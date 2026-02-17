Fixing the Texans: What a Perfect Offseason Looks Like for Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 17: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans stands on the field before the preseason game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 17: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans stands on the field before the preseason game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Essentials Inside The Story Four disastrous playoff interceptions ignite whispers of a stunning trade involving quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Axing veteran running back Joe Mixon funds a historic defensive contract extension.

Poaching a premier free agent running back completely revamps our rushing attack.

The Houston Texans turned their season around after starting 0-3, finishing the year with 12 wins. But the Texans’ season would come to a catastrophic ending, as quarterback C.J. Stroud threw four first-half interceptions in the Divisional Round. Despite the playoff loss, Houston had a strong turnaround and was even able to muster a playoff win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But where do they go from here? Each season they don’t win, Stroud gets closer to signing an extension, and the Texans would be allocating around $30-$50 million a year to their young quarterback. That is, if he doesn’t get traded. There have been rumors that the Texans could prepare for life without their fourth-year quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Who to Cut?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Titans vs Texans NOV 24 November 24, 2024: Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon 28 carries the ball during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241124_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree325470

There are a few cut candidates on Houston’s roster, but none more glaring than Joe Mixon. Releasing the veteran running back clears his $10.5 million cap hit, yielding roughly $8.5 million in actual cap savings after dead money. Mixon hasn’t lived up to his contract, as a lingering offseason injury kept him on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list for the entirety of the 2025 season. We also move on from Mario Edwards. Cutting the veteran saves us $5.5 million. Similar to Mixon, Edwards hasn’t lived up to his contract and ended the season on the injured reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also cut tight end Brevin Jordan and guard Juice Scruggs to save an additional $3.4 million.

Who to Resign?

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re only going to resign one player, agreeing to a two-year deal with wide receiver Christian Kirk. The veteran wideout didn’t produce big numbers in his one season with the Texans, but bringing him back on a cheap deal secures more weapons for Stroud.

While we don’t resign many players, we do a lot of work on already rostered players’ contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Restructures

We restructured three players. First, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. agrees to a restructure. Restructuring the star cornerback saves u $15.3 million this season. We also restructure Nico Collins and Jalen Pitre, saving us $17.7 million between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Extensions

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans Nov 20, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. 51 leaves the field after defeating the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxTaorminax 20251120_lbm_at5_108.

We extend two players, but one is quite a big deal. I have the Texans extending pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. to a massive five-year, $175 million extension. Anderson has been one of the top pass rushers since entering the league, and extending him solidifies him on the roster for another five seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also extend Azeez Al-Shaair. The veteran linebacker has not only played well for Houston but also stepped up in a leadership role. We secured him for another two seasons on a two-year, $23 million deal.

Free Agency

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 07: Breece Hall 20 of the New York Jets during the game against the Miami Dolphins on December 7, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Dolphins at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25120721283

Houston will be a big spender in our simulation, and we start with our biggest need: running back. After utilizing the cap space saved by cutting Mixon, I signed free agent Breece Hall to a three-year $13.3 million deal. The Texans’ offense is extremely one-dimensional and needs a real threat at running back. Woody Marks has been a pleasant surprise, but not yet the star that Hall is.

To bolster the run game, we sign Connor McGovern. The veteran offensive lineman has plenty of experience in the league and gets a one-year deal. We also signed Devin Bush and Logan Hall to toughen up defensive depth.

The Draft

1.28: OL Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Monroe Freeling is a great addition to the offensive line. The junior offensive lineman was a quick newcomer on Georgia’s offensive line and quickly cemented himself there for three seasons.

Freeling possesses all the athleticism required for his position. While technique and routine will have to be worked on, he has the tools to make a franchise tackle.

2.38: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Adding Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald bolsters the already dangerous Texans’ defense. He had a knack for getting to the ball carrier in college, producing rare TFL production from the interior. McDonald is not as well polished as a pass rusher, but he makes an immediate impact as a run defender.

2.59 WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Imago September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA: Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch 1 runs the ball during the college football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 13, 2025 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Knoxville USA – ZUMAm282 20250913_zsp_m282_004 Copyright: xBrianxMackx

Houston has struggled to add receiving talent in the draft outside of Nico Collins in 2021. Here, I have them taking a shot at a very hit-or-miss prospect. Zachariah Branch possesses rare speed and is a playmaker as soon as he touches the ball. Branch can be used in various ways, but he’s an immediate-impact special teamer and will be a gadget on offense.

3.69: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Central Florida at Baylor Nov 1, 2025 Waco, Texas, USA Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg 1 catches a touchdown pass as UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall 4 defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Waco McLane Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20251101_rtc_cb2_2297

Baylor tight end Michael Trigg is one of my favorite prospects in the entire draft. He has all the tools to become a star in the NFL. The 6-foot-4 tight end was a superstar in Baylor’s offense and made a play every time he was targeted. With the release of Jordan earlier in this simulation, an athletic tight end like Trigg is the perfect replacement.

Recap

Additions

RB Breece Hall

OL Connor McGovern

LB Devin Bush

DL Logan Hall

OT Monroe Freeling

DL Kayden McDonald

WR Zachariah Branch

TE Michael Trigg

Losses

RB Joe Mixon

DL Mario Edwards

OL Juice Scruggs

TE Brevin Jordan

This simulated offseason had a strong focus on moving forward, not backwards. A team that just made the playoffs shouldn’t be looking to rebuild. While there are some questions about Stroud’s legitimacy, we double down and acquire some tools for our hopefully quarterback of the future.