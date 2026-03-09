Fixing the Steelers: What the Perfect Offseason Looks Like for Pittsburgh

Essentials Inside The Story Mike McCarthy’s arrival signals the start of a new Steelers era.

Steelers should ideally target key free agents to address defensive and offensive gaps.

Prospective draft picks aim to strengthen Pittsburgh’s line and secondary.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been stuck in mediocrity since Ben Roethlisberger retired. In the four seasons since the legendary NFL quarterback retired, the Steelers have gone 9-8 or better. But each time they’ve made the playoffs, they’ve fallen in the Wild Card Round.

Now the road gets even harder for Pittsburgh. Legendary head coach Mike Tomlin officially departed from the team after the 2025 season, and Mike McCarthy will be taking over head coaching duties. With a new head coach for the first time in nearly 20 years, what would the perfect offseason look like for the Steelers?

Who to Cut?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen 6 looks on during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251109_hlf_aj4_010

Our only notable cut will be linebacker Patrick Queen. The former LSU linebacker didn’t play well in 2025, and cutting him will save $13.3 million in cap space.

Since we already went into the offseason with $46 million open in cap space, we also won’t be making any big moves with restructures. We restructured T.J. Watt’s contract, saving $17.5 m this season.

With both moves, we have $76.8 million to spend in free agency.

Free Agency

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Oct 10, 2024 Seattle, Washington, USA San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings 15 leaves the tunnel during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20241010_SMB_ab9_0003

Our first big signing of free agency is adding wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a three-year, $42 million contract. Jennings has been a solid wideout with the San Francisco 49ers and will be a great fit opposite DK Metcalf.

Next, we add a few veteran free agents on defense, adding cornerback Marshon Lattimore to a two-year $20 million deal and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to a one-year $9.5 million deal. We also signed safety Taylor Rapp to a two-year, $12 million deal.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Travis Etienne Jr. 1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111544989

Next, we add to our offense, signing Travis Etienne to a two-year, $16 million deal.

Our final signing of free agency is the long-awaited question: who’s our quarterback? It is, of course, Aaron Rodgers, who will be returning for one more season, this time under his former head coach. We sign Rodgers to a one-year deal.

The Draft

Now that free agency has wrapped up, it’s time to utilize the Steelers’ five picks within the first three rounds.

1.21 DL Peter Woods, Clemson

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods 11 celebrates after getting a first down against the Florida State Seminoles in the second half of the NCAA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_241.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440242

The Steelers’ bread and butter has been their defense, so it’s no surprise that we bolster their defensive line. We drafted Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods.

Woods is an athletic defensive tackle, but has a lot of development to go. He entered the 2025 season as a projected top-10 pick, but a lack of production saw his stock fall. He fits in well with the dangerous Pittsburgh defensive line.

2.53 CB Keionte Scott, Miami

Imago December 31, 2025 Miami FL Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott 0 during the 1st half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Miami FL Hurricanes the and Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_275 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Miami cornerback Keionte Scott‘s draft has been rising recently, and we snag him with the 53rd overall pick.

Scott is a slot cornerback but has the versatility to play anywhere. He could rush the quarterback, play in the box, and is solid in coverage. If the Steelers want to play him on the boundary, he’ll need more development, but he is a versatile grab in the second round.

3.76 WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Georgia State vs UCONN NOV 01 November 1, 2024: Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst 16 holds onto a reception while being tackled by Connecticut Huskies defensive back D Mon Brinson 3 during an NCAA football game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, CT. Rusty Jones/Cal Media Credit Image: Rusty Jones/Cal Sport Media East Hartford Ct USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241101_zma_c04_083.jpg RustyxJonesx csmphotothree313115

Wide receiver Ted Hurst is one of the best Group of Five wideouts in college football and fittingly will be one of the earliest taken in the draft.

Hurst combines size (6-foot-4) with speed, running a 4.42 at the 2026 NFL Combine. Despite signing Jennings in free agency, adding Hurst is insurance if the relationship with Metcalf goes sour.

3.85 DT Darrell Jackson Jr, Florida State

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. 6 looks back during warm ups of the NCAA Football matchup against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_267.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440254

Darrell Jackson Jr.’s size is what makes him stand out, standing at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 315 lbs.

Jackson’s size is hard for guards to match up against, and his 7-foot-2 wingspan allows him to get hands on the offensive line before they can get to him. While he’s shown the ability to rush the passer, Jackson will be more of a threat as a run stopper.

3.99 QB Drew Allar, Penn State

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl Notre Dame vs Penn State JAN 09 January 09, 2025: Penn State quarterback Drew Allar 15 passes the ball during NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250109_zma_c04_324.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree342883

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was a potential first-round pick last year if he had declared. Allar opted to stay in college and suffered a significant knee injury. He didn’t play as well in 2025 when he was healthy.

With NFL scouts at one point viewing Allar as a first-round pick, we take a chance on the 6-foot-5 quarterback. He’ll have a year to sit under Rodgers and could eventually be our starter if he beats out Will Howard.

Recap

Additions:

WR Jauan Jennings

CB Marshon Lattimore

DT Sheldon Rankins

S Taylor Rapp

RB Travis Etienne

Losses:

LB Patrick Queen

With it being our final season with Rodgers, we build the roster with a win-now mentality. We add plenty of veteran talents and look to replicate the Seattle Seahawks‘ Super Bowl win, winning with an elite defense and a serviceable offense.