bowl for the third time in the Sean McVay era, but they fell just short. They know they’re within striking distance, and with a considerable amount of resources available to them this offseason, they should be able to be in contention again in 2026.
Throughout the offseason, we’ve been rebuilding every NFL team using StickToTheModel’s Be the GM tool. Instead of doing a full-blown rebuild with the Rams, I just have to reload for another Super Bowl push. Here’s what a perfect offseason would look like for Los Angeles.
Roster Management
The Rams enter the offseason with about $44 million in cap space, but they can easily grow that number with a few restructures.
I cleared about $36 million in cap space by restructuring QB Matthew Stafford, LT Alaric Jackson, RB Kyren Williams, S Quentin Lake and WR Davante Adams‘ deals, bringing the Rams’ total cap space to almost $80 million.
That didn’t last very long, though. There were three key guys I wanted to extend, which in total cost me $11 million in cap space in 2026 (but a whole lot more in the future).
The first and most obvious one is WR Puka Nacua. He has one more year on his deal, but I wanted to get ahead of it, so I signed him to a four-year deal worth $42.3 million annually, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.
After Nacua’s extension, I turned my focus to the defensive side of the ball, extending LB Omar Speights and DL Kobie Turner to three-year deals worth $13.5 million and $25.9 million per year, respectively. Locking down those two secures the long-term future of the linebacker and defensive tackle rooms.
After those changes, I hit free agency with $69 million to work with.
Free Agency & Trades
Before I got into free agency, I did make one trade. Denver offered me the 108th pick in the draft for TE Davis Allen, giving me another pick in the first four rounds to work with.
After that trade, my first order of business was bringing back three key free agents. First was CB Cobie Durant, who I thought had a pretty strong season, giving up a sub-60 percent completion rate and five touchdowns with three picks and three PBUs. I signed him to a two-year deal worth $13.5 million per season.
Next, I retained another member of the secondary in S Kam Curl. He played really well in 2025, particularly in the playoffs, so he earned a three-year, $30 million extension.
Finally, I brought TE Tyler Higbee back on a one-year, $3 million deal. He and Stafford have built a great connection, so I needed to bring him back for the Super Bowl run.
With $42 million left in the piggy bank, it was time to spend in free agency. Luckily, the Rams don’t have a ton of needs, so instead of trying to fill holes with small signings, I was able to spend big at some key positions.
I started free agency off by signing WR Alec Pierce to a three-year deal worth $23 million a year. He’s the best receiver on the market, and he would absolutely thrive next to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Once Adams leaves, he and Nacua would be one of the best 1-2 punches in the NFL.
Even though Cobie Durant and Darious Williams are coming back, I wanted to get better at cornerback, so I went out and signed CB Jaylen Watson to a three-year, $36 million deal. I think he’s one of the most underrated corners on the market. He’s allowed a sub-60 percent completion rate each of his last three seasons and hasn’t been credited with a single touchdown since 2023.
Finally, I wanted to improve the interior of the offensive line as well, so I signed veteran OG Dalton Risner to a one-year, $6 million deal. He’s an experienced player and one of the best guards in the league, so he could step in and make an immediate impact.
NFL Draft
Entering the NFL Draft, the Rams have two first-round picks. At No. 13, I knew I wanted to add a defensive player with all the top offensive weapons gone, and I landed on LB Sonny Styles. The former safety gives the Rams’ LB room some much-needed help in coverage, and a trio of him, Omar Speights, and Nate Landman would be lethal.
With the Rams’ second first-round pick, I added another corner in Colton Hood. He could step in and start right away, or he could take a back seat for a year before being thrust into a starting spot in 2027. Either way, this makes me feel really good about LA’s cornerback room.
Since I let Rob Havenstein walk in free agency, I knew I needed to get a tackle in the early rounds of the draft, so with my second-round pick, I took OT Max Iheanachor. He’s a massive body that is excellent in pass protection, giving up just two sacks his entire college career.
In round three, I looked to bolster the interior of the offensive line, more specifically, the center position. I love the value on C Jake Slaughter here. He’s not a perfect prospect, but he’s experienced and isn’t particularly weak in the run or pass game.
Finding Matthew Stafford’s heir is very important this offseason. I could’ve gone with Ty Simpson in the back of the first, but I’d rather take a shot on someone like Drew Allar in the mid rounds. He has all the tools, so if you put him in a Sean McVay offense with Matthew Stafford as his mentor, who knows what he could blossom into.
In round five, I took another guy with a ton of upside in LB Harold Perkins. He’s a phenomenal athlete, but he needs to figure out how to get the most out of his athleticism. In round five, you can afford to take a flier on someone with a ton of upside.
The Rams have a boatload of sixth and seventh-round picks, so I packaged three of them to move up and select TE Josh Cuevas in the sixth. He can step into Davis Allen’s role and hopefully become a solid No. 2 option when Higbee or Parkinson leaves.
With my second sixth-rounder, I took another quarterback in Cole Payton. The North Dakota State alum has a ton of upside, and I’d love to bring him into camp and see what he has.
Finally, I rounded it all out by selecting DE Jack Pyburn. He’s not an elite pass rusher, but he’s a really good run defender at the DE position.
Starting Lineup
Here’s what the Rams’ 2026 starting lineup would look like with the changes I made.
Offense
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum
WR: Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Alec Pierce
TE: Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson
OL: Alaric Jackson, Dalton Risner, Coleman Shelton/Jake Slaughter, Kevin Dotson, Max Iheanachor
The biggest change offensively comes at the receiver position. Bringing in Alec Pierce not only gives them another weapon in 2026, but it also secures the long-term future of the receiver room with Puka Nacua.
I also really like the changes I made up front. Rob Havenstein is great, but it was time to get younger and cheaper at right tackle, and I’m a big fan of Max Iheanachor. Coleman Shelton is a solid enough center, but he’s not the long-term future there, so grabbing Jake Slaughter helps secure that position for the foreseeable future. And then the addition of Dalton Risner gives Stafford some more security at guard.
Defense
DL: Jared Verse, Poona Ford, Kobie Turner
LB: Byron Young, Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Sonny Styles
CB: Cobie Durant, Jaylen Watson, Colton Hood
S: Kam Curl, Kamren Kinchens
I didn’t make many changes to the front seven, but the addition of Sonny Styles will be game-changing. He’s a former safety, so he has great coverage skills, but he can also come down and defend the run/rush the passer. The trio of him, Landman, and Speights would be so fun to watch.
I’m fine with what LA has at corner right now, but by bringing in Jaylen Watson and Colton Hood, they can make sure their pass defense takes massive strides in 2026.
This is a roster that could compete for a Super Bowl in 2026. If Matthew Stafford stays at his current level of play, I would say they’d be the favorites to win it all with an offseason like this.